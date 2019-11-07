Insurify’s 2019 Most Courageous Cities Award

Insightsdelimiter2019 Most Courageous Cities Awards

Insurify’s team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. Through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Published November 7, 2019

Reading time: 2 minutes

Insurify recognizes and honors the cities with an exceptional proportion of residents motivated to risk their own safety for the wellbeing of others.

The safety we feel at home and in our neighborhoods, parks, schools, and recreation areas depends in large part on the tireless efforts of our community members. Firefighters, law enforcement, medical technicians, and military service members continually put themselves in harm’s way and sometimes make great sacrifices for their fellow citizens. Others, like structural iron and steelworkers, keep our roads, bridges, and buildings structurally sound while risking their own safety in these dangerous jobs. In general, every town has its fair share of these men and women. Some cities, however, are home to a higher proportion of these courageous individuals than others.

To find the communities across our country demonstrating a particular involvement in the safety and wellbeing of their residents, Insurify’s data scientists identified the most courageous city in each state, based on the criteria outlined below.

Selection Process for Insurify’s 2019 Bravest Cities

To honor those who dedicate their lives to protecting the safety of their fellow citizens, the research team at Insurify, a car insurance comparison platform, turned to their database of over 2 million insurance applications. When applying for coverage, individuals list their occupation, and they also indicate whether they or anyone on their policy is an active member or veteran of the Armed Forces.

From this data, Insurify’s data scientists found the number of applicants in each city with careers in public safety (such as firefighters, park rangers, law enforcement, and emergency medical technicians), in high-risk jobs with a high benefit to society (such as electrical power line installers or structural metalworkers), and current or past members of the Armed Forces. Insurify’s data scientists then found the cities with the highest rates of courageous citizens by comparing those numbers to the total pool of applicants in each city.

Winners of Insurify’s 2019 Most Courageous Cities Awards

Alabama: Phenix City

Alaska: Anchorage

Arizona: Sun City

Arkansas: Blytheville

California: Oceanside

Colorado: Fountain

Connecticut: Manchester

Delaware: Smyrna

Florida: Fort Walton Beach

Georgia: Fort Stewart

Hawaii: Honolulu

Idaho: Meridian

Illinois: Joliet

Indiana: Anderson

Iowa: Sioux City

Kansas: Leavenworth

Kentucky: Fort Campbell

Louisiana: Slidell

Maine: Biddeford

Maryland: Lexington Park

Massachusetts: Fall River

Michigan: Waterford

Minnesota: Anoka

Missouri: Poplar Bluff

Mississippi: Lucedale

Montana: Great Falls

Nebraska: Lincoln

Nevada: Pahrump

New Hampshire: Derry

New Jersey: Orange

New Mexico: Clovis

New York: Yonkers

North Carolina: Fort Bragg

North Dakota: Grand Forks

Ohio: Hamilton

Oklahoma: Lawton

Oregon: Roseburg

Pennsylvania: Wilkes Barre

Rhode Island: Warwick

South Carolina: Oaktie

South Dakota: Rapid City

Tennessee: Clarksville

Texas: Killeen

Utah: Pleasant Grove

Virginia: Hampton

Vermont: Burlington

Washington: Lakewood

West Virginia: Charleston

Wisconsin: Racine

Wyoming: Cheyenne

Data Attribution

The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com

