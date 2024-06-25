The Most Popular Cars by Generation, From Zoomers to Boomers (2024)

Gen X and boomers prefer bigger vehicles, while Gen Z is more concerned with fuel economy

Some car models, like the Honda Accord or Toyota Camry, are popular across all age groups, but when broken down by generation, the 10 most-driven cars reveal a key difference in preferences.

Boomers prefer bigger cars than younger drivers, with SUVs or pickup trucks comprising five of their 10 most-driven models. Gen X isn’t far behind, with three of their top 10 cars in the same categories, but millennials’ favorites include just two pickup trucks. Gen Z’s top 10 included none.

Boomers and Gen X share the same top two vehicles: the Ford F-Series pickup and the Toyota Camry. These cars are also among Millennials’ favorite models, but only the smaller Toyota Camry remains in Gen Z’s top 10.

In 1960 — two years before the oldest baby boomers turned driving age — about 70% of Americans lived in urban areas, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. By 2020, 80% of the population were urban residents. Young drivers might prefer smaller cars because they’re easier to navigate around city streets.

Smaller cars are also more economical in congested city traffic. A new Ford F-150 pickup with a turbocharged 2.7-liter V6 engine gets about 20 combined city/highway miles per gallon, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). Zoomers’ favorite car, the Honda Civic, gets 33 combined miles per gallon with a two-liter V4 engine.

“The younger generations are a lot more concerned about fuel economy,” said Mark Beneke, owner of Fresno-based car dealership Westland Auto Sales. “Baby boomers focus on reliability and comfort most. Fuel efficiency is nowhere near the top of their requirements.”

Environmental concerns may sway younger drivers toward more fuel-efficient cars. Eighty-five percent of Americans ages 18 – 29 think they’ll need to make future sacrifices in their everyday life because of climate change, a 2023 Pew Research poll found. Only 61% of Americans aged 65 and older said the same.