Tariffs on Auto Imports and More Would Raise Car Insurance Rates 280% Faster

Sweeping tariffs could add an extra $324 to the average American’s car insurance costs by the end of the year. As of April 3, the White House has imposed at least three sets of tariffs that would effectively make covering car insurance claims more expensive for insurance companies. Insurers are likely to offset those higher costs by raising drivers’ premiums.

“The consensus is that recent tariffs will raise the price of auto parts and cause insurers to spend more money on repair claims,” said Mallory Mooney, director of sales and service at Insurify. “Faced with this cost increase, we expect insurers will have no other option than to pass these losses on to drivers in the form of higher premiums.”

The relevant automotive tariffs include:

Canada and Mexico tariffs, which took effect March 4 [1]

Aluminum and steel tariffs, which took effect March 12 [2]

Automobile tariffs, which took effect April 3 and will grow to include auto parts no later than May 3[3]

Insurify projects these tariffs would cause average full-coverage car insurance prices to rise to roughly $2,759 by the end of the year, a 19% increase from the end of 2024 ($2,313). That’s 280% faster than Insurify’s previous 5% projection before the tariff announcements. Without tariffs, the projected cost was $2,435 by the end of 2025, based on factors like inflation and insurer losses.

Tariffs would make car parts more expensive, raising the amount that insurers have to spend on auto repairs. About 75% of the materials in U.S. vehicles come from outside the U.S., according to the White House.[3]

The administration temporarily exempted cars and auto parts from the first set of Canada and Mexico tariffs.[4] If officials extend that exemption, rates would increase to roughly $2,691 by the end of 2025, up 16% from the end of 2024. With the potential extension, rates would climb 220% faster than they would without tariffs, instead of 280% faster.

The White House says the tariffs aim to drive economic growth and address imbalances in global trade. Reciprocal tariffs, announced April 3, do not impact Insurify’s projection because the administration exempted cars, auto parts, steel, and aluminum from that round of tariffs.[5]

The on-again, off-again application of tariffs makes it difficult to predict exactly how much car insurance costs will change. To estimate how these policies could increase the cost of car insurance, Insurify ran projections on three types of tariffs and combined those results to create an overall forecast for the end of 2025.

Key findings