These Car Insurance Providers Have the Highest Market Share in Each State

Insurify mapped car insurance providers with the highest market share by state, using data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.

Natalie McNeal
Written byNatalie McNeal
Natalie McNeal
Natalie McNeal

Natalie P. McNeal is an award-winning digital journalist thriving at the intersection of personal finance and human interest. The Howard University graduate is the author of The Frugalista Files: How One Woman Got Out of Debt Without Giving Up the Fabulous Life. She enjoys delivering fresh, engaging perspectives that reliably and insightfully convey how developments in financial systems and products impact readers’ everyday lives. She has bylines in fast-paced, multi-platform news organizations such as The Washington Post, The Miami Herald, BET.com and TheRoot.com as well as media mentions on CNN, NPR, Forbes, The New York Times, Financial Times, and L.A. Times.

Tanveen Vohra
Edited byTanveen Vohra
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications

  • Property and casualty insurance specialist

  • 4+ years creating insurance content

Tanveen manages Insurify's data insights, annual home and auto insurance reports, and media communications. She’s regularly featured in media interviews on insurance topics.

Published February 6, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST

Using data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners, Insurify examined the car insurance providers with the highest market share per state and found that five auto insurers have the largest market share in at least one U.S. state. State Farm holds the title in more states than any of its competitors—29 to be exact.

The U.S. had more than 260 million direct premiums written for passenger auto insurance policies by 125 companies, according to 2022 NAIC data. Despite the wildly competitive car insurance market, auto insurance rates are increasing, up 19.2% from 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The reason is an unfortunate mix of an increase in car accidents, supply chain disruptions, and nationwide inflation, which has created a 15.1% jump in car repair costs since last year.

"People are getting into more car accidents that are more severe, and the cars are more expensive to fix because of the more expensive accidents," said David Marlett, managing director of the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center at Appalachian State University. "The industry is spending more money than it's bringing in."

One part of the auto insurance industry that is expected to grow and potentially provide relief for consumers is "telematics insurance" or the "InsurTech" providers, Marlett said. Telematic insurance companies don't use traditional metrics such as age, neighborhood, gender, or driving record to determine rates. Instead, they use technology installed in the car to monitor drivers' behavior and habits such as distance, driving routes, and speed.

Over the next five years, the insurance telematics industry is projected to grow from just under $5 billion to $11 billion, according to an August 2023 study from Mordor Intelligence. "Performance-wise, they are not changing the market yet, but they could," Marlett said.

Five car insurers lead the way

Bloomington, Illinois-based State Farm is the top car insurance provider in 29 states. Following behind is Progressive with 10 states and GEICO (owned by Berkshire Hathaway) with nine states plus the District of Columbia. Allstate and MAPFRE are each the top insurers in just one state.

MAPFRE, a Spanish conglomerate, is the top auto insurance company in Massachusetts. This is, in part, thanks to its 2008 purchase of The Commerce Insurance Company, an agency founded in 1972 in Webster, Massachusetts, which was a dominant player in the Bay State's insurance market before the sale and has retained clients since.

Allstate is the top car insurance provider in North Carolina. In 2021, the agency acquired National General, an insurance agency originally founded in 1939 as GMAC Insurance, a part of the General Motors automaking corporation.

It's worth noting, however, that even in Washington, D.C., where GEICO (owned by Berkshire Hathaway) has the largest market share of any company in any state, that market share is 38.74%. In other words, nearly 62% of motorists in the district are actually insured by another firm. In California, the state's largest auto insurance company, State Farm, has the smallest market share compared to any top insurer in other states, holding only 12.06% of the market in the Golden State.

Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Tim Bruns.

