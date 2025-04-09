Home>Car Insurance

10 Car Models With the Fastest-Rising Insurance Costs Between 2024 and 2025

Average insurance costs for three Tesla models increased by more than double the national rate, Insurify data revealed.

Cassie Sheets
Written byCassie Sheets
Cassie Sheets
Cassie SheetsData Journalist

  • 9 years writing data-driven content

  • Lifestyle contributor to 30+ local news sites

Cassie Sheets has a background in home and garden and real estate content. At Insurify, she translates industry jargon into insights that empower insurance buyers.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo
Tanveen Vohra
Edited byTanveen Vohra
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications

  • Property and casualty insurance specialist

  • 4+ years creating insurance content

Tanveen manages Insurify's data insights, annual home and auto insurance reports, and media communications. She’s regularly featured in media interviews on insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Published

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Share

Full-coverage car insurance premiums have surged in recent years, but some drivers are seeing bigger hikes than others. The cost of full coverage has increased by 10% year over year, from $2,102 to $2,302, according to Insurify data. Some Tesla drivers saw much greater increases.

Car insurance companies consider multiple factors when pricing premiums, including the vehicle model, as the type of car influences the cost of claims. A luxury car, for example, typically has higher insurance rates to cover the cost of repairing or replacing it after an accident.

Vehicle safety affects the cost of insurance, too. Features like lane-departure warnings and blind-spot detection reduce traffic accidents, which means fewer claims for insurers. But these features can also be expensive to repair after an accident.

Insurify’s data science team analyzed more than 97 million quotes from its proprietary database to determine which car models saw the sharpest increase in the cost of full coverage between February 2024 and February 2025. The vehicles range from the luxury Tesla Model X to the affordable Hyundai Elantra.

Key Takeaways

  • Every model among the 10 with the fastest-rising insurance costs is an EV or hybrid, or has an EV or hybrid option in addition to a gas-powered version. Gas-powered vehicles are less expensive to repair and therefore cheaper for insurers to cover, according to a Mitchell report.

  • Three Tesla models saw the sharpest increase in full-coverage insurance costs between 2024 and 2025, with the rates for the Tesla Model Y rising 2.9 times faster than the national average.

  • Tesla and Hyundai are the most-represented manufacturers among cars with the fastest-rising insurance rates, with three models each in Insurify’s ranking.

  • A series of safety recalls has plagued Tesla, while car thieves targeted certain Hyundai models as part of a viral TikTok trend. Vehicle safety and theft risk affect car insurance rates.

10 cars with the sharpest increase in insurance premiums

People driving the 10 cars with the fastest-rising insurance costs saw rates skyrocket by 12% to 25% year over year. Premiums increased by an average of $300 to $893 annually among the 10 ranked vehicles, compared to $200 across all models.

1. Tesla Model Y

  • Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 29%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $3,996

  • Base model MSRP: $44,990

Tesla Model Y full-coverage rates have increased by 29%, or $893, year over year, rising from an annual average of $3,103 in February 2024 to $3,996 in 2025.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued five recalls for the 2024 Model Y, including ones for faulty rearview cameras, the illegible font size for warning lights, and faulty tire-pressure monitors. Vehicle defects that increase the risk of a crash can drive up insurance premiums.

2. Tesla Model 3

  • Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 24%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $4,364

  • Base model MSRP: $42,490

The cost of full coverage for a Tesla Model 3 rose by 24%, or $858, year over year. Insuring the Model 4 in February 2024 cost an average of $3,506 annually. As of February 2025, Model 3 drivers paid an annual average of $4,364.

The 2024 Tesla Model 3 has four NHTSA recalls, including ones for broken rearview cameras, faulty tire-pressure monitors, and improperly deployed driver’s side airbags. Faulty airbags increase the risk of injury during a crash, and auto insurers may increase premiums to cover costly medical claims.

3. Tesla Model X

  • Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 22%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $4,046

  • Base model MSRP: $84,990

At an annual average of $4,046, Tesla Model X full-coverage insurance costs 76% more than the national average of $2,302 per year. Insurance costs for all models have increased by 10% in the last year, but Model 3 drivers saw a 22% rise from an average of $3,315 in February 2024.

Recalls may factor into the Model X’s $731 year-over-year increase in insurance costs. The NHTSA issued six recalls for the 2024 Model X, including ones for an airbag that may tear during deployment, flickering headlights, a seat belt warning system malfunction, and faulty rearview cameras.

4. BMW 5 Series

  • Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 19%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $3,229

  • Base model MSRP: $58,700

The BMW 5 Series includes the gas-powered 530i and 540i models, the plug-in hybrid electric 550e, and the fully electric BMW i5. Full-coverage insurance for the midsize luxury sedan cost an average of $3,229 annually in February 2025 — up by 19% year over year.

The 2024 model year of the EV BMW i5 has five NHTSA recalls, including ones for a battery defect that may cause overheating and fire and a failing brake control module that can result in extended stopping distance, increasing the risk of crashes.

5. Toyota Prius

  • Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 18%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $2,151

  • Base model MSRP: $28,350

Full-coverage insurance costs for the Toyota Prius increased by $330, or 18%, year over year to an annual average premium of $2,151. The average repair claim for hybrid vehicles like the Prius costs 10% more than claims for gas-powered vehicles, according to the automotive software company Mitchell. Insurers factor higher repair costs into insurance rates.

The 2024 Toyota Prius also has two NHTSA recalls, including one for a rear door that unexpectedly opens while the vehicle is moving or during a crash, increasing injury risk.

6. Hyundai Santa Fe

  • Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 15%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $2,241

  • Base model MSRP: $34,300

The cost of full coverage for a Hyundai Santa Fe increased by 15%, from an annual average of $1,941 in 2024 to $2,241 in 2025. The 2024 model year has four NHTSA recalls, including one for a software error that increased vehicle rollaway risk and obstructed rearview camera images.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which tests vehicles’ crash ratings, rated the Santa Fe as “Marginal” in several safety categories, including rear passenger restraints and the risk of head and neck injuries in a frontal collision. “Good” vehicle safety decreases the severity and frequency of medical claims for insurers, while “Marginal” ratings indicate higher risk.

7. Honda Accord

  • Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 14%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $2,623

  • Base model MSRP: $28,295

Honda Accord insurance premiums are up 14% year over year. The average annual full-coverage insurance rate was $2,297 in 2024 but has increased to $2,632 in 2025.

The Honda Accord was the sixth most stolen vehicle in 2023, the most recent year for model theft data, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB). The model’s high theft risk may contribute to rising rates.

8. Hyundai Elantra

  • Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 14%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $2,851

  • Base model MSRP: $22,125

Hyundai Elantra owners pay an average of $346 more per year for full coverage in 2025 compared to 2024. Insurance costs for the model increased by 14% year over year to an annual average of $2,851.

The Hyundai Elantra was the most stolen vehicle in 2023, according to the NICB. A 2022 TikTok challenge exposed vulnerabilities in select Kia and Hyundai models, including the Elantra, making the cars easy targets for thieves. Insurers raise rates in response to increased theft.

9. Honda Civic

  • Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 13%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $2,600

  • Base model MSRP: $24,250

The average cost of full coverage for Honda Civic owners increased by 13% between 2024 and 2025 to an annual average premium of $2,600.

In 2023, nearly 20,000 Honda Civic owners reported their vehicles as stolen, making the model the seventh most stolen car, according to NICB data. Full-coverage insurance pays to replace stolen vehicles when they aren’t recovered, and insurer losses influence the price of premiums.

10. Hyundai Sonata

  • Percentage increase in the cost of full coverage (2024–2025): 12%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage (2025): $2,735

  • Base model MSRP: $26,900

Hyundai Sonata owners saw full-coverage rates increase by 12% between 2024 and 2025. Sonata drivers now pay an average annual premium of $2,735.

Car thieves targeted the Hyundai Sonata, like the Elantra, in the viral Kia Challenge on TikTok. Sonata model years between 2015 and 2021 were vulnerable to theft, which factors into car insurance rates. The Hyundai Sonata was the second most stolen car in 2023, according to NICB data.

EVs and hybrid cars cost more to repair than gas-powered vehicles, driving up insurance premiums

Among the 10 models that saw the sharpest year-over-year increase in full-coverage rates, the three Tesla vehicles are EVs, the Toyota Prius is a hybrid, and the remaining models have hybrid or EV versions.

EV and hybrid insurance claims cost insurers more than gas-powered vehicle repairs, according to a 2024 report by Mitchell. The average claim for EVs costs $5,560, or 17% more than the $4,741 average for gas-powered vehicles. Plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) have an average claim cost of $5,229, 10% more than gas-powered cars.[1]

Tesla repairs push up the average claim cost for EVs. A damaged Tesla costs $1,347 more to repair than a gas-powered car, on average. EVs from other manufacturers are only $269 more expensive to repair than gas-powered cars.[2] Non-modular Tesla batteries need to be replaced when slightly damaged, unlike modular batteries, which are often repairable at a lower cost.

U.S. tariffs may affect the cost of EV battery replacements too, putting upward pressure on EV insurance rates, said Mark Friedlander, senior director of media relations for the Insurance Information Institute.

“[Tariffs] could also cause long delays for repairs similar to the supply chain disruption and escalation of replacement costs we saw from 2020 to 2022. This generated a 45% cumulative increase in replacement costs for vehicles,” he said.

Regardless of model, the cost of auto insurance is rising. The cost of full coverage surged by 14% in 2024, and Insurify projected rates will rise by an additional 5% in 2025 — a figure now expected to rise another 14 percentage points after the implementation of tariffs. Policyholders who’ve seen a sharp spike in their premiums may find a better rate by comparing car insurance quotes with multiple insurers.

Methodology

The data scientists at Insurify referred to Insurify’s proprietary database of more than 97 million quotes to determine the 10 car models with the highest increase in full-coverage car insurance rates between 2024 and 2025.

They considered the cost of full-coverage car insurance policies, which cover damages to the insured vehicle, including from collisions, theft, vandalism, weather events, and acts of God, such as objects falling on the exterior. The rates in this article represent the average cost for a full-coverage policy among drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit.

Base model MSRPs are sourced from Edmunds’ database.

Sources

  1. Mitchell. "Plugged-In: EV Collision Insights Q3 2024."
  2. Kelley Blue Book. "Study: Apart from Tesla, EVs Repairs Not Much More Costly."
Cassie Sheets
Cassie SheetsData Journalist

Cassie Sheets has more than nine years of experience creating compelling content for clients, brands, and local news sites. She started her career at Movoto Real Estate, where she transformed dry data into interesting insights for potential homebuyers. She’s since covered a wide range of topics, from pop culture news to home and garden trends.

Before joining Insurify, Cassie wrote engaging landing pages and blog posts for medical practices at MyAdvice. Now, she uses her knack for diving into the latest data and pulling out key details to empower insurance buyers.

Cassie holds a BFA in Creative Writing from Columbia College Chicago. In her free time, you can find her exploring the city with her dog, trying not to fall over in yoga classes, and petting cats at the shelter.

Learn More
linkedin
Tanveen Vohra
Edited byTanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications

  • Property and casualty insurance specialist

  • 4+ years creating insurance content

Tanveen manages Insurify's data insights, annual home and auto insurance reports, and media communications. She’s regularly featured in media interviews on insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo