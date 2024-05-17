The Safest Car of the Future, According to AI

Safety Features of Tomorrow

The “safest car of the future” boasts a few impressive features, such as electric propulsion management, a smart driving companion, and even a virtual reality driver’s ed teacher. Keep in mind that not all these features are real — yet.

Mindful co-pilot

A mindful co-pilot monitors a driver’s physical and emotional state and can take over driving in an emergency. The technology would analyze indicators like breathing rate, speech patterns, and even eye movements to assess the alertness of the driver, give real-time suggestions, and adjust vehicle speed and direction if needed.

A mindful co-pilot would help drivers recognize and respond to health emergencies behind the wheel and prevent drivers whose blood alcohol level exceeds legal limits from starting their car.

Even today, some cars already use driver monitoring systems (DMS). A DMS combines artificial intelligence (AI), cameras, and sensors to assess whether the driver is fit to drive the vehicle. It uses facial recognition software to scan the driver’s face and eyes for signs of fatigue or inattention and then warns the driver with haptic feedback and auditory alerts.

Electric propulsion management

Currently, many electric vehicles just don’t have a long enough battery range or enough available charging stations to be widely adopted by the public. Electric propulsion management, however, would help with this obstacle.

This autonomous feature would monitor and manage the health of a vehicle’s electric powertrain by assessing battery condition, preventing overheating, and ensuring optimal performance through dynamic charging systems. This would extend an electric vehicle’s battery life and improve vehicle safety. It also has the potential to give electric vehicles longer ranges and make them more affordable.

Aerodynamic adaptability

Aerodynamic adaptability would adjust a vehicle’s body panel shape depending on driving conditions. This would improve the car’s aerodynamics and stability in real time, making it safer and more efficient.

Some high-performance vehicles today are already using the technology. For example, active diffusers — essentially extendable and retractable flaps — help reduce drag, which improves fuel efficiency. Active spoilers, which extend and retract similarly to diffusers, are another adaptable aerodynamic technology that improves vehicle stability.

“Aerodynamics are fundamentally important when it comes to safety, helping to create a vortex that uses air to push down on the front tires to find grip,” automotive journalist Charles North VI said. “We use this tech with racing cars. There’s no excuse as to why it shouldn’t be on your everyday car.”

Renewable power-generating panels

Renewable power-generating panels are sleek, flat devices that sit on top of “the safest car of the future.” They would alter vehicle shape for performance, similar to aerodynamic adaptability features, but would also have the ability to collect both kinetic and solar energy to power the systems in the vehicle, saving the battery’s charge.

This kind of technology would revolutionize how far an electric car could travel. Renewable power-generating panels would enable extended mileage ranges by dedicating the battery solely to propulsion. This would make the car more appealing to the average consumer, allowing for wider adoption of electric vehicles.

If these panels were to become standard in vehicles, it would have the potential to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, leading to decreased carbon emissions and ultimately a cleaner, safer environment.

Some auto manufacturers are already incorporating forms of solar roofs into some of their vehicles. Particular models of the Hyundai Ioniq 5, the Nissan Leaf, and the Toyota Prius Prime have solar panel roofs. These models benefit from greater battery savings. The energy generated from their solar panels can power features like the car’s air conditioning and radio.

VR drivers ed

In-car virtual reality (VR) driver’s ed technology would simulate a virtual environment for the driver to practice while the car is stationary. It would help drivers practice both standard safety procedures and emergency maneuvers.

“VR driver’s ed is a great concept and can be really helpful to anyone who either wants to learn how to drive or even be able to drive better than what they’re doing,” says North. “This can only help the learner build self-esteem as well as their confidence in their ability to drive.”

This is particularly helpful for young drivers and students learning how to drive. It prepares new drivers for emergency situations, protecting not only the people in the car but other drivers as well.

Additionally, drivers benefit financially from a virtual reality driver’s ed teacher.

Smart driving companion

The advanced smart driving companion provides real-time coaching, analyzes driving conditions, and offers safety advice to the driver based on the vehicle’s environment and driver behavior. The AI companion would improve driver safety by acting as an extra set of eyes and ears for the driver, reducing the risk of surprises that lead to accidents.

For example, the smart companion would be able to analyze the surrounding vehicles to determine if they’re driving safely. The companion might notice another motorist driving erratically or looking at their phone and warn the driver of the potential danger.

“The smart driving companion is a splendid feature to see,” North says. “This is where people can benefit from AI because this is where we all can learn what we could’ve done in any driving circumstance. Having someone there to catch our mistakes or even coach the learner/driver on what happened will teach valuable lessons.”

This technology is similar to the aforementioned mindful co-pilot technology, which already exists in some forms, most prominently through Smart Eye’s DMS, unveiled earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show. The system analyzes the driver’s behavior and where they’re looking to assess risk and provide warnings if necessary.

A silver utility-style SUV with angular body panels and five-door access. The vehicle lacks visible door handles. On the roof, two renewable power-generating panels hover above, supported by a central column, resembling small wings. The front of the vehicle features light blue strobe headlights and a light blue hue along the bottom of the side of the car. The large concave silver alloy tires are a minimum of 24″. Inside, standard seating arrangements include two seats in the front and two in the back. Futuristic safety features include aerodynamic body panels that adjust shape for stability, a mindful co-pilot system monitoring driver state, electric propulsion management, virtual reality driver’s ed, and a smart driving companion AI for real-time coaching. This concept car embodies future automotive technology focused on enhancing driver safety and efficiency.