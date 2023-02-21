These Occupations Have the Rudest Drivers in 2022

Emily Guy Birken
Written byEmily Guy Birken
Emily Guy Birken
Emily Guy Birken

  • Plutus Award winner

  • 12+ years writing about insurance and personal finance

Emily is a widely recognized expert on personal finance and has authored several personal finance books. She’s a frequent guest on national and regional media.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Tanveen Vohra
Edited byTanveen Vohra
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications

  • Property and casualty insurance specialist

  • 4+ years creating insurance content

Tanveen manages Insurify's data insights, annual home and auto insurance reports, and media communications. She’s regularly featured in media interviews on insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Published February 21, 2023 | Reading time: 6 minutes

Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Insurify’s expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, we make money through commissions from insurers. But that does not influence any editorial content, including reviews. Learn more.

Share

Some driving styles are probably easy to predict. Professionals working in high-pressure fields may struggle to keep their serenity behind the wheel. And any workers who consistently get to see the aftermath of aggressive driving — such as traffic police, EMTs, and medical staff — may be extra cautious on the road.

But there appears to also be a correlation between certain occupations and rude driving behavior. Our data classifies rude driving as a high incidence of traffic violations such as failure to yield, failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, and hit-and-runs. (You know — driving like a jerk.)

To identify the occupations with the rudest drivers in 2022, the data science team at Insurify turned to their database of more than 4.6 million car insurance applications. Here’s what we discovered:

Table of contents

Insights

  • Nationally, 1.44% of drivers can be considered rude. 

  • The majority of the jobs on this list are physically demanding, and the rest are stressful or high pressure, suggesting that exhaustion and stress may lead to rude driving behavior.

  • Time pressure may also be a factor in rude driving. Sales reps, plumbers, carpet installers, floor layers, taxi drivers, and journalists all may face ticking clocks in their professional lives, which might increase their stress and the likelihood of rude driving behavior — such as failure to yield and failure to stop.

  • The most polite drivers are homemakers and retirees, which bolsters the assumption that time pressure may lead to rude driving. Neither of these occupations is as likely to face deadlines or time pressure as the top 10 occupations with the rudest drivers.

  • Failure to stop at a stop sign was the most common violation among the top 10 professions.

10 occupations with the rudest drivers

Wondering if people in your profession are associated with boorish driving behavior? These 10 occupations have the highest statistical rate of rude driving:

10. Sales representative

  • Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.31%

  • Number of people employed: 1,597,600

  • Average salary: $62,890

  • Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to yield to other drivers

Nearly 1.6 million sales representatives work in the United States, making this profession the most popular job among the top 10 occupations with the rudest drivers. Sales reps accrue rude driving citations at a rate nearly three times the national average. Sales reps are the only workers on our list that most commonly fail to yield to other drivers.

9. Laborer

  • Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.34%

  • Number of people employed: 1,572,200

  • Average salary: $37,520

  • Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Working as a construction laborer is a tough job. Not only is the work physically demanding, but laborers have one of the highest rates of injuries and illnesses of any profession, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s likely that many laborers are exhausted when they get behind the wheel, which helps explain why their rate of rude driving behavior is more than three times higher than the national average. Their most common rude driving behavior is the failure to stop at a stop sign.

8. Bricklayer/mason

  • Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.39%

  • Number of people employed: 267,400

  • Average salary: $48,040

  • Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Like laborers, bricklayers and masons have physically demanding jobs that require a great deal of heavy lifting, standing, kneeling, and bending. Tired driving likely contributes to this profession’s rate of rude driving behavior, which is 3.05 times the national average rate. Bricklayers are most likely to neglect to stop at a stop sign, similar to laborers. 

7. Plumber

  • Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.41%

  • Number of people employed: 469,000

  • Average salary: $59,880

  • Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a red light

Anyone who has ever had a plumbing emergency knows just how vital plumbers are to maintaining a clean, safe, and working home. Driving is part of the job, and evening, weekend, and holiday work is common, since plumbers must be available to fix problems as they occur. The urgency of work calls could explain why plumbers engage in rude driving behavior. Rude driving rates among plumbers are about 3.06 times the national average, with failure to stop at a red light being the most common violation in this profession. 

6. Furniture finisher

  • Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.55%

  • Number of people employed: 238,000

  • Average salary: $36,710

  • Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Furniture finishers work to shape, finish, and refinish damaged furniture. This is highly skilled work that brings finishers into contact with heavy tools and chemicals. Such work can be physically demanding, which may make finishers prone to tired driving. The rate of rude behavior among furniture finishers is 3.16 times the national average, and the most common rude behavior is also a failure to stop at a stop sign.

5. Actor

  • Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.88%

  • Number of people employed: 50,600

  • Average salary: $23.48/hour 

  • Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a red light

Acting is a tough profession to break into — think endless auditions on top of side jobs to make ends meet. And when actors do land a gig, it can include long and irregular hours. The amount of stress and uncertainty that comes with being a working actor may contribute to this profession’s rate of rude driving behavior, which is 3.39 times the national average.

4. Carpet installer

  • Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.92%

  • Number of people employed: 26,010

  • Average salary: $45,320

  • Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Carpet installers drive from job to job to lay and install carpet and padding. The work requires heavy lifting, as well as kneeling and bending. Since most installers are employees of contractors and retailers, they’ll generally be on a strict schedule mandated by their employer. This may explain why their rude behavior is 3.42 times the national average and why their most common rude driving behavior is the failure to stop at a stop sign.

3. Floor layer/finisher

  • Drivers cited for rude behavior: 5.13%

  • Number of people employed: 115,100

  • Average salary: $47,310

  • Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a red light

Like carpet installers, floor layers and finishers also spend the majority of each work day reaching, bending, and kneeling, which will likely leave these workers sore and exhausted by the time they’re ready to drive home. Floor layers also tend to work for contractors and retailers and generally have employer-imposed schedules they must meet. The rate of rude driving behavior among floor layers is nearly 3.6 times the national average.

2. Taxi/limo driver

  • Drivers cited for rude behavior: 5.41%

  • Number of people employed: 832,600

  • Average salary: $37,540

  • Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Since they spend their working day behind the wheel, taxi and limo drivers simply have more opportunities to engage in rude behavior than someone who doesn’t have to drive for their job. Additionally, taxi drivers have financial incentives to get passengers to their destination as quickly as possible. It’s no wonder taxi and limo drivers are second on our list, exhibiting rude driving behavior at nearly 3.8 times the national average. 

1. Journalist/reporter

  • Drivers cited for rude behavior: 5.94%

  • Number of people employed: 47,100

  • Average salary: $48,370

  • Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a red light

Journalism is a high-pressure occupation with frequent travel and tight deadlines. Add in shrinking budgets and shuttered newspapers and many contemporary journalists have to handle a high workload that previously would’ve been assigned to several people. That level of stress, coupled with the frequent driving the profession requires, likely contributes to journalism’s top spot on our list. Journalists engage in rude driving behavior at a whopping 4.1 times the national average.

Check Out: 10 States with the Best Drivers in 2022

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify, an auto insurance comparison site, referred to their database of more than 4.6 million car insurance applications to identify the occupations with the rudest drivers.

When applying for car insurance, applicants disclose their current occupation and any past violations on their driving record. Insurify determined the following violations as most indicative of rude driving: failure to yield violations (failure to yield the right of way, failure to yield to a pedestrian), failure to stop violations (failure to stop for a red light, school bus, or stop sign), improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, and hit-and-runs.

Analysts compared the number of drivers with each occupation with one of these violations on record against the total number of drivers with that occupation. The professions with the highest share of drivers with these penalties were determined as the occupations with the rudest drivers.

Data on employment and wages come from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’s latest employment estimates.

Conclusion

Considering the level of physical or mental stress each occupation on this list experiences, it’s understandable that many of these professionals may forget their driving manners after a rough day. 

While many drivers are susceptible to letting the frustration and exhaustion of a tough work day affect their on-road behavior, rude driving can easily translate into dangerous driving that harms others on the road. That’s why it’s important to be aware of stress and fatigue levels before getting behind the wheel.

Emily Guy Birken
Emily Guy Birken

Emily Guy Birken is a former educator, lifelong money nerd, and a Plutus Award-winning freelance writer who specializes in the scientific research behind irrational money behaviors. Her background in education allows her to make complex financial topics relatable and easily understood by the layperson.

Her work has appeared on The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money, and The Washington Post online.

She is the author of several books, including The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now, and the brand new book Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, written with Joe Saul-Sehy.

Emily lives in Milwaukee with her family.

Learn More
linkedin
Tanveen Vohra
Edited byTanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications

  • Property and casualty insurance specialist

  • 4+ years creating insurance content

Tanveen manages Insurify's data insights, annual home and auto insurance reports, and media communications. She’s regularly featured in media interviews on insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo