Home>Car Insurance

Made in America? These States Have the Most Domestic and Foreign Cars in 2025

Foreign cars reign in coastal states, while the West and Midwest drive domestic. Regardless of their cars’ origins, Americans can expect insurance rate hikes in 2025.

Cassie Sheets
Written byCassie Sheets
Cassie Sheets
Cassie SheetsData Journalist

  • 9 years writing data-driven content

  • Lifestyle contributor to 30+ local news sites

Cassie Sheets has a background in home and garden and real estate content. At Insurify, she translates industry jargon into insights that empower insurance buyers.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo

Published

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

U.S. drivers’ favorite cars are a mix of foreign and domestic brands, but a majority of Americans drive an imported vehicle, according to Insurify data.

Nationwide, 55.4% of Americans have a foreign car, and 44.6% have a domestic vehicle — but the share of foreign vs. domestic cars varies widely by state. More than three-fourths of drivers own a domestic car in Michigan, home of the Big Three automakers — Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis (Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram). In Hawaii, that number is flipped, with 75.9% of drivers behind the wheel of a foreign-made vehicle.

Insurify’s data science team analyzed more than 97 million proprietary auto insurance quotes to identify the most popular automakers among U.S. drivers and the states with the most foreign and domestic vehicles.

Vehicle Brand
sort ascsort desc
Manufacturer Country
sort ascsort desc
Share of Vehicles in the U.S.
sort ascsort desc
ChevroletUnited States12.5%
FordUnited States11.7%
ToyotaJapan10.5%
NissanJapan8.6%
HondaJapan8.3%
HyundaiSouth Korea5.7%
KiaSouth Korea5.1%
DodgeUnited States5.0%
JeepUnited States3.9%
GMCUnited States2.6%

The U.S. has recently begun levying a 25% tariff on foreign vehicles and certain vehicle parts. These tariffs will likely lead to increased car insurance premiums. Mark Friedlander of the Insurance Information Institute weighed in on the impact of these tariffs on car insurance rates for both foreign and domestic vehicles.

Key takeaways

  • Chevrolet is the most popular car manufacturer in America, comprising 12.5% of U.S. vehicles, according to Insurify data. Toyota, the most popular foreign brand, makes up 10.5% of the U.S. market.

  • Among Americans’ 10 favorite automakers, five are U.S. manufacturers, three are Japanese brands, and two are South Korean makes, according to Insurify data.

  • The domestic Ford F-150 is the most popular vehicle model in 21 states, according to Insurify data.

  • The 10 states with the most foreign cars are all on the East or West Coast, according to Insurify data.

  • Even domestic vehicles rely on foreign parts and will likely also be impacted by tariffs. U.S.-sourced materials comprise 45% of the Ford F-150 — less than the 55%–60% of American materials in the Honda Accord, according to a 2025 American Automobile Labeling Act report.

10 states with the most foreign cars

Toyota and Honda, both Japanese brands, are the top manufacturers in the 10 states with the most foreign vehicles. Drivers in these coastal states may prefer foreign brands for their compact models, which are easier to drive in congested areas.

1. Hawaii

  • Percentage of domestic makes: 75.9%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Toyota and Toyota Tacoma

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $1,494

More than 75% of the cars in Hawaii are foreign makes. Drivers in Hawaii favor Toyota above all other brands, and the Toyota Tacoma is the most popular model. Full-coverage insurance for a Tacoma costs $1,442 annually in Hawaii, slightly less than the statewide average of $1,494, according to Insurify data.

2. Massachusetts

  • Percentage of foreign makes: 72.1%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Toyota and Honda Accord

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $1,803

Most Massachusetts drivers prefer foreign cars, with 72.1% driving one, according to Insurify data. Toyota is the most popular brand in the state, but the Honda Accord is the most popular model.

Full-coverage car insurance for the Honda Accord costs $2,052 annually in Massachusetts, nearly 14% higher than the state average of $1,803. Auto insurance premiums increased 30% in Massachusetts in 2024. Insurify projects automotive tariffs could drive up premiums in the state by an additional 15% in 2025.

3. Connecticut

  • Percentage of foreign makes: 71.5%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Honda and Honda Accord

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $2,443

Connecticut drivers are 2.5 times more likely to drive a foreign car than a domestic car, according to Insurify data. Connecticut’s most popular model, the Japanese-made Honda Accord, costs $2,780 annually to insure, 14% more than the state average for full coverage.

4. New Jersey

  • Percentage of foreign makes: 70.2%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Honda and Honda Accord

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $2,488

New Jersey was once home to the largest auto assembly plant in the U.S. — a Ford factory that shuttered in 1980. A major General Motors plant in Linden, New Jersey, also closed in 2005.[1] Today, seven out of 10 New Jersey drivers have a foreign car. Full coverage for the most popular model in New Jersey, the Honda Accord, costs $2,831 annually, about 14% more than the state average of $2,488.

5. Rhode Island

  • Percentage of foreign makes: 69.7%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Toyota and Honda Accord

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $2,425

Nearly 70% of Rhode Island drivers have a foreign car, including 16% who drive a Toyota, the state’s top brand. Another Japanese manufacturer, Honda, makes the most popular model in Rhode Island. Full coverage for a Honda Accord costs $2,760 annually in Rhode Island — 12.5% more than the state average.

6. California

  • Percentage of foreign makes: 69.3%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Toyota and Honda Civic

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $2,575

California is home to the largest U.S. car production plant, Tesla’s Fremont factory, but 69.3% of drivers in the state own foreign cars. Toyota and Honda are Californians’ favorite automakers, with the brands comprising a combined 29.8% of cars in the state. Full-coverage car insurance for their favorite model, the Honda Civic, costs $2,893 annually, 12% more than the state average.

7. Washington, D.C.

  • Percentage of foreign makes: 66.5%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Toyota and Toyota Camry

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $3,399

Two-thirds of drivers in Washington, D.C., drive foreign cars, and three brands — Toyota, Nissan, and Honda — comprise one-third of all vehicles. Full-coverage insurance for the most popular model in D.C., the Toyota Camry, costs an average of $3,895 annually, nearly $500 more than the average across all models.

8. Maryland

  • Percentage of foreign makes: 66.1%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Toyota and Honda Accord

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $4,060

Two out of three Maryland drivers have a foreign car, and 12% of all Maryland drivers have a Toyota. Maryland had the most expensive car insurance in the U.S. at the end of 2024, according to Insurify data. Drivers pay an average of $4,060 annually for full coverage, but those who own the state’s most popular model, the Honda Accord, pay $4,620 per year.

9. New York

  • Percentage of foreign makes: 65.2%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Honda and Honda Accord

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $3,804

New York has the ninth-highest percentage of foreign vehicles. Three brands — Honda, Toyota, and Nissan — comprise nearly 36% of cars in the state. New York drivers have the second most expensive full-coverage premiums in the U.S., averaging $3,804 annually. Insuring a Honda Accord, the most popular model in New York, costs 14% more, at an average of $4,329 per year.

10. New Hampshire

  • Percentage of foreign makes: 63.2%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Toyota and Honda Civic

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $997

About six out of 10 New Hampshire drivers have a foreign car. Toyota cars make up 12% of vehicles in the state, but the domestic automaker Ford is a close second, representing an 11% share. New Hampshire drivers have the lowest full-coverage premiums in the U.S., at an annual average of $997. Full coverage for the top model, the Honda Civic, costs $1,120 annually.

10 states with the most domestic cars

Domestic cars are most popular in Michigan, a state known for its auto industry. States with large rural populations, like North Dakota and Wyoming, also prefer U.S. automakers.

1. Michigan

  • Percentage of domestic makes: 75.4%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Chevrolet and Chevrolet Equinox

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $2,742

Michigan is home to the Big Three automakers — General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis — and drivers in the state are loyal to U.S. brands.

Three-fourths of Michigan drivers own a domestic car, including 23% who own a Chevrolet and 18% who own a Ford, according to Insurify data. Insuring their favorite model, the Chevrolet Equinox, costs an average of $2,486 annually, compared to the $2,742 state average for full coverage.

2. North Dakota

  • Percentage of domestic makes: 67.8%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Chevrolet and Ford F-150

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $1,260

Domestic brands comprise nearly 68% of the cars in North Dakota, with Chevrolet alone accounting for 20% of vehicles, according to Insurify data. About 16% of North Dakotans drive a Ford, and the F-150 is their favorite model. Full-coverage premiums for the Ford F-150 are slightly less expensive than the North Dakota average, at an annual cost of $1,222 vs. $1,260.

3. Iowa

  • Percentage of domestic makes: 66%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Chevrolet and Ford F-150

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $1,582

Two-thirds of Iowa drivers have domestic makes, including about 21% who drive a Chevrolet, according to Insurify data. Although Chevy is Iowans’ most popular brand, nearly 16% of drivers have a Ford, and the F-150 is the most popular model in the state. Full coverage for a Ford F-150 in Iowa costs an average of $1,535 annually — comparable to the state average of $1,582.

4. Wyoming

  • Percentage of domestic makes: 64.3%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Ford and Ford F-150

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $1,474

Ford is the most popular automaker in Wyoming, according to Insurify data. The U.S. brand makes nearly 17% of cars in the state, including Wyoming drivers’ favorite model, the Ford F-150. Overall, 64.3% of Wyoming vehicles are domestic, but a few foreign brands, like Toyota (7%), Nissan (5.8%), and Honda (4.2%), comprise a significant share.

5. South Dakota

  • Percentage of domestic makes: 63.8%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Chevrolet and Ford F-150

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $1,759

Chevrolet, Ford, and Dodge are the three most popular car manufacturers in South Dakota, where 63.8% of drivers have domestic cars. Although Chevrolet is the top make in the state, the Ford F-150 is South Dakota’s most popular model. Full-coverage insurance for an F-150 costs an average of $1,706 annually in South Dakota, compared to the state average of $1,759.

6. Montana

  • Percentage of domestic makes: 63%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Chevrolet and Ford F-150

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $1,868

Chevrolet and Ford cars make up one-third of the cars in Montana. Overall, 63% of drivers in the state drive a domestic vehicle. The Ford F-150, the most popular model in Montana, costs an average of $1,812 annually to insure, compared to the state average full-coverage premium of $1,868.

7. Indiana

  • Percentage of domestic makes: 61.7%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Chevrolet and Chevrolet Malibu

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $1,654

Although 61.7% of Indiana drivers favor domestic vehicles, the state has a major Honda plant. The Japanese automaker will manufacture its next-generation Civic hybrid in Indiana to avoid tariffs, according to Reuters. Full-coverage insurance for the most popular model, the Chevrolet Malibu, costs an average of $1,917 annually, nearly 16% more than the state average of $1,654.

8. Nebraska

  • Percentage of domestic makes: 61.5%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Chevrolet and Ford F-150

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $1,663

About six out of 10 Nebraska drivers have a domestic vehicle, according to Insurify data. Chevrolet is the most common car brand in Nebraska, accounting for nearly 18% of vehicles. The second most popular brand, Ford, makes 14% of Nebraska cars and produces the top model in the state, the F-150. The annual cost of full coverage for a Ford F-150 is $1,613 — comparable to Nebraska’s average full-coverage premium of $1,663.

9. Missouri

  • Percentage of domestic makes: 61.1%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Chevrolet and Ford F-150

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $2,204

About 61% of Missouri drivers have a domestic car, including nearly 18% who drive a Chevrolet. Although Chevrolet is the most popular automaker in the state, Missourians’ favorite model is the Ford F-150, and 16% of drivers have a Ford. Insuring an F-150 in Missouri costs slightly less than the state average for full coverage, at $2,138 vs. $2,204 annually.

10. Kentucky

  • Percentage of domestic makes: 59.5%

  • Favorite car brand and model: Chevrolet and Ford F-150

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $2,171

Nearly 60% of drivers in Kentucky have a domestic vehicle, including 18.7% of drivers with a Chevrolet and 16.1% of drivers with a Ford, according to Insurify data. The third most popular brand is the Japanese manufacturer Toyota, which has a large plant in the state and comprises a significant 8.1% share.

Automotive tariffs drive up premiums for foreign and domestic cars alike

Insurify projects the recent aluminum, steel, and automotive tariffs could drive up insurance rates by 9% year over year, to an annual average of $2,572 by the end of 2025.

Drivers of domestic vehicles may believe they’ll have a slower rise in insurance costs, but that’s not the case, says Mark Friedlander, senior director of media relations at the Insurance Information Institute.

“Imported parts primarily come from Canada, China, Mexico, and South Korea, so ‘made in the U.S.A.’ seems a bit misleading,” said Friedlander. “Tariffs will have impacts on the costs of new cars regardless of where they are made.”

The average new vehicle sales price could rise by about 15% due to tariffs, an Insurify analysis of the 100 bestselling cars of 2025 found. As repair and replacement costs increase across the board, insurance premiums will rise to meet the risk.

U.S. vehicles rely heavily on foreign parts, importing about 60% of the content in domestic cars.[2] In some cases, domestic brands contain more imported content than foreign makes. Only 12%–15% of Chevrolet Equinox content comes from U.S. sources, compared to 55%–60% of a Honda Accord, according to the 2025 American Automobile Labeling Act report.

State
sort ascsort desc
Favorite Vehicle Model
sort ascsort desc
Percentage of 2025 Model Made in the U.S.
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Cost of Full Coverage for Model (2024)
sort ascsort desc
Projected Increase in Model’s Insurance Cost Due to Tariffs (2025)
sort ascsort desc
AlabamaToyota Camry55%$1,9494%
ArizonaFord F-15045%$1,9145%
ArkansasFord F-15045%$2,3575%
CaliforniaHonda Civic50%–55%$2,8934%
ColoradoFord F-15045%$2,7315%
ConnecticutHonda Accord55%–60%$2,7804%
DelawareHonda Accord55%–60%$3,5034%
FloridaToyota Corolla0%–55%$3,6457%
GeorgiaHonda Accord55%–60%$3,2044%
HawaiiToyota Tacoma30%–35%$1,4426%
IdahoFord F-15045%$1,4395%
IllinoisChevrolet Malibu39%$2,276N/A*
IndianaChevrolet Malibu39%$1,917N/A*
IowaFord F-15045%$1,5355%
KansasFord F-15045%$1,8825%
KentuckyFord F-15045%$2,1065%
LouisianaFord F-15045%$2,7355%
MaineChevrolet Silverado36%–37%$1,2466%
MarylandHonda Accord55%–60%$4,6204%
MassachusettsHonda Accord55%–60%$2,0524%
MichiganChevrolet Equinox12%–15%$2,4868%
MinnesotaFord F-15045%$2,4485%
MississippiNissan Altima50%$2,7395%
MissouriFord F-15045%$2,1385%
MontanaFord F-15045%$1,8125%
NebraskaFord F-15045%$1,6135%
NevadaToyota Camry55%$3,4074%
New HampshireHonda Civic50%–55%$1,1204%
New JerseyHonda Accord55%–60%$2,8314%
New MexicoFord F-15045%$1,8435%
New YorkHonda Accord55%–60%$4,3294%
North CarolinaHonda Accord55%–60%$1,4444%
North DakotaFord F-15045%$1,2225%
OhioChevrolet Equinox12-15%$1,3198%
OklahomaFord F-15045%$1,9825%
OregonFord F-15045%$1,7575%
PennsylvaniaHonda Accord55%–60%$2,4064%
Rhode IslandHonda Accord55%–60%$2,7604%
South CarolinaHonda Accord55%–60%$3,8614%
South DakotaFord F-15045%$1,7065%
TennesseeNissan Altima50%$2,0035%
TexasFord F-15045%$2,6315%
UtahFord F-15045%$1,9725%
VermontToyota RAV40%$1,473N/A*
VirginiaHonda Accord55%–60%$2,5904%
WashingtonToyota Camry55%$2,2934%
Washington, D.C.Toyota Camry55%$3,8954%
West VirginiaFord F-15045%$1,8495%
WisconsinChevrolet Equinox12%–15%$1,5248%
WyomingFord F-15045%$1,4305%
*Insurify excluded the Chevrolet Malibu and Toyota RAV4 from its analysis of how tariffs will affect insurance rates in 2025 since they weren’t among the 100 most popular 2025 models.

Drivers who want to keep their insurance costs down don’t need to avoid foreign manufacturers, said Friedlander. Instead, they should look for reliable, reasonably priced models the next time they shop for a car. “More expensive vehicles typically cost more to insure, regardless of where they are manufactured.”

Friedlander also advised “[pricing] the insurance coverage before making the purchase, comparing different makes and models.” Drivers can find their rates and potential discounts through insurance-comparison sites.

Methodology

To identify the most popular car brands by state and the average car insurance rates by state, Insurify data scientists analyzed Insurify’s proprietary database of over 97 million rates and the associated cars, quoted via partnering insurers. The data reflects median insurance costs for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with clean driving records and average or better credit. Driver applications originate from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Insurify excluded Alaska data due to lower quoting volume.

Full-coverage premiums reflect bodily injury limits between state-minimum requirements and $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident; property damage coverage between $10,000 and $50,000; and comprehensive and collision coverage with deductibles of $1,000. Visit Insurify’s data center to download more auto insurance data.

Sources

  1. NorthJersey.com. "Will Trump tariffs make car prices rise? Are cars assembled in NJ? What buyers should know."
  2. The White House. "Fact Sheet: President Donald J. Trump Adjusts Imports of Automobiles and Automobile Parts into the United States."
Cassie Sheets
Cassie SheetsData Journalist

Cassie Sheets has more than nine years of experience creating compelling content for clients, brands, and local news sites. She started her career at Movoto Real Estate, where she transformed dry data into interesting insights for potential homebuyers. She’s since covered a wide range of topics, from pop culture news to home and garden trends.

Before joining Insurify, Cassie wrote engaging landing pages and blog posts for medical practices at MyAdvice. Now, she uses her knack for diving into the latest data and pulling out key details to empower insurance buyers.

Cassie holds a BFA in Creative Writing from Columbia College Chicago. In her free time, you can find her exploring the city with her dog, trying not to fall over in yoga classes, and petting cats at the shelter.

Learn More
linkedin
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Edited byEvelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo