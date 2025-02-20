Nearly 50% of EV Buyers Say the Tax Credit Was a Deciding Factor — How Will Ending It Affect Sales?

EV tax credit’s impact on automakers — and why Tesla might be less affected

The federal government enacted the tax credit for clean vehicles in 2008, and the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act expanded its eligibility. Since 2022, EV sales are up 60%.

But many of those buyers wouldn’t have moved to EVs had it not been for the tax credit, according to Insurify’s survey. Insurify found 45% of EV owners said they wouldn’t have purchased their EV without the tax credit. Tesla drivers appear to be the least affected, with roughly one-third of Tesla owners (36%) saying they wouldn’t have bought an EV without the credit — compared to 54% for Toyota and 53% for Audi.

Tesla leads EV sales — by a lot

Tesla has dominated the domestic EV market in recent years, accounting for about half of U.S. EV sales in 2023 and 2024. However, Tesla saw declining sales (-6%) in 2024, while leading competitors like Kia (+87%) and Ford (+35%) saw substantial increases.

Tesla’s competitors are likely to suffer from the potential elimination of clean vehicle credits. Other brands selling comparable electric vehicles tend to charge higher purchase prices, making the tax credit more necessary. Without the tax credit, some customers set on buying EVs may move into a lower price range, which could lead them to purchase Tesla’s more affordable models.

EV Sales Volume by Automaker EV Maker ▲ ▼ 2024 U.S. EV Sales Volume ▲ ▼ Year-Over-Year Change in U.S. EV Sales (2023 to 2024) ▲ ▼ Tesla 633,762 -6% Ford 97,865 35% Chevrolet 68,044 8% Hyundai 61,727 7% Kia 56,099 87% Rivian 51,579 4% BMW 50,980 12%

Tesla’s popularity makes it less reliant on tax credits

Insurify’s survey found 84% of EV owners considered buying a Tesla, including 75% of those who ultimately went with another brand. Half of those who considered buying a Tesla (50%) said they trust the company’s leadership. Younger EV owners and those in high-income households were more likely to say they trust the automaker’s leadership compared to older and lower-income respondents.

Despite sales growth, competitors have hit roadblocks as they try to catch up to Tesla in sales volume, in part because Tesla has an edge in charging infrastructure. The lack of charging stations available to competitor vehicles can cause range anxiety among EV drivers, particularly in sparsely populated rural areas, where pickup trucks are more popular. That range anxiety might have resulted in lower demand, with Ford pausing production of its F-150 Lightning in late 2024.

Although sales dipped for Tesla in 2024, the company retains a firm grip on the U.S. EV market — the two bestselling EVs in the country in 2024 were the Model Y and Model 3.