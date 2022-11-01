Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Forney, TX, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Forney is $261 per month or $3,132 annually.
Car insurance in Forney is $9 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Forney on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Forney, TX
You might have heard the saying that “bigger is better,” but that isn’t always the case. Take insurance rates, for example. Larger premiums can leave drivers strapped for cash. In Forney, drivers pay an average of $261 per month for car insurance premiums. That doesn’t always have to be the case, especially if you compare car insurance quotes before buying a policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Forney, TX
What is the cheapest car insurance in Forney?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Forney, with rates starting at $147 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is different.
Car insurance rates for Forney drivers can vary by hundreds of dollars depending on the provider. With such a large difference, you can see how shopping around is an important step in finding cheaper car insurance premiums.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$147
|Travelers
|$202
|Bristol West
|$241
|State Auto
|$248
|Nationwide
|$263
|Dairyland
|$280
|Liberty Mutual
|$288
|Apparent
|$166
|Elephant
|$172
|Mile Auto
|$172
|Clearcover
|$181
|Kemper Preferred
|$207
|Safeco
|$211
|Foremost
|$211
|SafeAuto
|$212
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$219
|Aggressive
|$221
|Direct Auto
|$230
|GAINSCO
|$245
|Stillwater
|$251
|Kemper
|$255
|Mercury
|$255
|AssuranceAmerica
|$258
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$264
|Kemper Specialty
|$283
|Jupiter
|$301
|The General
|$303
|Aspen
|$304
|Alinsco
|$323
|Texas Ranger
|$323
|Quantum
|$355
|Pronto
|$368
|Hallmark
|$383
|Freedom National
|$388
|Infinity
|$391
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Forney Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Driving history is one of the most important factors insurers consider when providing a car insurance quote[2]. Better drivers with clean driving records typically enjoy cheaper premiums compared to someone with a DUI, at-fault accident, or other violation. Luckily, you have some control over your record. Practicing safe driving habits can help keep your rates down.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$244
|Speeding Ticket
|$327
|At-Fault Accident
|$356
|DUI
|$486
Forney Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit impacts more than just your interest rate. Under Texas law, insurance companies can pull your credit score and use it as a factor to determine your premiums[3]. Generally, the better your credit, the better your auto insurance quote will be, as insurance companies consider credit history as a predictive factor for how likely you are to file a claim.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$213
|Good
|$252
|Average
|$277
|Poor
|$429
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Forney
The best way to get the cheapest car insurance in Forney, Texas, is to compare quotes from different companies. It is important to shop around because rates can vary depending on many factors—from where you live and how much coverage you want to which company you choose. Insurify makes comparing easy, helping you find a cheap insurance policy in only a few minutes.
Drivers should also be on the lookout for any discounts they might qualify for. Just about every insurance company offers them, with one of the most common discounts being bundling your auto insurance with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or other insurance products. Taking advantage of these offers can really knock down your monthly premiums.
Frequently Asked Questions
The cheapest car insurance for drivers in Forney depends on your needs. Opting for liability coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirements is less expensive than buying collision and comprehensive coverage with it. However, the best way to find cheap auto insurance coverage is to compare quotes from multiple companies.
The average cost of car insurance in Forney is $261 per month or $3,132 annually. Progressive has the cheapest average rate of $147 per month. How much you pay depends on a few factors, such as where you live and the type of car you drive, as well as your coverage options, credit score, driving history, and other factors.
A poor driving history and low credit scores can increase your auto insurance rates. You’ll also pay more for higher coverage limits and add-on policy options. However, adjusting your policy above the state’s minimum requirements can offer more financial protection. Keep your rates low by understanding your insurance needs and keeping your driving and credit records clean.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
