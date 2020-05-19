Insurify’s 2020 Most Patriotic Cities Awards

Click here to see the winners of the Most Patriotic Cities Awards for 2021.

This award goes to the most patriotic communities across America, from small villages to large metropoles, each with the greatest share of citizens who have risked their lives in service of our nation.

From the founding of the United States to the present, our nation has benefitted from the protection of millions of service members. Currently, 20.33 million veterans live in the United States, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as do 1.34 million active service members, according to the Pew Research Center.

Since the Cold War era, the number of active service members has been in decline. And with the last draft occurring in 1973, enlistment and Americans with family ties to the military have diminished in some areas. Yet in others, whose military tradition has persisted, enlistment remains consistent or has grown.

In order to recognize those who have risked their lives in service of our country, the data scientists at Insurify , an insurance quotes comparison website, identified one city in each state with the highest percentage of active service members and veterans. Some of the cities on this list may surprise you, while others, located near military bases, may not. However, all deserve to be saluted for their contributions to the national defense.