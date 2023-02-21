These Occupations Have the Rudest Drivers in 2022

10 occupations with the rudest drivers

Wondering if people in your profession are associated with boorish driving behavior? These 10 occupations have the highest statistical rate of rude driving:

10. Sales representative

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.31%

Number of people employed: 1,597,600

Average salary: $62,890

Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to yield to other drivers

Nearly 1.6 million sales representatives work in the United States, making this profession the most popular job among the top 10 occupations with the rudest drivers. Sales reps accrue rude driving citations at a rate nearly three times the national average. Sales reps are the only workers on our list that most commonly fail to yield to other drivers.

9. Laborer

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.34%

Number of people employed: 1,572,200

Average salary: $37,520

Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Working as a construction laborer is a tough job. Not only is the work physically demanding, but laborers have one of the highest rates of injuries and illnesses of any profession, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. It’s likely that many laborers are exhausted when they get behind the wheel, which helps explain why their rate of rude driving behavior is more than three times higher than the national average. Their most common rude driving behavior is the failure to stop at a stop sign.

8. Bricklayer/mason

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.39%

Number of people employed: 267,400

Average salary: $48,040

Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Like laborers, bricklayers and masons have physically demanding jobs that require a great deal of heavy lifting, standing, kneeling, and bending. Tired driving likely contributes to this profession’s rate of rude driving behavior, which is 3.05 times the national average rate. Bricklayers are most likely to neglect to stop at a stop sign, similar to laborers.

7. Plumber

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.41%

Number of people employed: 469,000

Average salary: $59,880

Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a red light

Anyone who has ever had a plumbing emergency knows just how vital plumbers are to maintaining a clean, safe, and working home. Driving is part of the job, and evening, weekend, and holiday work is common, since plumbers must be available to fix problems as they occur. The urgency of work calls could explain why plumbers engage in rude driving behavior. Rude driving rates among plumbers are about 3.06 times the national average, with failure to stop at a red light being the most common violation in this profession.

6. Furniture finisher

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.55%

Number of people employed: 238,000

Average salary: $36,710

Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Furniture finishers work to shape, finish, and refinish damaged furniture. This is highly skilled work that brings finishers into contact with heavy tools and chemicals. Such work can be physically demanding, which may make finishers prone to tired driving. The rate of rude behavior among furniture finishers is 3.16 times the national average, and the most common rude behavior is also a failure to stop at a stop sign.

5. Actor

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.88%

Number of people employed: 50,600

Average salary: $23.48/hour

Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a red light

Acting is a tough profession to break into — think endless auditions on top of side jobs to make ends meet. And when actors do land a gig, it can include long and irregular hours. The amount of stress and uncertainty that comes with being a working actor may contribute to this profession’s rate of rude driving behavior, which is 3.39 times the national average.

4. Carpet installer

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 4.92%

Number of people employed: 26,010

Average salary: $45,320

Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Carpet installers drive from job to job to lay and install carpet and padding. The work requires heavy lifting, as well as kneeling and bending. Since most installers are employees of contractors and retailers, they’ll generally be on a strict schedule mandated by their employer. This may explain why their rude behavior is 3.42 times the national average and why their most common rude driving behavior is the failure to stop at a stop sign.

3. Floor layer/finisher

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 5.13%

Number of people employed: 115,100

Average salary: $47,310

Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a red light

Like carpet installers, floor layers and finishers also spend the majority of each work day reaching, bending, and kneeling, which will likely leave these workers sore and exhausted by the time they’re ready to drive home. Floor layers also tend to work for contractors and retailers and generally have employer-imposed schedules they must meet. The rate of rude driving behavior among floor layers is nearly 3.6 times the national average.

2. Taxi/limo driver

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 5.41%

Number of people employed: 832,600

Average salary: $37,540

Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a stop sign

Since they spend their working day behind the wheel, taxi and limo drivers simply have more opportunities to engage in rude behavior than someone who doesn’t have to drive for their job. Additionally, taxi drivers have financial incentives to get passengers to their destination as quickly as possible. It’s no wonder taxi and limo drivers are second on our list, exhibiting rude driving behavior at nearly 3.8 times the national average.

1. Journalist/reporter

Drivers cited for rude behavior: 5.94%

Number of people employed: 47,100

Average salary: $48,370

Most common rude driving behavior: Failure to stop at a red light

Journalism is a high-pressure occupation with frequent travel and tight deadlines. Add in shrinking budgets and shuttered newspapers and many contemporary journalists have to handle a high workload that previously would’ve been assigned to several people. That level of stress, coupled with the frequent driving the profession requires, likely contributes to journalism’s top spot on our list. Journalists engage in rude driving behavior at a whopping 4.1 times the national average.

