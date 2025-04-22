Tariffs Could Raise Home Insurance Costs up to 38% Faster

What homeowners should know about tariffs and home insurance

Homeowners are unlikely to see higher premiums right away. Insurers have to gather sufficient evidence of higher costs to successfully petition state insurance officials for rate hikes.

“Insurers typically must obtain regulatory approval for the rate increases, and that process takes months and even years,” Marlett said. “Given the existing upward pressure on home insurance premiums, regulators will likely resist approving the increases based on a potentially temporary political action.”

At the earliest, policyholders could see higher rates by the end of the year. But homeowners won’t feel the burden of increased rates due to tariffs until their policy is up for renewal. This could mean many homeowners won’t experience tariff-driven rate increases until next year.

Many homeowners with a mortgage pay for home insurance through their escrow accounts. Mortgage lenders or servicers estimate home insurance rates and factor them into escrow costs. Those escrow accounts could become underfunded if insurance premiums at renewal are noticeably higher than the servicer’s initial estimate. Homeowners who pay their home insurance through their escrow account should review their renewal documents closely and talk to their mortgage lender or servicer if they have any concerns.

Homeowners can still take steps to mitigate tariff-driven cost increases. Comparing rates among different insurance companies could help some find more affordable coverage. Homeowners can talk to an insurance agent about discounts they may be eligible to receive.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists turned to their real-time database of insurance quotes from partner carriers, as well as aggregated rate filings from Quadrant Information Services, to determine the state of home insurance in 2025.

Unless otherwise stated, non-tariff rates in this report represent the average annual cost of an HO-3 insurance policy for homeowners with good credit and zero claims within the past five years, covering a single-family frame house with the following coverage limits: $400,000 dwelling, $25,000 personal property, $30,000 loss of use, $300,000 liability, and a $1,000 deductible. Actual premiums may vary based on individual circumstances, including location, home construction, insurer, and policy details.

Insurify gathered Quadrant rates, which include 10 to 15 of the largest insurers by market share in each state, in representative ZIP codes in the 10 largest urban areas in every state. Statewide costs reflect the average rate for homeowners across these ZIP codes. These ZIP codes serve as representative samples and may not capture all regional variations in pricing.

The 2025 prices reflect rates as of Jan. 1, 2025. To project how home insurance rates will change in 2025, Insurify data scientists looked at the historical relationship between a state’s prior five years of personal home insurance industry-wide loss ratios and how much its average home insurance rates changed the following year. They then projected how much rates will rise or fall in every state in 2025 based on the most up-to-date home insurance loss-ratio data.

To account for the unprecedented damages caused by the Los Angeles area wildfires in January 2025, Insurify data scientists extended California’s home insurance loss-ratio timeline to include this event. The state’s projection thus accounts for loss-ratio impacts from these fires using estimates of the total insured damages they caused.

To calculate tariff-related price increases, Insurify collected data for homes with a dwelling coverage of $411,000 to account for estimated tariff-related cost increases for home construction. Personal property coverage limits were raised by $2,250 to account for the cost of tariffs on home appliances.

For media inquiries or questions about our study, please contact the author here.