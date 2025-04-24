20 States With the Safest and Most Dangerous Drivers

10 states with the most dangerous drivers

Drivers in the following 10 states are the most dangerous in the U.S., reporting up to 52% more accidents and DUIs in the past five years than the national average.

1. Rhode Island

Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 7.6%

Average annual cost of full coverage: $2,487

Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $3,679

With 7.6% reporting an accident or DUI, Rhode Island drivers have the highest share of dangerous drivers in the U.S. Gen Z Rhode Islanders are exceptionally reckless behind the wheel, with a combined incident rate of 13.2% ��— the highest in the U.S. and 62% higher than Gen Z’s 8.2% national average.

Rhode Island is 11 times more densely populated than the national average, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, which increases the risk of an accident. Full-coverage car insurance in Rhode Island averages $2,487 annually, but the 1.4% of Rhode Islanders with a DUI pay $3,679, or 48% more than the state average.

2. New Hampshire

Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 7.4%

Average annual cost of full coverage: $981

Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $1,555

Despite having the second-highest proportion of dangerous drivers, New Hampshire has the lowest full-coverage costs in the U.S., at an average of $981 annually. Even New Hampshire baby boomers, the safest generation of drivers, have a combined incident rate of 5.7%.

New Hampshire has an 87% lower vehicle theft rate than the national average, according to 2023 FBI crime data, which contributes to lower average premiums.

3. Maine

Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 7.3%

Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,229

Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $2,049

Maine’s roads are the third most dangerous in the U.S., with Maine drivers having an accident or DUI rate of 7.3%. Maine’s Gen Xers are the most dangerous Gen X drivers in the U.S., with 6.6% reporting an accident or DUI compared to 4.2% nationwide.

Like in New Hampshire, the car theft rate in Maine is much lower than average, at 7.38 thefts per 100,000 residents compared to 28.31 nationwide, according to FBI crime data. Low vehicle theft risk factors into the state’s $1,229 average annual full-coverage car insurance rate.

4. Massachusetts

Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 7.3%

Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,816

Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $2,407

At 7.3%, Massachusetts drivers report 46% more accidents and DUIs on their driving records than the national average. The state also has the most dangerous baby boomer drivers, with an incident rate of 6.5% compared to 3.8% for the generation nationwide.

The state has a car theft rate of 8.81 thefts per 100,000 residents — 69% lower than the national rate, according to FBI crime data — which contributes to lower average premiums despite dangerous driver behaviors.

5. Nebraska

Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 7.1%

Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,734

Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $3,094

Nebraska drivers have an accident and DUI rate of 7.1% but still pay 29% less than the U.S. average for full coverage, at an annual rate of $1,734. Having a DUI on record in Nebraska, like 1.5% of the state’s drivers, increases average full-coverage rates by 78% to $3,094 annually.

6. Wyoming

Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 6.8%

Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,506

Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $2,581

At a rate of 6.8%, Wyoming drivers have the sixth-highest share of accidents and DUIs on their driving records. Wyoming drivers have the highest average annual mileage in the U.S., according to the Federal Highway Administration, increasing their risk of an accident.

Wyoming has the highest share of drivers with a DUI, at 2.3% compared to the 0.6% national average. Wyoming drivers with a DUI pay an average of $2,581 annually for full coverage, 71% more than those with a clean record.

7. Idaho

Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 6.7%

Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,485

Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $2,525

Idaho drivers report accidents and DUIs on their driving records at a rate of 6.7%. Full-coverage car insurance rates in the state are 39% lower than the national average for drivers with a clean record.

A lower-than-average car theft rate — 5.28 thefts per 100,000 residents, according to FBI data — factors into the state’s lower insurance pricing. Idaho drivers with a DUI pay 70% more, at an annual average of $2,525.

8. North Dakota

Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 6.5%

Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,283

Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $1,967

North Dakota has the eighth-highest share of drivers with an accident or DUI, at 6.5%. The state also has the second-highest percentage of drivers with a DUI on record, at 2%, versus 0.6% nationwide. North Dakota drivers with a DUI pay an annual average of $1,967 for full coverage, 53% more than the state average rate of $1,283.

The state has the 11th-highest share of residents living in rural areas, according to U.S. Census Bureau data, which may contribute to its high DUI rate since rideshares and public transportation are less available outside of major metropolitan areas.

9. Iowa

Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 6.5%

Average annual cost of full coverage: $1,640

Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $2,903

At a rate of 6.5%, Iowa drivers have 30% more accidents and DUIs on their driving records than the national average. While Iowa’s average annual full-coverage cost of $1,640 is lower than the national average, the 1.5% of Iowa drivers with a DUI pay 77% more, at $2,903.

Iowa has 59% fewer vehicle thefts than the national average, according to FBI data, which factors into insurance pricing.

10. Virginia

Percentage of drivers with an accident or DUI: 6.4%

Average annual cost of full coverage: $2,345

Average annual cost of full coverage with a DUI: $3,853

Virginia drivers are the 10th most dangerous in the U.S., with 6.4% of residents reporting an accident or DUI on their driving records. The state is known for strict traffic violation enforcement, which may contribute to its higher share of incidents.

At 1.2%, Virginia has double the percentage of drivers with a DUI compared to the national average. Virginia drivers with a DUI pay 64% more for insurance than those with a clean record, at an average annual rate of $3,853 versus $2,345.