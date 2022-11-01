4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Grapevine, TX, for 2022

Jennifer Pendell is a personal finance expert. She specializes in breaking down dense subjects to make them easier for consumers to understand, with a particular interest in homeowners, renters, and auto insurance concepts. She studied at the University of Iowa.
Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Grapevine is $235 per month or $2,820 annually.

  • Car insurance in Grapevine is $35 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Grapevine on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Grapevine, TX

The Texas insurance market varies so much from city to city and from one insurance agency to another. That’s why it’s so important to compare car insurance quotes to find the best deal. Insurify has analyzed the cost of auto insurance coverage in Grapevine to help you find the cheapest quotes.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$126
Travelers
$192
Bristol West
$211
Dairyland
$212
Liberty Mutual
$231

Cheapest Car Insurance in Grapevine, TX

What is the cheapest car insurance in Grapevine?

Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Grapevine, with rates starting at $126 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

The best rates will vary between different providers because every provider weighs different information, like your gender and age, differently. To make sure you get the best available rate, it’s important to compare quotes from as many insurance companies as possible before purchasing a policy.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$126
Travelers$192
Bristol West$211
Dairyland$212
Liberty Mutual$231
State Auto$245
Nationwide$257
Kemper Preferred$101
Clearcover$137
Stillwater$169
Apparent$172
Mile Auto$175
Elephant$176
SafeAuto$188
Commonwealth Casualty$188
Direct Auto$194
Safeco$201
Kemper Specialty$201
Foremost$203
GAINSCO$203
Kemper$223
Mercury$224
AssuranceAmerica$225
Midvale Home & Auto$226
Alinsco$264
Aspen$273
Aggressive$275
Jupiter$291
Quantum$296
Infinity$299
Pronto$314
The General$330
Freedom National$372
Texas Ranger$407
Hallmark$420
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Grapevine Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Driving records and accident history have a major impact on car insurance rates[2]. Car insurance quotes for people with a clean driving history are much different from those for someone who has a speeding ticket or DUI on their record. Here’s an example of how rates can differ for people with different driver histories in Grapevine.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$218
Speeding Ticket$292
At-Fault Accident$318
DUI$434
Grapevine Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Credit scores are another factor that impacts insurance premiums[3]. The cost of even minimum coverage can change depending on how good your credit is. However, different liability insurance companies will value this information differently, so quotes can vary. Below, see what you can expect to pay for an insurance policy if your credit is excellent, good, average, or poor.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$179
Good$212
Average$233
Poor$361
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Grapevine

The best way to get cheap car insurance in Grapevine is to compare quotes with Insurify’s online comparison tool. Comparing quotes lets you see what different companies are charging for the same coverage without talking to insurance agents. Whether you’re looking for your state’s minimum requirements or for full coverage, online research is a great place to start.

Another essential step in saving on auto insurance is searching for discounts. Many insurance companies offer discounts if you bundle your auto insurance with homeowners insurance or renters insurance. There are plenty of other discounts available, so make sure you research your options thoroughly before purchasing a policy.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • One way to reduce costs is to go with a plan that meets the state’s minimum requirements instead of adding collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. However, this can backfire, as these types of coverage fill in gaps left by the most basic coverage. Another way to save money is to compare quotes from different car insurance companies online.

  • We found average monthly quotes as low as $101 per month, but your costs will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, and whether you opt for add-on coverages, like medical payments, roadside assistance, or towing.

  • Because of Grapevine’s location near the Dallas–Fort Worth metro area, Grapevine drivers deal with large amounts of traffic and more uninsured motorists than other cities of a similar size. Both of these factors contribute to higher prices for car insurance.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

