Most Dangerous Cities for Driving (2020)

Despite warnings from the nation’s experts against traveling to see loved ones during the pandemic, millions of Americans are still projected to hit the roads between Christmas and the New Year.

Some of the busiest days of the year for driving occur around Christmas and New Year’s. According to Statista, 50.6 million Americans traveled this year for Thanksgiving, down only 4.7 million from 2019. Based on data from past years, this number will likely more than double for Christmas and New Year’s.

Although many Americans are avoiding Christmas and New Year’s travel this year in order to slow the spread of COVID-19, many others will still hit the roads despite the warnings against it. And given that many are avoiding air travel and other forms of public transportation due to the pandemic, the proportion of Americans opting to drive rather than fly for the holidays should be higher than last year.

It goes without saying that it’s in drivers’ best interest to be aware of the risks along their journey. Bad drivers can be found all over the United States, but some cities have a much greater share than others. To find the cities with the most dangerous drivers, the data science team at Insurify turned to their database and identified the cities with the highest proportion of drivers reporting one or more of the following on their record: an at-fault accident, a DUI, or a speeding ticket. Whether traveling in, out of, or through America’s most dangerous driving cities, drivers should keep their eyes peeled for some particularly risky drivers this holiday season.