Look out! These are the 20 Most Dangerous Cities for Pedestrians

Mindfulness of pedestrians should be a no-brainer when behind the wheel, but this isn’t the case for all drivers. Which cities fare the worst with respect to pedestrian safety?

Driver behavior on the roads has worsened over the past year despite reduced traffic overall due to the pandemic. Speeding, reckless driving, and collision rates have increased significantly, not just among drivers but also between drivers and pedestrians. A spike in fatality rates among drivers and pedestrians — eight and twenty percent, respectively — is the result, according to the National Safety Council and the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Per trip, pedestrians are one and a half times more likely than drivers and passengers to die in a car crash, according to the CDC. As such, it may come as no surprise that law enforcement takes the risk of pedestrian fatalities very seriously. Proper driving behavior toward pedestrians on the road is strictly enforced across the country. Failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian in a crosswalk or intersection is a serious moving violation. Even drivers who come to a complete stop may still be guilty of failure to yield if they come close to running the pedestrian down. Penalties for this offense are stiff and, in most states, constitute one to two points and a fine ranging between $150-250 for a first offense.

Nationally, citation rates for failing to yield the right of way a pedestrian occur nearly twenty times more frequently than pedestrian fatalities. Typically resulting from a tragic set of circumstances, pedestrian fatalities encompass a small fraction of the cases when drivers endanger pedestrians. It stands to reason that they do not paint the whole picture of pedestrian safety. On the other hand, citation rates for failing to yield to a pedestrian represent a more widespread pattern of behavior, providing a better understanding of the kind of driver to expect on the roads in a given area.

City to city, driver behavior towards pedestrians varies significantly. To understand pedestrian safety by metro area, researchers at Insurify analyzed data from over 4 million drivers in their database and identified the most dangerous cities for pedestrians.