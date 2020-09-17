Bad Driving Behavior: Cities with the Rudest Drivers

Click here to see the Cities with the Rudest Drivers report for 2021.

Despite reductions in driving early on in the pandemic, driving levels have returned to normal across the country and rude drivers are back on the roads in full force.

For many, common courtesy seems to go out the (car) window the moment they get behind the wheel. Drivers may feel less social pressure to behave courteously towards other drivers since any real face-to-face interaction is nonexistent; on the roads, a driver’s identity is reduced to the car they drive and a license plate number.

Perhaps it comes as no surprise to find that rude and aggressive drivers can be found from coast to coast. In fact, nearly 80 percent of drivers in the United States have expressed anger, aggression, or road rage while driving in the past year, according to the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety. Yelling at another driver, honking to show annoyance or anger, or making angry gestures at other drivers are among the most common behaviors.

It’s unpleasant and sometimes downright unsettling to hear another driver sitting on the horn or to see them gesticulating angrily. Many drivers could benefit from the reminder that they aren’t using the horn for its intended purposes (that’s right, the horn should be used only to avoid collisions or to warn other drivers of danger on the roads). Yet, this behavior can seem almost benign when compared to the most extreme — and illegal — forms of rude driving. It’s one thing to honk at another driver or give them the middle finger, but it’s quite another to blow through a stop sign in utter disregard for pedestrians and other cars or to angrily tailgate a slow driver.

The data scientists at Insurify , an insurance quotes comparison website, have already found that egregious and illegal forms of rude driving behavior varies significantly by state, but they were also interested to see whether this behavior varies from city to city. They turned to their database to investigate this further and identify the cities with the rudest drivers.