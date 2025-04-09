10 Car Models With the Fastest-Rising Insurance Costs Between 2024 and 2025

10 cars with the sharpest increase in insurance premiums

People driving the 10 cars with the fastest-rising insurance costs saw rates skyrocket by 12% to 25% year over year. Premiums increased by an average of $300 to $893 annually among the 10 ranked vehicles, compared to $200 across all models.

1. Tesla Model Y

Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 29%

Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $3,996

Base model MSRP: $44,990

Tesla Model Y full-coverage rates have increased by 29%, or $893, year over year, rising from an annual average of $3,103 in February 2024 to $3,996 in 2025.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued five recalls for the 2024 Model Y, including ones for faulty rearview cameras, the illegible font size for warning lights, and faulty tire-pressure monitors. Vehicle defects that increase the risk of a crash can drive up insurance premiums.

2. Tesla Model 3

Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 24%

Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $4,364

Base model MSRP: $42,490

The cost of full coverage for a Tesla Model 3 rose by 24%, or $858, year over year. Insuring the Model 4 in February 2024 cost an average of $3,506 annually. As of February 2025, Model 3 drivers paid an annual average of $4,364.

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 has four NHTSA recalls, including ones for broken rearview cameras, faulty tire-pressure monitors, and improperly deployed driver’s side airbags. Faulty airbags increase the risk of injury during a crash, and auto insurers may increase premiums to cover costly medical claims.

3. Tesla Model X

Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 22%

Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $4,046

Base model MSRP: $84,990

At an annual average of $4,046, Tesla Model X full-coverage insurance costs 76% more than the national average of $2,302 per year. Insurance costs for all models have increased by 10% in the last year, but Model 3 drivers saw a 22% rise from an average of $3,315 in February 2024.

Recalls may factor into the Model X’s $731 year-over-year increase in insurance costs. The NHTSA issued six recalls for the 2024 Model X, including ones for an airbag that may tear during deployment, flickering headlights, a seat belt warning system malfunction, and faulty rearview cameras.

4. BMW 5 Series

Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 19%

Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $3,229

Base model MSRP: $58,700

The BMW 5 Series includes the gas-powered 530i and 540i models, the plug-in hybrid electric 550e, and the fully electric BMW i5. Full-coverage insurance for the midsize luxury sedan cost an average of $3,229 annually in February 2025 — up by 19% year over year.

The 2024 model year of the EV BMW i5 has five NHTSA recalls, including ones for a battery defect that may cause overheating and fire and a failing brake control module that can result in extended stopping distance, increasing the risk of crashes.

5. Toyota Prius

Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 18%

Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $2,151

Base model MSRP: $28,350

Full-coverage insurance costs for the Toyota Prius increased by $330, or 18%, year over year to an annual average premium of $2,151. The average repair claim for hybrid vehicles like the Prius costs 10% more than claims for gas-powered vehicles, according to the automotive software company Mitchell. Insurers factor higher repair costs into insurance rates.

The 2024 Toyota Prius also has two NHTSA recalls, including one for a rear door that unexpectedly opens while the vehicle is moving or during a crash, increasing injury risk.

6. Hyundai Santa Fe

Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 15%

Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $2,241

Base model MSRP: $34,300

The cost of full coverage for a Hyundai Santa Fe increased by 15%, from an annual average of $1,941 in 2024 to $2,241 in 2025. The 2024 model year has four NHTSA recalls, including one for a software error that increased vehicle rollaway risk and obstructed rearview camera images.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which tests vehicles’ crash ratings, rated the Santa Fe as “Marginal” in several safety categories, including rear passenger restraints and the risk of head and neck injuries in a frontal collision. “Good” vehicle safety decreases the severity and frequency of medical claims for insurers, while “Marginal” ratings indicate higher risk.

7. Honda Accord

Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 14%

Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $2,623

Base model MSRP: $28,295

Honda Accord insurance premiums are up 14% year over year. The average annual full-coverage insurance rate was $2,297 in 2024 but has increased to $2,632 in 2025.

The Honda Accord was the sixth most stolen vehicle in 2023, the most recent year for model theft data, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). The model’s high theft risk may contribute to rising rates.

8. Hyundai Elantra

Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 14%

Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $2,851

Base model MSRP: $22,125

Hyundai Elantra owners pay an average of $346 more per year for full coverage in 2025 compared to 2024. Insurance costs for the model increased by 14% year over year to an annual average of $2,851.

The Hyundai Elantra was the most stolen vehicle in 2023, according to the NICB. A 2022 TikTok challenge exposed vulnerabilities in select Kia and Hyundai models, including the Elantra, making the cars easy targets for thieves. Insurers raise rates in response to increased theft.

9. Honda Civic

Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 13%

Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $2,600

Base model MSRP: $24,250

The average cost of full coverage for Honda Civic owners increased by 13% between 2024 and 2025 to an annual average premium of $2,600.

In 2023, nearly 20,000 Honda Civic owners reported their vehicles as stolen, making the model the seventh most stolen car, according to NICB data. Full-coverage insurance pays to replace stolen vehicles when they aren’t recovered, and insurer losses influence the price of premiums.

10. Hyundai Sonata

Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 12%

Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $2,735

Base model MSRP: $26,900

Hyundai Sonata owners saw full-coverage rates increase by 12% between 2024 and 2025. Sonata drivers now pay an average annual premium of $2,735.

Car thieves targeted the Hyundai Sonata, like the Elantra, in the viral Kia Challenge on TikTok. Sonata model years between 2015 and 2021 were vulnerable to theft, which factors into car insurance rates. The Hyundai Sonata was the second most stolen car in 2023, according to NICB data.