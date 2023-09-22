Prolonged UAW Strike Could Drive Up Car Insurance Rates Even Further

In a year during which American drivers have already faced significant insurance rate hikes, the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike against General Motors, Ford Motor Company, and Stellantis (formerly Chrysler), could affect manufacturer supply chains and push car insurance rates even higher.

Rates have already climbed up to 34% in some states this year.

“Higher parts prices will mean it’s costlier to make and repair cars,” says Allie Feakins, senior vice president of insurance at Insurify. “This will drive up the severity of insurers’ losses, and lead insurance companies to raise rates.”

On Friday, Sept. 22, UAW announced that while it had made headway in talks with Ford, it would expand the strike to 38 General Motors and Stellantis facilities. A prolonged strike and additional plant shutdowns could have a more significant impact on consumers, says Feakins. UAW president Shawn Fain had earlier said that if the Big Three didn’t make “serious progress” on negotiations by noon on the 22nd, the union would expand the strike.