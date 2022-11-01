4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Rockwall, TX, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterRockwall
Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterRockwall

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Danny Smith
Edited by
Danny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Rockwall is $267 per month or $3,204 annually.

  • Car insurance in Rockwall is $3 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Rockwall on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Rockwall, TX

Whether you’re new to the Dallas-Fort Worth metro or have called Rockwall your home for decades, you know that life in Texas is better with a cheap auto insurance policy. In this article, we’ll give you an overview of the top car insurance companies in the area. Everyone’s insurance needs are unique, so make sure to compare car insurance quotes before buying a policy.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$143
Travelers
$212
State Auto
$244
Nationwide
$256
Liberty Mutual
$277

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance Texas

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Rockwall, TX

What is the cheapest car insurance in Rockwall?

Progressive is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Rockwall, with rates starting at $143 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is different.

This table shows average monthly auto insurance quotes for drivers in Rockwall from dozens of car insurance companies. As you can see, Progressive tops the list with a rate of $143 per month. But these numbers only tell you so much. To know which insurance agency best fits your needs, you’ll need a car insurance quote specific to you.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$143
Travelers$212
State Auto$244
Nationwide$256
Liberty Mutual$277
Apparent$150
Elephant$162
Clearcover$169
Acuity$181
Mile Auto$189
SafeAuto$199
Safeco$202
Kemper Preferred$205
Foremost$211
Direct Auto$223
Commonwealth Casualty$233
Midvale Home & Auto$233
Bristol West$245
AssuranceAmerica$247
Kemper$254
Mercury$261
GAINSCO$276
Dairyland$284
Kemper Specialty$288
Aspen$296
The General$297
Aggressive$303
Jupiter$311
Stillwater$326
Alinsco$327
Quantum$336
Infinity$374
Freedom National$394
Pronto$416
Hallmark$422
Texas Ranger$481
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Rockwall Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Insurance providers set your auto insurance rates based on how likely they think you are to get in a car accident and make a claim. So if you have prior accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, or other traffic violations on your driving record, insurance companies will charge you higher premiums[2]. See for yourself in this table: Rockwall drivers with clean records get the best prices.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$245
Speeding Ticket$328
At-Fault Accident$358
DUI$488
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Texas

DUI Car Insurance Texas

Rockwall Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

If you’re having trouble finding affordable car insurance, your credit score might be a factor. You can see in this table that Rockwall drivers with the highest credit scores benefit from cheaper auto insurance coverage on average than those with poor credit scores[3].

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$209
Good$248
Average$272
Poor$422
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Rockwall

A cheap car insurance policy is a big help to any budget. But the Rockwall insurance market is crowded with providers. Out of several dozen potential options, how do you find the right one for you? To get cheap car insurance, you have to get quotes from as many companies as you can before buying yourself a policy. But where should you start, and who has the time?

Insurify’s car insurance quote-comparison tool goes a long way to getting around this problem. Spend a few minutes on the website, and you’ll have a list of car insurance quotes personalized to you. You can toggle coverage options to balance your level of insurance coverage with your budget and find the providers that match your profile the best.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • The key to finding an affordable auto insurance policy is comparison-shopping. Based on your driving record, insurance needs, and credit score, not all insurance companies will offer you the same premium. Getting quotes from as many insurers as possible is the best way to find the one that is right for you. Also, ask your insurance agent about available discounts.

  • Rockwall insurance costs $267 per month on average. Like everything in Texas, car insurance premiums are bigger than in the rest of the country. This makes the fight for a cheap auto insurance policy even more urgent. But you’ll have numerous options to choose from, and a little effort comparing car insurance quotes will go a long way.

  • Poor credit and a spotty driving record will earn you higher premiums on liability insurance than other drivers. If you’re getting car insurance quotes that are too high to fit your budget, look for a minimum coverage policy, and make sure you’re taking the opportunity to bundle with renters insurance and other policies you own.

Insurify Insights

How Rockwall Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Rockwall, Texas below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Rockwall drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Rockwall

#247

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas

#70

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas

#138

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas

#265

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Rockwall drivers rank 22 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #22
    • Percent of drivers in Rockwall with an accident: 11.5%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Rockwall drivers rank 138 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #138
    • Percent of drivers in Rockwall with a DUI: 1.1%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, Rockwall drivers rank 201 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #201
    • Percent of drivers in Rockwall with a reckless driving offense: 0.7%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, Rockwall drivers rank 140 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #140
    • Percent of drivers in Rockwall with a reckless driving violation: 1%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, Rockwall drivers rank 247 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #247
    • Percent of drivers in Rockwall with a speeding ticket: 6.7%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Rockwall drivers rank 229 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #229
    • Percent of drivers in Rockwall with clean record: 79.5%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Rockwall drivers rank 150 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #150
    • Percent of drivers in Rockwall with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.66%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Texas

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 21, 2022
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 21, 2022
  3. Texas Department of Insurance. "How your credit score can affect your insurance rates." Accessed July 21, 2022
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Danny Smith
Edited by
Danny Smith
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.
Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterRockwall