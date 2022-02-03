These are the Cities with the Most Aggressive Drivers in Every State (2022)

Drivers across the country have demonstrated elevated rates of aggressive driving since the start of the pandemic. This year, these are the cities in every state where drivers are especially heated behind the wheel.

Aggressive drivers come in all forms. Whether it’s abruptly cutting off other vehicles, following too closely behind the car in front of them, or turning a blind eye to traffic signals, there’s no shortage of ways aggressive drivers can irritate — and endanger — their fellow motorists.

In recent years, aggressive driving has unfortunately become more normalized on U.S. roads. According to a recent report by Insurify, 44% of drivers reported witnessing more aggressive driving in the past year compared to before the pandemic. Even as traffic levels have more or less returned to pre-pandemic rates, the spike in aggressive driving, initially sparked during early shelter-in-place orders in 2020, has not followed suit.

While cities from coast to coast are seeing elevated aggression on their roads, there are certain regions where drivers are particularly flagrant behind the wheel. To understand where this trend towards aggression is most prevalent, the research team at Insurify turned to their database of over 4.6 million car insurance applications to identify the city in each state with the most aggressive drivers this year.