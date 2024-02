These Car Insurance Providers Have the Highest Market Share in Each State

Table of contents 5 top insurers Table of contents Compare quotes 5 top insurers

Using data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Insurify examined the car insurance providers with the highest market share per state and found that five auto insurers have the largest market share in at least one U.S. state. State Farm holds the title in more states than any of its competitors—29 to be exact.

The U.S. had more than 260 million direct premiums written for passenger auto insurance policies by 125 companies, according to 2022 NAIC data. Despite the wildly competitive car insurance market, auto insurance rates are increasing, up 19.2% from 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The reason is an unfortunate mix of an increase in car accidents, supply chain disruptions, and nationwide inflation, which has created a 15.1% jump in car repair costs since last year.

"People are getting into more car accidents that are more severe, and the cars are more expensive to fix because of the more expensive accidents," said David Marlett, managing director of the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center at Appalachian State University. "The industry is spending more money than it's bringing in."

One part of the auto insurance industry that is expected to grow and potentially provide relief for consumers is "telematics insurance" or the "InsurTech" providers, Marlett said. Telematic insurance companies don't use traditional metrics such as age, neighborhood, gender, or driving record to determine rates. Instead, they use technology installed in the car to monitor drivers' behavior and habits such as distance, driving routes, and speed.

Over the next five years, the insurance telematics industry is projected to grow from just under $5 billion to $11 billion, according to an August 2023 study from Mordor Intelligence. "Performance-wise, they are not changing the market yet, but they could," Marlett said.