Made in America? These States Have the Most Domestic and Foreign Cars in 2025

10 states with the most foreign cars

Toyota and Honda, both Japanese brands, are the top manufacturers in the 10 states with the most foreign vehicles. Drivers in these coastal states may prefer foreign brands for their compact models, which are easier to drive in congested areas.

1. Hawaii

Percentage of domestic makes: 75.9%

Favorite car brand and model: Toyota and Toyota Tacoma

Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $1,494

More than 75% of the cars in Hawaii are foreign makes. Drivers in Hawaii favor Toyota above all other brands, and the Toyota Tacoma is the most popular model. Full-coverage insurance for a Tacoma costs $1,442 annually in Hawaii, slightly less than the statewide average of $1,494, according to Insurify data.

2. Massachusetts

Percentage of foreign makes: 72.1%

Favorite car brand and model: Toyota and Honda Accord

Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $1,803

Most Massachusetts drivers prefer foreign cars, with 72.1% driving one, according to Insurify data. Toyota is the most popular brand in the state, but the Honda Accord is the most popular model.

Full-coverage car insurance for the Honda Accord costs $2,052 annually in Massachusetts, nearly 14% higher than the state average of $1,803. Auto insurance premiums increased 30% in Massachusetts in 2024. Insurify projects automotive tariffs could drive up premiums in the state by an additional 15% in 2025.

3. Connecticut

Percentage of foreign makes: 71.5%

Favorite car brand and model: Honda and Honda Accord

Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $2,443

Connecticut drivers are 2.5 times more likely to drive a foreign car than a domestic car, according to Insurify data. Connecticut’s most popular model, the Japanese-made Honda Accord, costs $2,780 annually to insure, 14% more than the state average for full coverage.

4. New Jersey

Percentage of foreign makes: 70.2%

Favorite car brand and model: Honda and Honda Accord

Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $2,488

New Jersey was once home to the largest auto assembly plant in the U.S. — a Ford factory that shuttered in 1980. A major General Motors plant in Linden, New Jersey, also closed in 2005.[1] Today, seven out of 10 New Jersey drivers have a foreign car. Full coverage for the most popular model in New Jersey, the Honda Accord, costs $2,831 annually, about 14% more than the state average of $2,488.

5. Rhode Island

Percentage of foreign makes: 69.7%

Favorite car brand and model: Toyota and Honda Accord

Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $2,425

Nearly 70% of Rhode Island drivers have a foreign car, including 16% who drive a Toyota, the state’s top brand. Another Japanese manufacturer, Honda, makes the most popular model in Rhode Island. Full coverage for a Honda Accord costs $2,760 annually in Rhode Island — 12.5% more than the state average.

6. California

Percentage of foreign makes: 69.3%

Favorite car brand and model: Toyota and Honda Civic

Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $2,575

California is home to the largest U.S. car production plant, Tesla’s Fremont factory, but 69.3% of drivers in the state own foreign cars. Toyota and Honda are Californians’ favorite automakers, with the brands comprising a combined 29.8% of cars in the state. Full-coverage car insurance for their favorite model, the Honda Civic, costs $2,893 annually, 12% more than the state average.

7. Washington, D.C.

Percentage of foreign makes: 66.5%

Favorite car brand and model: Toyota and Toyota Camry

Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $3,399

Two-thirds of drivers in Washington, D.C., drive foreign cars, and three brands — Toyota, Nissan, and Honda — comprise one-third of all vehicles. Full-coverage insurance for the most popular model in D.C., the Toyota Camry, costs an average of $3,895 annually, nearly $500 more than the average across all models.

8. Maryland

Percentage of foreign makes: 66.1%

Favorite car brand and model: Toyota and Honda Accord

Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $4,060

Two out of three Maryland drivers have a foreign car, and 12% of all Maryland drivers have a Toyota. Maryland had the most expensive car insurance in the U.S. at the end of 2024, according to Insurify data. Drivers pay an average of $4,060 annually for full coverage, but those who own the state’s most popular model, the Honda Accord, pay $4,620 per year.

9. New York

Percentage of foreign makes: 65.2%

Favorite car brand and model: Honda and Honda Accord

Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $3,804

New York has the ninth-highest percentage of foreign vehicles. Three brands — Honda, Toyota, and Nissan — comprise nearly 36% of cars in the state. New York drivers have the second most expensive full-coverage premiums in the U.S., averaging $3,804 annually. Insuring a Honda Accord, the most popular model in New York, costs 14% more, at an average of $4,329 per year.

10. New Hampshire

Percentage of foreign makes: 63.2%

Favorite car brand and model: Toyota and Honda Civic

Average annual cost of full coverage (2024): $997

About six out of 10 New Hampshire drivers have a foreign car. Toyota cars make up 12% of vehicles in the state, but the domestic automaker Ford is a close second, representing an 11% share. New Hampshire drivers have the lowest full-coverage premiums in the U.S., at an annual average of $997. Full coverage for the top model, the Honda Civic, costs $1,120 annually.