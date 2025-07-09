Survey: Driving Stresses 93% of Gen Zers, but Most Still Aren’t Ready to Rely on Self-Driving Cars

44% of Gen Z say the elimination of the EV tax credit will affect their decision to buy an EV

Climate consciousness is one of Gen Z’s core values, according to a report from McKinsey & Company.[8] But Gen Z is also living in a time of rising inflation and a high student loan debt burden. An analysis of Insurify’s proprietary database of more than 97 million auto insurance quotes shows Gen Z already makes up 25% of EV drivers, second behind Millennials’ 41%. But, like other generations, Gen Zers prioritize financial stability over sustainability.

On July 4, Congress passed the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act,” which includes eliminating the EV tax credit. Until it ends on Sept. 30, 2025, EV buyers can still save up to $7,500 on a new EV or $4,000 on a used EV. The survey suggests eliminating the tax credit will influence whether Gen Z chooses an EV over a gas-powered car. Nearly half (44%) of surveyed Gen Z said ending the EV tax credit would affect their intention to buy or lease an EV.

This includes 18% of Gen Z who said they would reconsider getting an EV due to the increased cost without the tax credit, and 11% who said they would not buy an EV without the tax credit. More than a quarter (28%) said eliminating the tax credit won’t affect their decision because they never intended to drive an EV, and 13% said it won’t affect their decision. Around 14% said they can’t afford an EV with or without the tax credit.

Gen Z sentiment varies somewhat by region. Gen Zers in the Northeast (48%) and West (46%) regions are more likely than those in the Midwest (38%) and South (41%) to say eliminating the tax credit will affect their decision to buy an EV. The EV adoption rate may have something to do with that. Vermont, New Jersey, and New York, as well as California, Washington, and Oregon, were among the top 10 states with the highest share of EVs among registered vehicles, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.[9]

Still, EVs aren’t among the top 10, or even 15, most popular vehicles for Gen Z drivers, according to Insurify data. The Tesla Model 3 ranks in the top 30, and the Model Y ranks in the top 75. The three most popular cars among Gen Z drivers are the Honda Civic, Honda Accord, and Toyota Camry, according to Insurify data. All three have hybrid variations and are compact and fuel-efficient with a relatively low retail price, further showing Gen Z’s value for affordability and sustainability.

The average price of a new EV has fallen recently. But in May, the average cost of Tesla’s bestselling Model Y was still about $5,000 higher than the industry average of $48,799 for new cars, according to Cox Automotive.[10] Losing the EV tax credit means consumers would shoulder that extra cost.

Car insurance will also add to the bottom line. The average annual cost of insuring an EV is $5,328 for Gen Z, almost $2,000 higher than it costs to insure a gas-powered car. EV owners have options for reducing their costs, like frequently comparing car insurance to find the best price and installing charging ports at home.