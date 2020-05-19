Insurify’s 2020 Most Patriotic Cities Awards

Insightsdelimiter2020 Most Patriotic Cities Award

This award goes to the most patriotic communities across America, from small villages to large metropoles, each with the greatest share of citizens who have risked their lives in service of our nation.

From the founding of the United States to the present, our nation has benefitted from the protection of millions of service members. Currently, 20.33 million veterans live in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as do 1.34 million active service members, according to the Pew Research Center.

Since the Cold War era, the number of active service members has been in decline. And with the last draft occurring in 1973, enlistment and Americans with family ties to the military have diminished in some areas. Yet in others, whose military tradition has persisted, enlistment remains consistent or has grown.

In order to recognize those who have risked their lives in service of our country, the data scientists at Insurify, an insurance quotes comparison website, identified one city in each state with the highest percentage of active service members and veterans. Some of the cities on this list may surprise you, while others, located near military bases, may not. However, all deserve to be saluted for their contributions to the national defense.

Selection Process

To honor the most patriotic community in each state, the data science and research team at Insurify, a website that lets users compare auto insurance quotes, identified the communities with the highest share of military personnel. They referred to Insurify’s database of over 2 million car insurance applications. When applying for coverage, drivers indicate whether they or any other driver on their policy are an active service member or a veteran, as well as their city and state of legal residence. From this, Insurify’s data scientists found the community in each state with the greatest proportion of citizens with military service.

Most Patriotic Cities

The most patriotic cities in 2020 were determined by having the highest share of military personnel in their respective states.

Winners of Insurify’s 2020 Most Patriotic Communities Awards

Alabama: Ozark

Alaska: Anchorage

Arizona: Sun City West

Arkansas: Cabot

California: Twentynine Palms

Colorado: Peyton

Connecticut: Groton

Delaware: Dover

Florida: Atlantic Beach

Georgia: Hinesville

Hawaii: Kapolei

Idaho: Mountain Home

Illinois: Belleville

Indiana: Greenfield

Iowa: Ankeny

Kansas: Junction City

Kentucky: Oak Grove

Louisiana: Bossier City

Maine: Bangor

Maryland: Lexington Park

Massachusetts: Haverhill

Michigan: Owosso

Minnesota: Anoka

Mississippi: Long Beach

Missouri: Warrensburg

Montana: Great Falls

Nebraska: Bellevue

Nevada: Fernley

New Hampshire: Nashua

New Jersey: Toms River

New Mexico: Alamogordo

New York: Schenectady

North Carolina: Jacksonville

North Dakota: Minot

Ohio: Grove City

Oklahoma: Lawton

Oregon: Central Point

Pennsylvania: McKeesport

Rhode Island: Bristol

South Carolina: Beaufort

South Dakota: Box Elder

Tennessee: Clarksville

Texas: Killeen

Utah: Brigham City

Vermont: Burlington

Virginia: Norfolk

Washington: Bremerton

West Virginia: Clarksburg

Wisconsin: Janesville

Wyoming: Cheyenne

