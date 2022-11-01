4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Tyler, TX, for 2022

Jennifer Pendell is a personal finance expert. She specializes in breaking down dense subjects to make them easier for consumers to understand, with a particular interest in homeowners, renters, and auto insurance concepts. She studied at the University of Iowa.
Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Tyler is $217 per month or $2,604 annually.

  • Car insurance in Tyler is $53 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Tyler on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Tyler, TX

Affordable car insurance can be hard to find, even in a huge insurance market like Texas. Different car insurance companies charge different auto insurance rates for the same coverage options. That’s why it’s so important to compare companies to find the best rates. Insurify analyzed the cost of coverage in Tyler to help you find the cheapest rates for car insurance.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$136
Travelers
$190
State Auto
$196
Nationwide
$230
Liberty Mutual
$245

Cheap Car Insurance Texas

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Tyler, TX

What is the cheapest car insurance in Tyler?

Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Tyler, with rates starting at $136 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everybody’s situation is unique.

Every provider places a different value on factors that impact your car insurance premiums, like age, gender, and driving history. That’s why average rates vary so much between different companies, even for similar car insurance policies. These companies offered the best car insurance quotes we could find for motorists in Tyler.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$136
Travelers$190
State Auto$196
Nationwide$230
Liberty Mutual$245
Acuity$98
Mile Auto$115
Clearcover$150
Apparent$151
Elephant$157
Safeco$160
Foremost GroupSelect℠$167
Kemper Preferred$170
Direct Auto$176
Commonwealth Casualty$181
Kemper$187
AssuranceAmerica$190
Kemper Specialty$191
SafeAuto$198
Aggressive$201
GAINSCO$217
Mercury$218
Alinsco$218
Dairyland$224
Bristol West$227
Pronto$229
Aspen$235
Midvale Home & Auto$241
Texas Ranger$246
The General$255
Jupiter$259
MetLife$288
Quantum$301
Stillwater$319
Freedom National$321
Hallmark$353
Infinity$404
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Tyler Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Driving records and accident history have a major impact on the rate you’ll pay for an auto insurance policy[2]. People with a clean driving history are significantly cheaper to insure than someone with a recent moving violation. Here’s what you can expect to pay per month for insurance coverage depending on what your driving record looks like.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$209
Speeding Ticket$280
At-Fault Accident$305
DUI$416
See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Texas

DUI Car Insurance Texas

Tyler Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Texas is one of many states that allow the use of credit scores in calculating the cost of liability insurance[3]. Credit scores can have a noticeable effect on the cost of liability coverage in the state. Compare what someone with excellent credit can expect to pay each month to the average rates for people with good, average, and poor credit.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$176
Good$207
Average$228
Poor$353
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Tyler

It’s possible to find affordable coverage in Tyler and you don’t even have to talk to an insurance agent to do it. Whether you’re looking for minimum coverage or full coverage, you should compare quotes online with Insurify to see what companies are charging for insurance without the hassle of going from insurance agency to insurance agency for answers.

Another easy way to save on car insurance premiums is by taking advantage of discounts. There are plenty out there, and it’s likely that you qualify for a couple of them. Drivers who bundle their auto insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance could save hundreds.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • One thing you can do is to accept a policy with a higher deductible, but this can backfire if you’re in an accident because you’ll have to pay more out of pocket. The best thing you can do to bring costs down is to compare quotes from different insurance companies online. Insurify has a comparison tool that makes this process easy.

  • We found low average rates of $136 per month from Progressive. However, the rate you’ll pay could be more or less, depending on many considerations, such as your driving history and your credit score. Different car insurance companies prioritize this information in different ways—that’s why rates vary so much between companies.

  • Insurance companies are raising rates everywhere to keep pace with the rising costs of healthcare and auto repairs, two things that insurers have to pay for after accidents. Another issue is that Texas is increasingly experiencing extreme weather, such as severe storms and tropical cyclones, that can cause damage to cars and result in more payouts.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 29, 2022
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 29, 2022
  3. Texas Department of Insurance. "How your credit score can affect your insurance rates." Accessed July 29, 2022
