New Year’s Resolutions: Who’s Best Off in 2019?

Given up on your New Year’s Resolution already? (The gym says hi. It misses you.)

INSIGHTS PREVIEW:

Currently employed workers were about 1.18 times more likely to report having a resolutions than none at all

Students were more than twice as likely to have a New Year’s resolution

Resolutions unrelated to money saving or career changes attract a significantly higher proportion of those with bachelor’s degrees

When it came to driving records, there were no significant differences found between respondents who identified having different New Year’s resolutions

Ah, the New Year’s resolution: the idealistic admission that you’ll use an arbitrary transition into a new calendar year to totally change your behaviors or patterns of thinking or, at the very least, repress them to a point so unsustainable that you’re almost guaranteed to fail and thereby be forced to acknowledge your most fundamental weaknesses. (This revelation usually is accompanied by spoonfuls of gelato or Velveeta.)

Sound cynical? That’s because according to a plethora of recent polls, most Americans will abandon their New Year’s resolutions by February. Last year, Inc. forecasted, using the most recently available modeling, that a measly 9% of us would see our newfound goals through. Of course, the figures vary— a 2014 Marist poll saw almost 60% of New Year’s resolvers break their promises. According to a 2015 US News report, 80% of resolutions are bound to fail due to the scope of their ambition and humans’ fundamental (albeit surmountable) unwillingness to change. No matter the source or report, the trend remains consistent: we’re really not cut out for this whole resolution thing.

But if we can’t always keep these promises to ourselves, we can at least analyze why we make the resolutions we do. Who’s making—and breaking—which goals as we head into 2019? Does employment status impact our thinking when it comes to “new year, new me” reveries? How about our level of education? And let’s not forget the question on everyone’s minds—could driving behavior correlate with our new-year wishes?

Insurify’s data scientists thought just that, and delved into troves of recent data to investigate. Read on to see what they found!