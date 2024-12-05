Cybertruck’s Lower Insurance Rates Can’t Overcome Model’s Design and Price Challenges

Cybertruck sales account for 3% of reservations

The Cybertruck had a strong third quarter, selling 16,692 units, according to KBB — but it still lags far behind the No. 1 bestselling EV, the Tesla Model Y, which sold 86,801 cars. Reports from Cybertruck reservation holders indicate less than 3% of Tesla’s 1 million confirmed reservations have resulted in sales and the waitlist is exhausted.

The discrepancy between reservations and sales is likely partly price-related. Tesla originally promised the Cybertruck would start at $39,990, but the Foundation series cost $99,990, and the Cyberbeast cost $119,000.[2]

Price wasn’t the only issue. Foundation series buyers also had to wait nearly a year for the Cybertruck’s Level 3 FSD system. Multiple recalls and quality issues also could have contributed to the belief that the Cybertruck wasn’t worth its hefty price tag.

“It’s like owning a concept car,” said Paul Mata, a Cyberbeast owner and first-time EV buyer. “It’s raw. It’s totally different. There are definitely weird quirks about it. But all of those things combined make it, I think, awesome. Are there things that [Tesla] probably should have put more thought into? Yes, for sure … I don’t want to say it’s half-baked, but there are definitely things that aren’t polished.”

As of November, Tesla is showing signs of demand issues with the Foundation Series Cybertruck. After discontinuing two customization options for the truck, Tesla started promoting its ready-to-deliver inventory.

Currently, the least expensive Cybertruck trim costs $74,490, which is 54% more than the average new vehicle ($48,397) and 32% more than the average EV ($56,351 in September, according to KBB). Despite the truck’s high price, owners still pay less for full-coverage car insurance, on average, than for other Tesla models. But this might have less to do with the Cybertruck’s out-of-the-box design and more to do with its buyers.