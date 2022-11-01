Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Bryan, TX, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Bryan is $214 per month or $2,568 annually.
Car insurance in Bryan is $56 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Bryan on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Bryan, TX
Looking for affordable car insurance in Bryan, Texas? The good news is that drivers in Bryan pay less than the average Texan. Though auto insurance rates aren’t the lowest in the state, there are many ways to save money on your insurance needs. One of the most reliable ways is shopping around, so make sure to compare car insurance quotes before buying a policy.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Bryan, TX
What is the cheapest car insurance in Bryan?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in City, with rates starting at $110 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is unique.
As you can see from the table below, there is quite a large range of premium costs between car insurance companies. Keep in mind that not all companies or policies are equal. Two policies could be just a few dollars apart in cost, but one may be bare-bones while the other includes perks such as roadside assistance and other insurance services.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$110
|State Auto
|$165
|Travelers
|$171
|Nationwide
|$203
|Dairyland
|$211
|Liberty Mutual
|$233
|Bristol West
|$245
|Foremost
|$123
|Mile Auto
|$132
|Clearcover
|$138
|Apparent
|$154
|Elephant
|$156
|Safeco
|$160
|GAINSCO
|$170
|Kemper Preferred
|$172
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$172
|Direct Auto
|$174
|AssuranceAmerica
|$189
|Mercury
|$199
|Alinsco
|$200
|SafeAuto
|$201
|Texas Ranger
|$214
|Pronto
|$220
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$226
|Kemper
|$228
|Aspen
|$232
|Kemper Specialty
|$236
|Quantum
|$249
|The General
|$267
|Jupiter
|$272
|Infinity
|$301
|Aggressive
|$306
|Hallmark
|$315
|Freedom National
|$320
|Stillwater
|$428
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Bryan Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history plays a big role in determining your car insurance rate[2]. Drivers who have a major violation on their record, such as a DUI, will pay significantly higher rates. They may even have trouble finding an insurer willing to issue a policy and may need to make big changes to their policies, such as changing vehicles and only carrying liability insurance.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$199
|Speeding Ticket
|$267
|At-Fault Accident
|$291
|DUI
|$396
Bryan Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score affects more than just your borrowing rate; it also affects how much you pay for auto insurance coverage[3]. Policyholders with good or excellent credit pay less for the same coverage than those with average or poor credit. They also have advantages when it comes to car purchasing power and auto loan interest rates, so keeping good credit has its perks.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$167
|Good
|$197
|Average
|$217
|Poor
|$336
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Bryan
Cheap car insurance coverage starts with evaluating your coverage options and deciding on the types of coverage and level of coverage you need. Once you’re clear on this, you should compare quotes from several car insurance companies in your area. You can do this for free and without sharing your information directly by using Insurify’s quote-comparison tool.
Insurify also lets you compare costs for liability coverage and full-coverage policies so you can know your best rate at whatever level of coverage you choose. Need to lower rates more? Bundle car and home insurance, raise deductibles, or downsize to a cheaper vehicle. We can even help you compare costs by vehicle type to give you accurate estimates before you buy.
Frequently Asked Questions
The key to affordable car insurance is comparing quotes before buying. Additional ways to get a cheap policy include raising deductibles, dropping unnecessary coverage, and using discounts, especially multi-policy discounts that combine a car insurance policy with homeowners insurance, renters insurance, or other insurance products.
The average driver in Bryan pays $214 a month—or $2,568 a year—on their auto insurance policy. But costs vary widely depending on the driver’s age and driving history, the vehicle’s make and model, and how the vehicle is used (i.e., commuting vs. leisure). Drivers who have short or spotty driving records, own high-end cars, and drive a lot pay higher rates than others.
There are a few external reasons insurance rates can go up, but the most common cause of rate hikes is a change in the driver’s record. Speeding tickets, DUIs, and at-fault accidents will increase your rate. The more significant the event, the higher the increase. To avoid increases, practice safe, defensive driving habits every time you’re behind the wheel.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
