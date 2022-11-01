4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Pearland, TX, for 2022

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Pearland is $251 per month or $3,012 annually.

  • Car insurance in Pearland is $19 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.

  • The cheapest top car insurance provider in Pearland on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Pearland, TX

Pearland, Texas, a suburb of Houston, has average car insurance rates of $251 per month. Aside from where you live, some of the factors that affect car insurance costs include what kind of car you drive, your driving history, your credit score, your age, and your gender. Drivers should always compare car insurance rates before committing to a company or policy.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$151
State Auto
$210
Travelers
$224
Nationwide
$270
Liberty Mutual
$277

Cheap Car Insurance Texas

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Pearland, TX

What is the cheapest car insurance in Pearland?

Progressive is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Pearland, with rates starting at $151 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.

The table below shows the large range of average premium costs from various insurers. Because rates vary so much from insurer to insurer, it’s always a good idea to compare personalized quotes.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$151
State Auto$210
Travelers$224
Nationwide$270
Liberty Mutual$277
Mile Auto$124
Clearcover$126
Kemper Preferred$146
Apparent$178
Elephant$188
SafeAuto$193
Safeco$195
Foremost$218
Mercury$224
AssuranceAmerica$237
Texas Ranger$244
Commonwealth Casualty$245
Bristol West$246
Alinsco$247
Midvale Home & Auto$248
GAINSCO$249
Aspen$252
Aggressive$253
Dairyland$263
Quantum$268
Kemper$273
Pronto$287
Kemper Specialty$288
Jupiter$309
Freedom National$321
The General$347
Infinity$349
Acuity$386
Hallmark$484
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Pearland Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Aside from where you live, your driving history is one of the most significant factors that affect your car insurance costs[2]. If you have a clean driving record, you may have lower insurance costs as a result. But if you have a speeding ticket, accident, or DUI on your record, your car insurance costs may go up as a result.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$246
Speeding Ticket$330
At-Fault Accident$359
DUI$490
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

High-Risk Car Insurance Texas

DUI Car Insurance Texas

Pearland Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Surprisingly, even your credit score can affect your car insurance costs[3]. Insurers are more likely to see drivers with high credit scores as more responsible, which can help raise their scores. To help determine rates, insurers use a metric known as a credit-based insurance score, which, as the name suggests, is based on your credit.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$205
Good$388
Average$266
Poor$412
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Pearland

If you’re looking for the cheapest auto insurance rates in Pearland, the best way to find them is to get personalized quotes from multiple insurance companies. This allows you to compare auto insurance policies on an apples-to-apples basis and ensure you’re getting the best rates for your situation.

Using Insurify is one way to quickly and easily compare car insurance rates. With Insurify, all you have to do is enter some information about yourself and your vehicle, and you’ll receive personalized quotes in just a few minutes. Then, you can sign up for a policy online or by speaking with an insurance agency over the phone.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • For Pearland drivers looking for a cheap car insurance policy, comparing personalized car insurance quotes is the best way to secure an affordable policy. You should look for an insurance company with low rates, flexible coverage limits, and extra perks and benefits like discounts for bundling homeowners or renters insurance policies.

  • Car insurance premiums cost an average of $251 per month in Pearland. Some of the factors that affect the cost include where you live, what kind of car you drive, your age, your credit score, and whether you have any marks on your driving record, like speeding tickets or DUIs.

  • The cost of car insurance coverage in Pearland ranges from $124 to $484 on average. Some locations have higher average car insurance costs than others. This can be due to factors like the rate of uninsured motorists in the area, the population density, how many accidents happen, and more.

Insurify Insights

How Pearland Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Pearland, Texas below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Pearland drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Pearland

#236

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas

#163

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas

#128

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas

#261

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Pearland drivers rank 98 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #98
    • Percent of drivers in Pearland with an accident: 8.9%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Pearland drivers rank 128 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #128
    • Percent of drivers in Pearland with a DUI: 1.2%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, Pearland drivers rank 265 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #265
    • Percent of drivers in Pearland with a reckless driving offense: 0.5%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, Pearland drivers rank 262 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #262
    • Percent of drivers in Pearland with a reckless driving violation: 0.6%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, Pearland drivers rank 236 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #236
    • Percent of drivers in Pearland with a speeding ticket: 6.9%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Pearland drivers rank 153 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #153
    • Percent of drivers in Pearland with clean record: 81%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Pearland drivers rank 74 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #74
    • Percent of drivers in Pearland with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.13%
  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

