Insurify’s 2019 Most Courageous Cities Award

Insurify recognizes and honors the cities with an exceptional proportion of residents motivated to risk their own safety for the wellbeing of others.

The safety we feel at home and in our neighborhoods, parks, schools, and recreation areas depends in large part on the tireless efforts of our community members. Firefighters, law enforcement, medical technicians, and military service members continually put themselves in harm’s way and sometimes make great sacrifices for their fellow citizens. Others, like structural iron and steelworkers, keep our roads, bridges, and buildings structurally sound while risking their own safety in these dangerous jobs. In general, every town has its fair share of these men and women. Some cities, however, are home to a higher proportion of these courageous individuals than others.

To find the communities across our country demonstrating a particular involvement in the safety and wellbeing of their residents, Insurify’s data scientists identified the most courageous city in each state, based on the criteria outlined below.