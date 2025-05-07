What drivers should know about tariffs

It will take time for tariff-related costs to show up in the typical driver’s car insurance rates. At the earliest, drivers might notice these costs around the end of 2025. Before insurers can raise rates due to tariffs, they generally have to submit requests to state regulators, explaining how they’re spending more money on claims due to more expensive costs for parts.

Consumers still have options for saving money on car insurance. Drivers can compare quotes from a variety of insurance companies to find the best available deal. They can raise their deductible to secure lower premiums, or they can make use of telematics devices or programs that track driver behavior.

Ultimately, the most important factor in keeping one’s auto insurance rates affordable is a safe personal driving history.

Methodology

To see how tariffs could impact new vehicle prices and insurance, Insurify data scientists looked at the 100 bestselling models in quarter 1 of 2025 for which American Automobile Labeling Act (AALA) data is available. Specifically, they analyzed the share of each vehicle’s content made outside the United States and each vehicle’s country of final assembly. Where applicable, the data represent an average across a model’s different trims.

Vehicle price increase projections reflect a flat 25% tariff on all vehicles imported from countries outside the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For models assembled in these three countries, the projections represent a 25% tariff on a model’s non-U.S. content and up to a 15% tariff discount of the total MSRP, as the White House has announced will be in effect for the next year.[1]

For models that are not new, insurance projections in this report factor in two main tariff costs, including the 25% automobile and auto parts tariffs and 25% tariffs on an estimated share of car parts from Canada and Mexico that are not USMCA-compliant. Insurify’s data scientists then calculated how these tariffs would affect car insurance rates by factoring in the proportion of average vehicle content that is foreign.

From there, Insurify analyzed the share of typical vehicle repair costs represented by parts and the proportion of a standard full-coverage car insurance policy that covers damages to one’s own or another’s vehicle. Insurify calculated tariffs’ effects on auto insurance prices on a national level and then equally distributed across states.

To calculate baseline prices, Insurify’s data scientists examined more than 97 million rates in the company’s proprietary database, quoted via integrations with over 120 insurance partners. Driver applications originate from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., and include information on the exact coverage specifications of each driver’s quoted policies. Insurify excluded Alaska data due to lower quoting volume.

The premiums in this report reflect the median insurance cost for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with clean driving records and average or better credit, unless otherwise noted. Yearly prices in this report are two-year rolling medians to manage extreme market volatility over the past few years.

