Insuring America’s Most Popular Truck: Ford F-150 Coverage Is 11% Cheaper Than the U.S. Average

Car insurance for the bestselling Ford F-150 costs $260 less per year than the U.S. average.

  • 9 years writing data-driven content

  • Lifestyle contributor to 30+ local news sites

Cassie Sheets has a background in home and garden and real estate content. At Insurify, she translates industry jargon into insights that empower insurance buyers.

  • Property and casualty insurance specialist

  • 4+ years creating insurance content

Tanveen manages Insurify's data insights, annual home and auto insurance reports, and media communications. She’s regularly featured in media interviews on insurance topics.

Published October 10, 2024 at 12:00 PM PDT

The Ford F-150 has been America’s bestselling truck for nearly five consecutive decades, selling more than 700,000 units in 2023. The Ford F-150 costs 11% less to insure than the U.S. average, with an annual full-coverage premium of $2,069 compared to $2,329. Cheaper-than-average insurance is far from the only reason the pickup is so popular.

The Ford F-150 is known for its durability and performance, with fully equipped models offering up to 13,500 pounds of towing capacity. The truck isn’t just a workhorse — it’s also a comfortable, safe family vehicle. Smart features like lane-keeping assistance and collision warning contribute to lower insurance costs.

Insurify’s data science team analyzed the factors that make Ford F-150 insurance more affordable, from vehicle value to safety features, and identified why F-150 drivers in some states see car insurance savings of up to 38% compared to the statewide average.

Key Takeaways

  • New York F-150 drivers see the most savings on full coverage — 38% lower, at $2,049 — compared to the statewide average of $3,325.

  • Ford F-150 insurance is the most expensive in South Carolina, with an average annual premium of $3,011. F-150 rates are still 10% lower than the $3,336 statewide average for full coverage.

  • New Hampshire drivers pay the least overall for F-150 coverage, at an average of $921 annually for full coverage — but that’s only 8% less than the statewide average of $1,000.

  • Insurify’s second-highest number of car insurance quotes are for the Ford F-150, second only to the midsize Toyota Camry. Each model represents about 3% of all vehicles on the road.

Cost of full-coverage insurance for a Ford F-150 by state

One of the biggest factors affecting your insurance rate is the vehicle you drive since that indicates how much your car would cost to fix in the event of a claim.

Other factors that influence your rate are your area’s accident risk, speeding rates, uninsured motorist rates, and no-fault vs. at-fault insurance laws. Your personal driving record, age, and credit history also affect your risk and, therefore, your rate.

These factors explain state-by-state discrepancies in full-coverage costs for a Ford F-150, which are as little as $921 annually in New Hampshire and as much as $3,011 in Massachusetts. Here’s how every state stacks up.

State
Avg. Full-Coverage Cost for Ford F-150 (June 2024)
Avg. State Full-Coverage Cost (June 2024)
Difference Between F-150 Insurance and State Avg.
Alabama$1,524$1,722-11%
Arizona$1,796$2,026-11%
Arkansas$2,085$2,386-13%
California$2,299$2,417-5%
Colorado$2,479$2,619-5%
Connecticut$2,183$2,529-14%
Delaware$2,743$2,982-8%
Florida$2,852$3,201-11%
Georgia$2,255$2,688-16%
Hawaii$1,643$1,45313%
Idaho$1,327$1,467-10%
Illinois$1,665$1,981-16%
Indiana$1,403$1,591-12%
Iowa$1,875$1,8084%
Kansas$1,936$2,028-5%
Kentucky$1,963$2,285-14%
Louisiana$2,858$3,182-10%
Maine$1,145$1,209-5%
Maryland$2,836$3,400-17%
Massachusetts$1,344$1,770-24%
Michigan$2,394$2,719-12%
Minnesota$1,954$2,315-16%
Mississippi$1,791$2,020-11%
Missouri$1,984$2,386-17%
Montana$1,853$1,890-2%
Nebraska$1,569$1,653-5%
Nevada$2,718$3,271-17%
New Hampshire$921$1,000-8%
New Jersey$1,863$2,372-21%
New Mexico$1,642$1,962-16%
New York$2,049$3,325-38%
North Carolina$1,246$1,404-11%
North Dakota$1,279$1,439-11%
Ohio$1,304$1,545-16%
Oklahoma$1,850$2,135-13%
Oregon$1,503$1,814-17%
Pennsylvania$1,529$1,898-19%
Rhode Island$2,299$2,678-14%
South Carolina$3,011$3,336-10%
South Dakota$2,137$2,0325%
Tennessee$1,464$1,765-17%
Texas$2,347$2,672-12%
Utah$1,889$2,009-6%
Vermont$1,537$1,4109%
Virginia$1,764$1,999-12%
Washington$1,361$1,576-14%
Washington, D.C.$2,038$2,977-32%
West Virginia$1,950$2,083-6%
Wisconsin$1,230$1,604-23%
Wyoming$1,407$1,573-11%
Insurify excluded Alaska insurance rates due to insufficient data.

Why is Ford F-150 insurance cheaper than other cars?

Full coverage costs less than average for a Ford F-150 for several reasons.

Ford F-150 drivers have older cars than average

Ford F-150 owners are driving older vehicles. The average F-150 driver in Insurify’s database drives the 2008 model, but the average model year across all other vehicles is 2012. Older vehicles are usually cheaper to insure because used cars cost less to repair or replace.

The F-150 has a safe design

The average F-150 model year is 2008, but the most popular model year is 2013, representing 5.2% of F-Series trucks in Insurify’s database. The 2013 Ford F-150 earned a Top Safety Pick award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), which tests and rates vehicles based on crash-damage mitigation.

The F-150 base model is less expensive than the average car

More expensive vehicles generally have insurance premiums to match because of the higher cost of replacing a totaled vehicle. The Ford F-150 base model is less expensive than the average new car. A 2024 F-150 starts at $36,570, or about 24% less than the $47,870 average MSRP of all new vehicles, according to Kelley Blue Book (KBB).

These factors explain why full-coverage insurance for an F-150 is 11% cheaper than the U.S. average — but premiums vary by state, from $921 to $3,011 per year.

Where is Ford F-150 insurance the least expensive?

Car insurance costs vary by state, depending on local factors like accident rates, vehicle theft rates, and climate risks. The Ford F-150 costs the least to insure in New Hampshire, where full coverage across all models is the cheapest in the country. New Hampshire drivers pay an average of $1,000 for full coverage annually, but F-150 drivers pay 8% less, at $921.

Among the five cheapest states to insure an F-150 in, Wisconsin drivers save the most on coverage. Full coverage for an F-150 is 23% cheaper than the state’s average insurance cost.

State
Avg. Full-Coverage Cost for Ford F-150 (June 2024)
Avg. State Full-Coverage Cost (June 2024)
Difference Between F-150 Insurance and State Avg.
New Hampshire$921$1,000-8%
Maine$1,145$1,209-5%
Wisconsin$1,230$1,604-23%
North Carolina$1,246$1,404-11%
North Dakota$1,279$1,439-11%

Ford F-150 insurance is at least 20% cheaper than average in four states and Washington, D.C.

New York drivers have the third-highest full-coverage costs in the U.S., with an average annual premium of $3,325 — but F-150 drivers only pay $2,049, 38% less than the state average.

The distribution of F-150 pickups in New York state may affect insurance costs. City drivers may gravitate toward smaller cars rather than pickups like the F-150, and car insurance is cheaper in rural areas of the state.

Higher ownership outside of Boston, Milwaukee, and Newark could also explain cheaper F-150 insurance rates in Massachusetts, Wisconsin, and New Jersey.

Less expensive F-150 insurance costs in Washington, D.C., on the other hand, could be down to driver age. The average F-150 driver in D.C. is 48 years old, compared to 42 for all other models. Car insurance rates decrease with age as drivers gain experience on the road.

State
F-150 Avg. Full-Coverage Cost (June 2024)
State Avg. Full-Coverage Cost (June 2024)
How Much Less the F-150 Costs to Insure
New York$2,049$3,325-38%
Washington, D.C.$2,038$2,977-32%
Massachusetts$1,344$1,770-24%
Wisconsin$1,230$1,604-23%
New Jersey$1,863$2,372-21%

Where does Ford F-150 insurance cost the most?

The states where Ford F-150 pickups cost the most to insure also have some of the highest car insurance costs overall. South Carolina, the most expensive state for F-150 insurance, also has the second most expensive full coverage in the country.

Drivers in the five states with the most expensive F-150 insurance (South Carolina, Louisiana, Florida, Maryland, and Delaware) still pay less to cover the truck than statewide averages for all models.

State
F-150 Avg. Full-Coverage Cost (June 2024)
State Avg. Full-Coverage Cost (June 2024)
State Insurance Cost Ranking (Most to Least Expensive)
South Carolina$3,011$3,3362
Louisiana$2,858$3,1826
Florida$2,852$3,2015
Maryland$2,836$3,4001
Delaware$2,743$2,9827

How Ford F-150 drivers can save more on insurance

The Ford F-150 is cheaper than average to insure in all but four states — Hawaii, Vermont, South Dakota, and Iowa. In every other state, drivers pay between 2% and 38% less for F-150 full coverage compared to statewide average rates.

Though the F-150’s average annual premium is $2,069 nationwide, drivers could benefit from additional savings. Insurers offer numerous car insurance discounts, including:

  • Safe driving discounts for accident-free and ticket-free drivers

  • Bundling discounts for home and auto insurance

  • Paperless discounts for receiving all communications digitally

  • Veteran and active-duty military discounts

Every insurer offers different discounts and has a unique risk rating system, so F-150 drivers can also save by comparing policies with multiple insurers to find the best rate.

Methodology

Average car insurance rates are from Insurify’s proprietary database of 97 million rates, quoted via partnering insurers, and reflect median insurance cost for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with clean driving records and average or better credit. Driver applications originate from all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Insurify excluded Alaska data due to lower quoting volume.

Full-coverage premiums reflect bodily injury limits between state-minimum requirements and $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident; property damage coverage between $10,000 and $50,000; and comprehensive and collision coverage with deductibles of $1,000. Visit Insurify’s data center to download more auto insurance data.

