20 States With the Safest and Most Dangerous Drivers

Michigan has the safest drivers, while Rhode Islanders are the most dangerous, Insurify data shows.

Cassie Sheets
Written byCassie Sheets
Cassie Sheets
Cassie Sheets, Data Journalist

  • 9 years writing data-driven content

  • Lifestyle contributor to 30+ local news sites

Cassie Sheets has a background in home and garden and real estate content. At Insurify, she translates industry jargon into insights that empower insurance buyers.

Tanveen Vohra
Edited byTanveen Vohra
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen Vohra, Manager of Content and Communications

  • Property and casualty insurance specialist

  • 4+ years creating insurance content

Tanveen manages Insurify's data insights, annual home and auto insurance reports, and media communications. She’s regularly featured in media interviews on insurance topics.

Published

Nationwide, 5% of drivers report an accident or DUI on their driving records, but behavior varies by state, according to Insurify data. Dangerous drivers in your area can drive up your car insurance premium, even if you have a clean record.

Insurify determined the states with the safest and most dangerous drivers using five years of self-reported accidents and DUIs from applications to its car insurance comparison platform.

Key Takeaways

  • Nationwide, full-coverage car insurance costs an average of $2,435 per year. But a DUI raises rates by 67% to $4,064 annually, according to Insurify data.

  • Four Northeastern states — Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts — have the highest shares of drivers with an accident or DUI on their driving records.

  • Insurify data shows baby boomers are the safest generation of drivers, with 4% reporting an accident or DUI on their driving records, compared to 8.2% of Gen Z, the most dangerous generation behind the wheel.

10 states with the most dangerous drivers

Drivers in the following 10 states are the most dangerous in the U.S., reporting up to 52% more accidents and DUIs in the past five years than the national average.

1. Rhode Island

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 7.6%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $2,487

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $3,679

With 7.6% reporting an accident or DUI, Rhode Island drivers have the highest share of dangerous drivers in the U.S. Gen Z Rhode Islanders are exceptionally reckless behind the wheel, with a combined incident rate of 13.2% — the highest in the U.S. and 62% higher than Gen Z’s 8.2% national average.

Rhode Island is 11 times more densely populated than the national average, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, which increases the risk of an accident. Full-coverage car insurance in Rhode Island averages $2,487 annually, but the 1.4% of Rhode Islanders with a DUI pay $3,679, or 48% more than the state average.

2. New Hampshire

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 7.4%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $981

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $1,555

Despite having the second-highest proportion of dangerous drivers, New Hampshire has the lowest full-coverage costs in the U.S., at an average of $981 annually. Even New Hampshire baby boomers, the safest generation of drivers, have a combined incident rate of 5.7%.

New Hampshire has an 87% lower vehicle theft rate than the national average, according to 2023 FBI crime data, which contributes to lower average premiums.

3. Maine

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 7.3%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,229

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $2,049

Maine’s roads are the third most dangerous in the U.S., with Maine drivers having an accident or DUI rate of 7.3%. Maine’s Gen Xers are the most dangerous Gen X drivers in the U.S., with 6.6% reporting an accident or DUI compared to 4.2% nationwide.

Like in New Hampshire, the car theft rate in Maine is much lower than average, at 7.38 thefts per 100,000 residents compared to 28.31 nationwide, according to FBI crime data. Low vehicle theft risk factors into the state’s $1,229 average annual full-coverage car insurance rate.

4. Massachusetts

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 7.3%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,816

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $2,407

At 7.3%, Massachusetts drivers report 46% more accidents and DUIs on their driving records than the national average. The state also has the most dangerous baby boomer drivers, with an incident rate of 6.5% compared to 3.8% for the generation nationwide.

The state has a car theft rate of 8.81 thefts per 100,000 residents — 69% lower than the national rate, according to FBI crime data — which contributes to lower average premiums despite dangerous driver behaviors.

5. Nebraska

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 7.1%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,734

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $3,094

Nebraska drivers have an accident and DUI rate of 7.1% but still pay 29% less than the U.S. average for full coverage, at an annual rate of $1,734. Having a DUI on record in Nebraska, like 1.5% of the state’s drivers, increases average full-coverage rates by 78% to $3,094 annually.

6. Wyoming

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 6.8%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,506

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $2,581

At a rate of 6.8%, Wyoming drivers have the sixth-highest share of accidents and DUIs on their driving records. Wyoming drivers have the highest average annual mileage in the U.S., according to the Federal Highway Administration, increasing their risk of an accident.

Wyoming has the highest share of drivers with a DUI, at 2.3% compared to the 0.6% national average. Wyoming drivers with a DUI pay an average of $2,581 annually for full coverage, 71% more than those with a clean record.

7. Idaho

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 6.7%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,485

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $2,525

Idaho drivers report accidents and DUIs on their driving records at a rate of 6.7%. Full-coverage car insurance rates in the state are 39% lower than the national average for drivers with a clean record.

A lower-than-average car theft rate — 5.28 thefts per 100,000 residents, according to FBI data — factors into the state’s lower insurance pricing. Idaho drivers with a DUI pay 70% more, at an annual average of $2,525.

8. North Dakota

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 6.5%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,283

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $1,967

North Dakota has the eighth-highest share of drivers with an accident or DUI, at 6.5%. The state also has the second-highest percentage of drivers with a DUI on record, at 2%, versus 0.6% nationwide. North Dakota drivers with a DUI pay an annual average of $1,967 for full coverage, 53% more than the state average rate of $1,283.

The state has the 11th-highest share of residents living in rural areas, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, which may contribute to its high DUI rate since rideshares and public transportation are less available outside of major metropolitan areas.

9. Iowa

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 6.5%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,640

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $2,903

At a rate of 6.5%, Iowa drivers have 30% more accidents and DUIs on their driving records than the national average. While Iowa’s average annual full-coverage cost of $1,640 is lower than the national average, the 1.5% of Iowa drivers with a DUI pay 77% more, at $2,903.

Iowa has 59% fewer vehicle thefts than the national average, according to FBI data, which factors into insurance pricing.

10. Virginia

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 6.4%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $2,345

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $3,853

Virginia drivers are the 10th most dangerous in the U.S., with 6.4% of residents reporting an accident or DUI on their driving records. The state is known for strict traffic violation enforcement, which may contribute to its higher share of incidents.

At 1.2%, Virginia has double the percentage of drivers with a DUI compared to the national average. Virginia drivers with a DUI pay 64% more for insurance than those with a clean record, at an average annual rate of $3,853 versus $2,345.

10 states with the safest drivers

Insurify identified the 10 states with the lowest share of drivers reporting accidents or DUIs in the past five years. In the safest state, Michigan, drivers report 46% fewer incidents than the national average.

1. Michigan

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 2.7%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $2,915

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $4,231

Only 2.7% of drivers in Michigan have an accident or DUI on their driving records, according to Insurify data. Michigan also has the safest Gen Z drivers, with an incident rate of 4.6% compared to 8.5% for Gen Zers nationwide.

Michigan full-coverage car insurance rates don’t reflect those safe habits, averaging $2,915 versus $2,435 nationwide. The state’s no-fault insurance system, in which drivers file claims with their own insurers regardless of who caused an accident, is vulnerable to fraud and may contribute to higher premiums.

2. Mississippi

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 3.6%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $2,390

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $4,305

About 3.6% of Mississippi drivers in Insurify’s database have an accident or DUI on their driving records. Safe drivers have lower average insurance premiums and decrease rates in the state. In Mississippi, drivers pay an annual average of $2,390 for full coverage — slightly less than the $2,435 national average.

Mississippi has a population density of 63.1 residents per square mile, compared to 93.8 nationwide, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. A lower population density means fewer drivers on the road, reducing the risk of an accident.

3. Illinois

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 3.7%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $2,050

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $3,542

Illinois drivers report accidents and DUIs on their driving records at a rate of 3.7%, according to Insurify’s database. Illinois Gen Z drivers are also the second-safest in the U.S., with an accident and DUI rate of 5.7% compared to 8.5% nationwide.

Safe drivers pay less for insurance and contribute to lower statewide rates. Full-coverage car insurance in Illinois costs an average of $2,050 annually — 16% less than the national average of $2,435.

4. Florida

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 4%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $3,484

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $5,147

Florida drivers are 12% safer than the national average, with 4% reporting an accident or DUI on their driving records. Insurify data shows drivers get safer with age, and Florida has an older population than the U.S. average, with a median age of 42.7 versus 38.8, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Despite Floridians’ safe driving, a statewide insurance crisis has pushed up premiums. Full coverage in Florida averages $3,484 annually — 43% more than the $2,435 national average.

5. New Mexico

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 4.2%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,900

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $3,327

About 4.2% of New Mexico drivers reported a DUI or accident on their driving records to Insurify. Drivers in the state have a lower accident rate than the U.S. average — 3.5% versus 4.4% — but a slightly higher DUI rate, at 0.7% compared to 0.6%.

Drivers with clean records have lower rates, which is reflected in New Mexico’s average insurance cost: $1,900 annually for full coverage, or 22% less than the national average of $2,435.

6. Texas

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident: 4.3%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $2,886

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $4,937

In Texas, 4.3% of drivers have an accident or DUI on their driving records, according to Insurify data. At $2,886 annually, drivers in the state still pay 19% more than the U.S. average for full coverage. Texas faces a looming insurance crisis fueled by climate risk, and rates are expected to remain high or climb higher.

Texas drivers have the third-lowest share of drivers with a DUI on record nationwide, at a rate of 0.4%. The state strictly penalizes driving while intoxicated with a fine of up to $2,000 and 180 days in jail upon conviction for the first offense.

7. Oklahoma

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident: 4.4%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $2,094

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $3,610

At 4.4%, Oklahoma drivers have the seventh-lowest share of drivers with an accident or DUI. Oklahoma’s population density is 57.7 people per square mile versus the national average of 93.8, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, which lowers accident risk and contributes to lower-than-average insurance rates.

Full coverage averages $2,094 annually in Oklahoma, or 14% less than the U.S. average of $2,435.

8. Hawaii

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 4.5%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,481

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $2,992

With 4.5% reporting an accident or DUI to Insurify, Hawaii’s drivers are the eighth-safest in the U.S. — which their insurance rates reflect. Full-coverage car insurance is 39% less expensive in Hawaii than the national average, at $1,481 annually.

Hawaii drivers are used to pumping the brakes. The state has the lowest speed limits in the U.S., maxing at 60 mph on rural and urban interstates.[1]

9. Louisiana

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 4.7%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $2,944

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $5,155

Louisiana drivers have a lower-than-average accident and DUI rate, at 4.7%, but drivers aren’t seeing their premiums reflect these safe habits. Louisiana had the eight-highest car insurance costs in 2024. The state is facing a mounting insurance crisis fueled by climate risk, which inflates insurance rates.

10. Kentucky

  • Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 4.7%

  • Average annual cost of full coverage: $2,288

  • Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $3,602

In Kentucky, 4.7% of drivers report an accident or DUI on their driving records. But at 0.7%, Kentucky has a slightly higher share of drivers with a DUI than the national average of 0.6%. Kentucky drivers with a DUI pay an annual average of $3,602 for full coverage — 57% more than drivers with a clean record.

The safest and most dangerous generations of drivers

Drivers aged 20 and younger account for 8.1% of fatal accidents but only 5% of licensed drivers, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Young drivers lack experience behind the wheel and engage in more risky behaviors, which increases their odds of an accident and factors into their higher insurance rates.

Drivers get safer with age, according to Insurify data. Baby boomers report the lowest share of accidents and DUIs within the past five years, while Gen Z drivers report the highest percentage.

Generation
sort ascsort desc
Percentage of Drivers With a DUI on Record
sort ascsort desc
Percentage of Drivers With an Accident on Record
sort ascsort desc
Combined Accident and DUI Rate
sort ascsort desc
Gen Z1.1%7.2%8.2%
Millennial0.9%4.5%5.4%
Gen X0.5%3.8%4.3%
Baby Boomers0.3%3.6%4.0%

Reckless neighbors affect your car insurance premium

Numerous factors, including vehicle theft rate, driver age, and climate risk, affect car insurance premiums. So the states with the most dangerous drivers don’t always have higher-than-average premiums. But traffic violations still factor into local rates.

“DUI and accident rates in the area will impact premiums for all drivers, even if you have a clean history,” says Buddy Parkhurst, licensed insurance agent at Insurify. “[Insurers raise rates] because your probability of filing a claim or being in an accident is higher.”

Taking a safe driving course and avoiding future infractions will eventually reduce your insurance costs if you have an at-fault accident or DUI. Comparing car insurance rates may also help drivers find lower premiums, even in states where dangerous drivers inflate costs.

Methodology

Insurify’s data science team turned to its database of more than 97 million car insurance rates to find the states that have the highest and lowest percentages of drivers with DUIs and accidents on their driving records. Driver applications originate from all 50 states but exclude D.C.

Full-coverage car insurance premiums correspond to policies with bodily injury coverage between state minimum requirements and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident; property damage coverage between $10,000 and $50,000; and comprehensive and collision coverage with deductibles of $1,000. Premiums reflect the median insurance cost for drivers with a DUI compared to drivers with a clean record between the ages of 20 and 70 with average or better credit.

Sources

  1. IIHS-HILD. "Maximum posted speed limits."
Cassie Sheets
Cassie SheetsData Journalist

Cassie Sheets has more than nine years of experience creating compelling content for clients, brands, and local news sites. She started her career at Movoto Real Estate, where she transformed dry data into interesting insights for potential homebuyers. She’s since covered a wide range of topics, from pop culture news to home and garden trends.

Before joining Insurify, Cassie wrote engaging landing pages and blog posts for medical practices at MyAdvice. Now, she uses her knack for diving into the latest data and pulling out key details to empower insurance buyers.

Cassie holds a BFA in Creative Writing from Columbia College Chicago. In her free time, you can find her exploring the city with her dog, trying not to fall over in yoga classes, and petting cats at the shelter.

Tanveen Vohra
Edited byTanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications
Tanveen Vohra
Tanveen VohraManager of Content and Communications

  • Property and casualty insurance specialist

  • 4+ years creating insurance content

Tanveen manages Insurify's data insights, annual home and auto insurance reports, and media communications. She’s regularly featured in media interviews on insurance topics.

