Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Rockwall, TX, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Rockwall is $267 per month or $3,204 annually.
Car insurance in Rockwall is $3 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Rockwall on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Rockwall, TX
Whether you’re new to the Dallas-Fort Worth metro or have called Rockwall your home for decades, you know that life in Texas is better with a cheap auto insurance policy. In this article, we’ll give you an overview of the top car insurance companies in the area. Everyone’s insurance needs are unique, so make sure to compare car insurance quotes before buying a policy.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Rockwall, TX
What is the cheapest car insurance in Rockwall?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Rockwall, with rates starting at $143 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates because everyone’s situation is different.
This table shows average monthly auto insurance quotes for drivers in Rockwall from dozens of car insurance companies. As you can see, Progressive tops the list with a rate of $143 per month. But these numbers only tell you so much. To know which insurance agency best fits your needs, you’ll need a car insurance quote specific to you.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$143
|Travelers
|$212
|State Auto
|$244
|Nationwide
|$256
|Liberty Mutual
|$277
|Apparent
|$150
|Elephant
|$162
|Clearcover
|$169
|Acuity
|$181
|Mile Auto
|$189
|SafeAuto
|$199
|Safeco
|$202
|Kemper Preferred
|$205
|Foremost
|$211
|Direct Auto
|$223
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$233
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$233
|Bristol West
|$245
|AssuranceAmerica
|$247
|Kemper
|$254
|Mercury
|$261
|GAINSCO
|$276
|Dairyland
|$284
|Kemper Specialty
|$288
|Aspen
|$296
|The General
|$297
|Aggressive
|$303
|Jupiter
|$311
|Stillwater
|$326
|Alinsco
|$327
|Quantum
|$336
|Infinity
|$374
|Freedom National
|$394
|Pronto
|$416
|Hallmark
|$422
|Texas Ranger
|$481
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Rockwall Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Insurance providers set your auto insurance rates based on how likely they think you are to get in a car accident and make a claim. So if you have prior accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, or other traffic violations on your driving record, insurance companies will charge you higher premiums[2]. See for yourself in this table: Rockwall drivers with clean records get the best prices.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$245
|Speeding Ticket
|$328
|At-Fault Accident
|$358
|DUI
|$488
Rockwall Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
If you’re having trouble finding affordable car insurance, your credit score might be a factor. You can see in this table that Rockwall drivers with the highest credit scores benefit from cheaper auto insurance coverage on average than those with poor credit scores[3].
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$209
|Good
|$248
|Average
|$272
|Poor
|$422
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Rockwall
A cheap car insurance policy is a big help to any budget. But the Rockwall insurance market is crowded with providers. Out of several dozen potential options, how do you find the right one for you? To get cheap car insurance, you have to get quotes from as many companies as you can before buying yourself a policy. But where should you start, and who has the time?
Insurify’s car insurance quote-comparison tool goes a long way to getting around this problem. Spend a few minutes on the website, and you’ll have a list of car insurance quotes personalized to you. You can toggle coverage options to balance your level of insurance coverage with your budget and find the providers that match your profile the best.
Frequently Asked Questions
The key to finding an affordable auto insurance policy is comparison-shopping. Based on your driving record, insurance needs, and credit score, not all insurance companies will offer you the same premium. Getting quotes from as many insurers as possible is the best way to find the one that is right for you. Also, ask your insurance agent about available discounts.
Rockwall insurance costs $267 per month on average. Like everything in Texas, car insurance premiums are bigger than in the rest of the country. This makes the fight for a cheap auto insurance policy even more urgent. But you’ll have numerous options to choose from, and a little effort comparing car insurance quotes will go a long way.
Poor credit and a spotty driving record will earn you higher premiums on liability insurance than other drivers. If you’re getting car insurance quotes that are too high to fit your budget, look for a minimum coverage policy, and make sure you’re taking the opportunity to bundle with renters insurance and other policies you own.
How Rockwall Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Rockwall, Texas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Rockwall drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Rockwall
#247
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas
#70
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas
#138
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas
#265
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Rockwall drivers rank 22 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #22
- Percent of drivers in Rockwall with an accident: 11.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Rockwall drivers rank 138 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #138
- Percent of drivers in Rockwall with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, Rockwall drivers rank 201 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #201
- Percent of drivers in Rockwall with a reckless driving offense: 0.7%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, Rockwall drivers rank 140 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #140
- Percent of drivers in Rockwall with a reckless driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, Rockwall drivers rank 247 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #247
- Percent of drivers in Rockwall with a speeding ticket: 6.7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Rockwall drivers rank 229 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #229
- Percent of drivers in Rockwall with clean record: 79.5%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Rockwall drivers rank 150 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #150
- Percent of drivers in Rockwall with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.66%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
