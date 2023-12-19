The 8 most widespread vehicle recalls this year

More than 3 in 4 Americans drive their own car to work, making regular car maintenance like oil changes and replacing tires a priority in most American households.

But drivers should also be aware that manufacturing-related safety issues can arise at any time, even years after they purchase their vehicles. These sometimes life-threatening mechanical or electrical problems can force car manufacturers to issue recalls, often asking car owners to bring their vehicles into their local dealership for a free repair or replacement part.

Insurify identified the eight recalls affecting the most vehicles in 2023, using data from the Department of Transportation. Recalls on cars and their components have potentially affected up to 27.5 million vehicles so far this year.

The recalls can affect a relatively small group of cars (like the Honda recall on some CR-V frames that may become rusted and detached) or an immense number of vehicles (like the ongoing court fight over a defective air bag inflator that may affect 25 million cars from various manufacturers). In the past three years, Ford has issued the most recalls.

If you don't see your car listed below, go to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website and input your car's VIN number to double-check that there are no recalls.

