Tariffs on Canada and Mexico Could Raise Car Insurance Rates 60% Faster

Proposed tariffs on Canada and Mexico will likely change how much Americans pay for full-coverage car insurance. The U.S. leans heavily on its bordering neighbors for auto parts and assembly, and Insurify experts say a 25% tariff on imports will raise prices for parts, vehicles, and car insurance.

The Insurify data science team analyzed how the cost of vehicles and individual auto parts affect car insurance premiums to project how rates might rise with the proposed tariffs. Insurify projects that tariffs would contribute to the national average cost of full-coverage car insurance increasing 8% by the end of 2025, from $2,313 to $2,502.

Without tariffs, Insurify projected car insurance costs would increase by 5% year-over-year. The addition of tariffs would add an estimated three percentage points to that cost. In other words, rates would rise 60% faster with tariffs than they would without them.

Proposed tariffs on steel and aluminum could further increase prices for cars and auto parts. Mexico and Canada accounted for about 35% of U.S. steel imports in 2024.[1] About half of U.S. aluminum imports come from Canada.[2]

One-fifth of the cars and light trucks sold in the U.S. come from Canada and Mexico.[3] Additionally, the U.S. imports roughly 32% of its total auto parts supply from Canada and Mexico, including certain components for which there’s no manufacturing in the U.S.[4]

Individually, Mexico provided 43% of total U.S. auto parts imports between January and November 2024, according to Mexico’s National Auto Parts Industry (INA). The 25% tariffs would apply to those imports, with producers likely to raise prices to offset the additional cost. Eventually, those prices would affect auto insurance rates.

“As the price of replacement parts increases, premiums will have to increase accordingly,” said Daniel Lucas, carrier relations manager at Insurify.

Key Takeaways