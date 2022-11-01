4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Euless, TX, for 2022

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Euless is $226 per month or $2,712 annually.

  • Car insurance in Euless is $44 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Euless on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Euless, TX

Euless is growing with the rest of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and that means the race for cheap car insurance won’t be slowing down soon. In this article, we’ll show you which insurance companies are offering the cheapest auto insurance quotes, as well as the factors that will affect your auto insurance rates in Euless.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$135
Travelers
$186
Bristol West
$204
Nationwide
$243
Liberty Mutual
$245

Cheap Car Insurance Texas

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Euless, TX

What is the cheapest car insurance in Euless?

Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Euless, with rates starting at $135 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

Below, take a look at average car insurance quotes from Euless’s wide and diverse auto insurance market. There’s quite a large range of premium costs, so make sure you take the time to compare quotes and companies to find the best fit for you.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$135
Travelers$186
Bristol West$204
Nationwide$243
Liberty Mutual$245
Mile Auto$117
Clearcover$147
Apparent$155
Elephant$165
SafeAuto$171
Safeco$177
Acuity$185
Direct Auto$191
Kemper$198
Texas Ranger$201
Kemper Specialty$206
Midvale Home & Auto$208
Stillwater$208
Commonwealth Casualty$210
State Auto$211
GAINSCO$213
Dairyland$215
Kemper Preferred$219
Mercury$223
AssuranceAmerica$224
Jupiter$231
Foremost$231
Aggressive$234
Alinsco$280
Infinity$281
Quantum$288
Freedom National$303
Aspen$322
Pronto$339
The General$378
Hallmark$384
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Euless Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Insurance providers look at your driving record when determining your rate and will charge you a higher premium if they think you’re more likely than most drivers to get in a car accident[2]. In Euless, a DUI or an at-fault accident on your record spikes your average rate by over $100 per month. For the best auto insurance prices, stay safe on the road.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$213
Speeding Ticket$285
At-Fault Accident$311
DUI$424
See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Texas

DUI Car Insurance Texas

Euless Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

You’ve probably heard that a bad credit score will skyrocket your auto insurance rates. While Texas does slightly regulate how insurers use your credit information, drivers with the best credit scores still have access to cheaper car insurance premiums than those with bad credit scores[3].

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$186
Good$220
Average$242
Poor$288
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Euless

Auto insurance in Euless won’t come cheap without effort. Your insurance coverage will be more expensive if you have a spotty driving history or need a full-coverage insurance policy. To get the affordable car insurance you deserve at the best rate you can possibly find, you’ll want some electronic assistance when searching the area for car insurance quotes.

In only a few minutes, Insurify gets quotes for you from as many car insurance companies as it can find. On this one website, you can get a bird’s-eye view of the insurance companies in your area to see the best rates on an auto policy for your driving record, credit score, and coverage needs. It’s a free, easy-to-use service designed to save you money on auto insurance.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • For starters, there’s bundling. If you also need homeowners insurance or renters insurance or other insurance products, make sure you buy them all in one place for a discount. Beyond that, the key is to compare car insurance quotes from as many insurance companies as you can to find the best rates for your profile.

  • On average, car insurance costs $226 per month in Euless, Texas. That’s much less than average insurance premiums in the Longhorn State. With millions of motorists on Texas roads and more joining every day, liability coverage is a serious cost in Texans’ lives. To beat the Texas insurance market and make it work for you, it pays to compare quotes.

  • A car accident, DUI, or other infraction on your driving record will have a significant and adverse effect on your car insurance rates. The drivers who get the most affordable car insurance generally have high credit scores and a driving history with no infractions on it. Thanks to strong regulations, your credit score won’t have a devastating effect on your insurance rates.

Insurify Insights

How Euless Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Euless, Texas below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Euless drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Accord

Most Popular Car in Euless

#186

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas

#153

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas

#70

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas

#185

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Euless drivers rank 131 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #131
    • Percent of drivers in Euless with an accident: 8.4%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Euless drivers rank 70 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #70
    • Percent of drivers in Euless with a DUI: 1.5%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, Euless drivers rank 89 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #89
    • Percent of drivers in Euless with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, Euless drivers rank 103 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #103
    • Percent of drivers in Euless with a reckless driving violation: 1.2%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, Euless drivers rank 186 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #186
    • Percent of drivers in Euless with a speeding ticket: 7.4%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Euless drivers rank 227 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #227
    • Percent of drivers in Euless with clean record: 79.6%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Euless drivers rank 44 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #44
    • Percent of drivers in Euless with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.33%
  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 21, 2022
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 21, 2022
  3. Texas Department of Insurance. "How your credit score can affect your insurance rates." Accessed July 21, 2022
