‘Our Pay Has Not Kept Pace’: Rideshare Driver Discontent Grows With Rising Insurance and Maintenance Costs

How much do rideshare drivers make? The answer is anything but straightforward

Transportation and warehousing industry workers earn an average of $30.55 per hour, or $1,173 weekly, as of March 2024, according to the BLS. Earnings have increased by 6% in the last year.

Figuring out exactly how much rideshare drivers make is more complicated. Gross earnings estimates from Gridwise break down to $24.05 per hour with Lyft and $24.30 per hour with Uber in 2023. ZipRecruiter estimates average hourly wages of $14.89 for Uber and $15.57 for Lyft drivers as of April 2024.

Uber drivers saw the sharpest year-over-year decline (-17.1%) in gig driver earnings between 2022 and 2023, according to the Gridwise Gig Mobility Report.[1] The report analyzed data from millions of trips made by more than 500,000 drivers.

Uber’s and Lyft’s numbers are higher because the companies publicize driver earnings for engaged hours — $33 and $30.68, respectively. Engaged hours, also called active or utilized hours, include the time between accepting a trip and reaching the pickup destination, waiting for the passenger to enter the vehicle, and driving the rider to the drop-off destination.

To rideshare drivers, this measurement is “meaningless.”

“Last time I checked, there were still 60 minutes in an hour. If my utilization rate is 50%, which is true for Los Angeles these days, that $32 is $16 before expenses,” Sergio Avedian, rideshare driver and senior contributor at The Rideshare Guy, said.

When Avedian started driving in 2016, he earned around $60 per hour before expenses. Now, he earns between $21 and $22. Avedian noticed a change in his Uber earnings when the company went public in 2019, which he attributes to a shifting focus toward profitability. As his earnings have decreased, his expenses “have gone through the roof.”

“Rideshare drivers are not immune to inflation. We’re facing inflation as much as anybody. Our pay has not kept pace at all. In fact, it’s gone the other way.”

Lyft drivers’ engaged hourly earnings have grown more than 18% since the second half of 2019, according to the company. Utilization rates over time aren’t disclosed, but Lyft pledged to pay drivers at least 70% of its riders’ fares in 2024.

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi, on the other hand, said in a 2023 earnings call that Uber drivers’ “high” earning levels “allow[ed] us to take incentives down.”

Drivers struggle to turn a profit with Lyft Express Drive

Lyft’s Express Drive program provides rental cars through Flexdrive and Hertz to rideshare drivers who don’t own cars or don’t want to put miles on their personal vehicles. Nicole, a 33-year-old Lyft driver from Seattle, Washington, says the program is “highly predatory.”

“I think the only people who are really able to make a lot of money are the people who own their vehicles,” said Nicole, who rents a Nissan Kicks through Lyft’s Express Drive program for $285 per week. Nicole owns a RAV4, but it’s too old to qualify for Lyft. “[Express Drive] basically makes you earn your money back before you can make any earnings.”

Workers who rent through Flexdrive pay for any personal miles they drive when the Lyft app is off, and the price varies by market. Rates range from $220 for a weekly rental and unlimited personal miles to $420 per week for a rental and 200 miles, according to posts in the Reddit forum r/lyftdrivers. In Nicole’s case, the base plan charges $20 for every 1 to 25 miles.

On top of rental cost deductions, Express Drive pays about 17% less than the standard rate, according to Lyft. “They actually deduct 44 cents per mile in Seattle,” said Nicole, who also cited issues with finding enough rides to qualify for the program.

“In order to do the Express Drive program, you have to maintain 20 rides per week. … But it’s hard to get to 20 rides because the market is just so saturated. I’ve literally spent 40 hours of online time, and I’d get six rides. Then, I’m stuck paying the fee for the rental, and I’m out the money.”

Nicole owed Express Drive about $250 as of late March.

Less than 20% of rideshare drivers are full-timers

Only 18% of rideshare drivers rely on Uber or Lyft as their only source of full-time income, according to an Insurify survey. Thirty-eight percent drive for extra income on top of a full-time job, and another 26% have freelance or part-time jobs in addition to rideshare driving.

Heng, a 41-year-old data analyst from San Diego, California, started driving full-time for Lyft, Uber, and HopSkipDrive when he couldn’t find the right job in his field. Heng starts his shift at 8 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. on weekdays to pick up his two young children. On weekends, he starts driving earlier and works 12-hour days.

“It seems sustainable at the moment, just because all the pressure of being a sole provider is not on rideshare driving,” says Heng, whose wife has a W-2 job with insurance. “There’s less pressure on me to work [too many] hours, so I don’t get burned out as much.”

The biggest benefit of rideshare driving for Heng and his family is having a flexible schedule, though he’s still looking for a data analyst role.