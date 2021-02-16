Breathalyze This! States with the Most DUIs (2021)

States with the Most DUIs

10. Idaho

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 3.41%

Share of alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities (2018): 24%

Cost of first-offense DUI fine: up to $1,000

Idaho has the tenth-highest rate of drunk driving in the nation. Gem State drivers are caught behind the wheel while intoxicated 37 percent more often than the national average. While the percentage of alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities in Idaho is slightly lower than average, Idaho drivers should still exercise caution and avoid driving after drinking. Aside from the obvious dangers of doing so, drunk driving in Idaho can be costly, with penalties of up to $1,000 at just the first incident.

9. Iowa

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 3.44%

Share of alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities (2018): 25%

Cost of first-offense DUI fine: $625-$1,200

Drivers in Iowa are getting caught for driving under the influence at a rate that’s 38 percent higher than the national average. Indeed, a quarter of traffic fatalities in the Hawkeye State have been directly caused by alcohol impairment. The state of Iowa does seem to recognize the severity of this issue and is trying to crack down on drunk driving, as the penalty for a first-offense DUI will cost you a pretty penny.

8. Alaska

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 3.50%

Share of alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities (2018): 37%

Cost of first-offense DUI fine: $1,500 (minimum)

Alaska may be the Last Frontier in America, but when it comes to drunk driving, the state ranks close to first. Drivers in Alaska have a DUI rate that is 39 percent greater than the national average, landing it the eighth spot in the rankings of the most drunk driving-prone states. First-time violators of impaired driving laws in Alaska be warned; at $1,500 the minimum fine for a DUI violation is one of the highest in the nation.

7. Montana

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 3.54%

Share of alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities (2018): 43%

Cost of first-offense DUI fine: $300-$1,000

Montana’s rate of drunk driving is nearly 40 percent higher than the national average, and seventh-highest in the nation. Drinking and driving in the Treasure State is not an issue to be swept under the rug: the proportion of traffic deaths due to alcohol impairment is 35 percent greater than the national average and accounts for close to half (43 percent) of all statewide traffic fatalities.

6. Nebraska

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 3.65%

Share of alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities (2018): 29%

Cost of first-offense DUI fine: up to $500

DUI rates in Nebraska, the sixth state in the rankings, eclipse the national average by 41 percent. While the percentage of traffic deaths due to alcohol impairment is on par with the national average, rates of drunk driving still present a major problem in the Cornhusker State. Given the above-average prevalence of this dangerous and often fatal driving habit, it’s surprising that the state’s penalty for first-time DUI offenders is comparatively lower than the majority of the nation’s, with $500 as the maximum fine, not as the minimum as it is for most other states.

5. Minnesota

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 3.79%

Share of alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities (2018): 28%

Cost of first-offense DUI fine: $1,000

Minnesota’s drunk driving rate exceeds the national average by 44 percent, earning it the fifth spot among the top ten states with the most DUIs. While its share of fatalities caused by drinking and driving is on par with the national average, drivers in the North Star state ought to be wary of getting behind the wheel after having a few too many: the minimum fine violators have to pay is on the higher end of the nationwide spectrum.

4. Wisconsin

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 3.82%

Share of alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities (2018): 33%

Cost of first-offense DUI fine: $150-$300

In America’s Dairyland, milk isn’t the only beverage of choice. Wisconsin has maintained its status as the state with the fourth-highest DUI rate in the nation since last year. This year, its percentage of drivers with a prior DUI violation is 44 percent higher than the national average. For a state that has a higher rate of alcohol-impaired traffic deaths than the rest of the country, it’s shocking that the penalty for a first-time DUI offense is comparatively lower than most other states.

3. South Dakota

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 3.87%

Share of alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities (2018): 33%

Cost of first-offense DUI fine: $1,000

South Dakota’s drunk driving rate is the third-highest in the nation for the second year in a row. Drivers in the Mount Rushmore State have broken impaired driving laws at a rate that’s nearly one and a half times the national average. Additionally, South Dakota’s share of traffic fatalities caused by alcohol impairment is 16 percent higher than the rest of the nation’s. However, penalty costs of a DUI offense in South Dakota are comparatively high, suggesting that on some level, the state takes these violations very seriously.

2. Wyoming

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 4.68%

Share of alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities (2018): 32%

Cost of first-offense DUI fine: up to $750

Wyoming is the least populous and least densely populated state in the nation, but unfortunately that has not prevented drunk drivers in the Cowboy State from landing it second in the nation for DUI rates. Consistent with its rank from last year’s list, DUIs in Wyoming occur 54 percent more frequently than the national average. While a first-offense DUI fine in Wyoming is not the highest in the nation, it’s by far not the cheapest, and can additionally result in a 90 day license suspension or even jail time.

1. North Dakota

Share of drivers with a DUI on record: 4.95%

Share of alcohol-impaired traffic fatalities (2018): 29%

Cost of first-offense DUI fine: $500-$750

Maintaining its position at number one for the second year in a row, North Dakota has the highest share of drunk drivers in the nation in 2021. With a DUI rate that’s a whopping 57 percent above the national average, the Peace Garden State doesn’t seem that serene after all — at least on the roads. Both the percentage of traffic deaths caused by alcohol impairment and the penalty fine for first-time DUI offenses are consistent with the national average. However, based on the share of North Dakotans receiving DUI citations each year, it’s clear that drivers in the state are drinking and driving at exceedingly dangerous levels.

