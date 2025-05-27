As Recession Fears Loom, the Majority of Americans Consider Reducing Car Insurance Coverage

As costs mount, nearly 1 in 5 Americans have reduced their car insurance coverage

Average car insurance costs increased by about 15% in 2024, putting more financial strain on the typical driver. Two in three Americans (64%) said their car insurance costs have increased in the last 12 months, according to Insurify’s survey.

Concerned about the rising cost of living, about 53% of Americans have considered cutting back on car insurance. That includes 18% who said they’ve already reduced their coverage. Although the potential for savings has persuaded some drivers to opt for cheaper coverage, the choice comes with additional financial risk, particularly due to high levels of dangerous driving behavior and increasingly severe weather, both of which contribute to car insurance claims.

The cost of essential living expenses has soared since 2021, causing consumers to shift their priorities toward cheaper, bare-bones car insurance coverage — opting for liability-only protection rather than full coverage. From January to April 2025, 60% of those searching for car insurance quotes sought liability-only coverage, with 40% looking for full coverage, according to Insurify’s database of more than 97 million quotes.

Using that same time frame, over the past three years, about 62% of users searched for liability-only coverage — the cheaper, less extensive option compared to full coverage. That’s a noticeable shift compared to 2020–2022, when liability-only accounted for 44% of searches. It’s worth noting that the users who were sampled had average or better credit, indicating that even those who are generally financially stable are interested in choosing a cheaper plan.

Of those who don’t have car insurance coverage, 19% said they dropped it due to financial or economic concerns, according to Insurify’s survey. Of those with auto insurance, 23% have considered dropping it because of financial concerns.

Driving without insurance is illegal in 49 states and can lead to license suspension, hefty fines, or even criminal charges. It could cause devastating financial fallout in the event of a crash. The only state that doesn’t require insurance, New Hampshire, still requires drivers to demonstrate their ability to meet financial responsibility requirements.

Insurify’s survey also found that 47% of those with home insurance have considered reducing their coverage because of financial concerns, including 15% who already have. Lowering one’s home insurance coverage could leave homeowners financially exposed to major losses if their home is damaged or destroyed, especially as certain natural disasters become more frequent and intense.[1]

As insurance rates rise, comparing policies has become more popular

As insurance costs increase, many Americans are trying to save money by comparing their existing policies with quotes from competing insurance companies. More than two-thirds (68%) of those with auto insurance and 71% of those with home insurance have considered comparing to save. About 30% of each group has followed through.

Another Insurify survey found that the share of Americans who report using insurance-comparison websites increased from 2024 to 2025. The frequency with which drivers compared policies has also increased. The share of drivers who compare policies just once per year dropped from 26% in 2024 to 16% in 2025. But the share of drivers who compare every six to 11 months rose to 19% in 2025, up from 15% last year.