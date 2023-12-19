5 reasons your car could be uninsurable

Auto insurance is one of the most common types of insurance in the U.S. Nearly all states require drivers to have liability car insurance covering a minimum amount of property damage and bodily injuries resulting from accidents.

If a crash happens, the laws are clear that uninsured drivers are themselves financially responsible for any damage or injury. States determine penalties for violating car insurance laws. Depending on the severity of the offense, penalties can include fines up to $1,500, driver's license suspension, vehicle impoundment, and even imprisonment, depending on the state.

However, while car insurance is necessary to drive in most states, some vehicles may be considered too risky for insurers to cover. Insurify researched why insurance providers may not insure a car and how people can avoid being put in that position. The common reasons include poor driving history, past attempts at claim fraud, vehicle modifications, and driving an improperly imported car. The list is based on data from the Insurance Research Council, the Insurance Information Institute, and other industry sources.

THE BEST SITES FOR COMPARING AUTO INSURANCE

Explore this list of the best and worst sites to compare auto insurance quotes so you can find what you need.