Top 20 cities with the most aggressive drivers in America

These U.S. cities have the highest number of aggressive drivers, according to our data:

20. Norfolk, Virginia

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 18.8%

There were 28 fatal car crashes in Norfolk, Virginia, in 2021. Of those crashes, 46.4% were alcohol-related and 42.8% were speeding-related. Norfolk is home to the world’s largest naval base, NATO’s North American headquarters, and four universities.

19. Newport News, Virginia

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 19%

Insurify found that 19% of Newport News’ nearly 183,000 residents have an incident on their record. However, the city has one of the lowest rates of DUIs (1.27%) and accidents (8.4%) out of the top 20 cities. With numerous historical sites, campgrounds, and more than 4,000 hotel rooms, Newport News sees a large influx of visitors every year.

18. Portsmouth, Virginia

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 19%

Portsmouth, Virginia, has a population of about 96,000 people. Insurify data shows that 19% of drivers in the city have an incident on their record, which means more than 18,200 residents have had a speeding ticket, DUI, or accident. With its proximity to Norfolk, Portsmouth is also affected by naval base traffic, and has its share of historic sites and tourist attractions that bring drivers to the city.

17. Des Moines, Iowa

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 19%

Out of the top 20 cities with the most aggressive drivers, Des Moines, Iowa, has the second-highest rate of DUIs. Insurify found that 2.14% of drivers in the city have been convicted of a DUI. The capital city of Iowa, Des Moines occupies one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the Midwest.

16. Columbia, Missouri

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 19.3%

About 10% of all drivers in Columbia, Missouri, have an accident on their record and 9.7% of drivers in the city have gotten a speeding ticket, according to Insurify data.

15. Everett, Washington

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 19.5%

Speeding tickets and accidents are equally common violations in Everett, Washington. Insurify’s data shows that 11.5% of drivers have been in an accident, and 11.6% of drivers have gotten a speeding ticket. In fact, the city lowered the speed limit on two of its busiest roads in 2022 in an attempt to reduce vehicle crashes and pedestrian injuries.

14. Richmond, Virginia

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 19.5%

Based on Insurify’s data, 9.6% of Richmond, Virginia, drivers have been in an accident. Richmond had 5,061 crashes in 2020, including 26 fatalities and 2,472 injuries, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. Virginia’s capital city is home to more than 1.3 million residents and boasts a diverse mix of industrial, commercial, historic, cultural, recreational, and residential areas.

13. Cleveland, Ohio

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 19.6%

Between 2016 and 2020, one-third of all traffic fatalities in Cleveland involved alcohol, according to Vision Zero Cleveland. Insurify data shows that 1.72% of the city’s population of nearly 390,000 people have been convicted of a DUI. As the home of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland is a tourism hub. It’s also a major port on the southern shore of Lake Erie and is prone to heavy lake effect snow in the winter.

12. Rock Hill, South Carolina

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 19.7%

Rock Hill, South Carolina, is the smallest city in the top 20 cities with the most aggressive drivers. The population is fewer than 70,000 people, yet Insurify’s data shows that 19.7% of Rock Hill drivers in the city have an incident on their record. Located about 20 miles south of Charlotte, North Carolina, and 70 miles north of South Carolina’s state capital, Columbia, Rock Hill sits on the highly trafficked Interstate 77 corridor.

11. Toledo, Ohio

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 19.8%

Almost 20% of drivers in Toledo, Ohio, have an incident like a DUI or accident on their records. About 10% of drivers in the city have a speeding ticket, 11.2% have an accident on their record, and 1.60% have been convicted of a DUI. Toledo police recorded 231 alcohol- and drug-related crashes in 2022, including 15 fatal accidents, according to Ohio Department of Public Safety Data.

10. Dayton, Ohio

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 19.9%

Dayton, Ohio, has a population of about 141,000 people, which means about 28,000 people have at least one incident on their record. In 2022, Dayton police reported 3,905 serious crashes, including 24 fatalities, and 122 that involved impaired drivers.

9. Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 19.9%

Murfreesboro, Tennessee, ranks ninth on Insurify’s list of the top 20 cities with the most aggressive drivers. Interestingly, Murfreesboro has the lowest number of speeding tickets among the top 20. Only 8.7% of the population has a speeding ticket on their record. However, the city also has the highest percentage of drivers with accidents on their record, at 12.9%. Murfreesboro is among the fastest-growing cities among American communities with more than 50,000 residents.

8. Columbia, South Carolina

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 20.2%

Columbia, South Carolina, has the lowest DUI rate out of the U.S. cities with the most aggressive drivers. The city has a population of 132,067, and Insurify’s data shows that only .65% of drivers have been convicted of a DUI. However, the state capitol has a high proportion of drivers with a previous accident or speeding ticket on their record at 12.6% and 11% respectively, explaining why it’s number nine on the list.

7. Spokane, Washington

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 20.6%

More than 20% of drivers in Spokane, Washington, have at least one incident on their record, according to Insurify’s data. Nearly 12% of drivers have a speeding ticket, 9.4% of drivers have an accident, and 1.33% of drivers have gotten a DUI. Spokane had 20 speed-related crashes on city streets in 2022, and 34 accidents that involved drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

6. Cincinnati, Ohio

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 20.7%

Cincinnati, Ohio, has one of the highest accident rates out of the top 20 cities with the most aggressive drivers. More than 12% of drivers in the city have an accident on their record, and nearly 11% have speeding violations. Situated on the Ohio River, Cincinnati has ample cultural, educational, and business opportunities. In January 2023, Cincinnati police reported 1,166 accidents, including three fatalities and 259 injuries.

5. Chesapeake, Virginia

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 20.8%

Nearly 21% of drivers in Chesapeake, Virginia, have an incident on their record, according to Insurify’s data. We also found that 10.8% of drivers have a speeding ticket, 10.3% have an accident, and 1.99% have been convicted of a DUI. Situated on the Chesapeake Bay about 11 miles south of Norfolk, Chesapeake has a population of about 237,820. In 2021, the city had 2,328 accidents, including 24 fatalities and 1,484 injuries, according to Virginia DMV data.

4. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 21.3%

Virginia Beach, Virginia, has the highest DUI rate out of the top 20 U.S. cities with the most aggressive drivers. After analyzing incident data for the city, Insurify found that 2.64% of drivers in Virginia Beach have been convicted of driving under the influence — the highest DUI percentage on our list. The beach resort town is also the largest city on the list, with a population of more than 450,000.

3. Akron, Ohio

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 21.4%

Akron, Ohio, has one of the highest rates of speeding tickets in the country. We found that 12.2% of drivers have a speeding violation on their record. It also has one of the highest DUI rates in the country, at 2.31%. In 2022, city police reported 6,708 crashes, including 17 fatalities — five of which were alcohol-related.

2. Hampton, Virginia

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 21.5%

In 2021, Hampton, Virginia, saw 3,518 car accidents that resulted in 11 fatalities and 3,676 total injuries. Insurify’s data shows that more than 11% of drivers in the city have at least one accident on their record. The high percentage of speeding drivers is likely a factor: Nearly 12% of Hampton drivers have speeding violations.

1. Salem, Oregon

Percentage of drivers with a violation on their record: 22.6%

Salem, Oregon, has the highest number of aggressive drivers in the U.S. According to Insurify’s data, 22.6% of drivers in the city have an incident on their record. Specifically, 12.5% of drivers have a speeding ticket, 11.5% of drivers have an accident, and just over 2% of drivers have been convicted of a DUI. Oregon’s capital city has a population of more than 175,000 and employs nearly 20,000 people in 73 state agencies located in the city.

Read More: Risky Road Etiquette: States with the Rudest Drivers