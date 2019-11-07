Insurify’s 2019 Most Courageous Cities Award
Published November 7, 2019
Reading time: 2 minutes
Insurify recognizes and honors the cities with an exceptional proportion of residents motivated to risk their own safety for the wellbeing of others.
The safety we feel at home and in our neighborhoods, parks, schools, and recreation areas depends in large part on the tireless efforts of our community members. Firefighters, law enforcement, medical technicians, and military service members continually put themselves in harm’s way and sometimes make great sacrifices for their fellow citizens. Others, like structural iron and steelworkers, keep our roads, bridges, and buildings structurally sound while risking their own safety in these dangerous jobs. In general, every town has its fair share of these men and women. Some cities, however, are home to a higher proportion of these courageous individuals than others.
To find the communities across our country demonstrating a particular involvement in the safety and wellbeing of their residents, Insurify’s data scientists identified the most courageous city in each state, based on the criteria outlined below.
To honor those who dedicate their lives to protecting the safety of their fellow citizens, the research team at Insurify, a car insurance comparison platform, turned to their database of over 2 million insurance applications. When applying for coverage, individuals list their occupation, and they also indicate whether they or anyone on their policy is an active member or veteran of the Armed Forces.
From this data, Insurify’s data scientists found the number of applicants in each city with careers in public safety (such as firefighters, park rangers, law enforcement, and emergency medical technicians), in high-risk jobs with a high benefit to society (such as electrical power line installers or structural metalworkers), and current or past members of the Armed Forces. Insurify’s data scientists then found the cities with the highest rates of courageous citizens by comparing those numbers to the total pool of applicants in each city.
Alabama: Phenix City
Alaska: Anchorage
Arizona: Sun City
Arkansas: Blytheville
California: Oceanside
Colorado: Fountain
Connecticut: Manchester
Delaware: Smyrna
Florida: Fort Walton Beach
Georgia: Fort Stewart
Hawaii: Honolulu
Idaho: Meridian
Illinois: Joliet
Indiana: Anderson
Iowa: Sioux City
Kansas: Leavenworth
Kentucky: Fort Campbell
Louisiana: Slidell
Maine: Biddeford
Maryland: Lexington Park
Massachusetts: Fall River
Michigan: Waterford
Minnesota: Anoka
Missouri: Poplar Bluff
Mississippi: Lucedale
Montana: Great Falls
Nebraska: Lincoln
Nevada: Pahrump
New Hampshire: Derry
New Jersey: Orange
New Mexico: Clovis
New York: Yonkers
North Carolina: Fort Bragg
North Dakota: Grand Forks
Ohio: Hamilton
Oklahoma: Lawton
Oregon: Roseburg
Pennsylvania: Wilkes Barre
Rhode Island: Warwick
South Carolina: Oaktie
South Dakota: Rapid City
Tennessee: Clarksville
Texas: Killeen
Utah: Pleasant Grove
Virginia: Hampton
Vermont: Burlington
Washington: Lakewood
West Virginia: Charleston
Wisconsin: Racine
Wyoming: Cheyenne
