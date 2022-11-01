4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Mckinney, TX (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterMckinney
Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterMckinney

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Olivia Oksenhorn
Written by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Mckinney, TX

Getting a new car is incredibly exciting, but do you have insurance? Average car insurance premiums in Texas cost drivers $270 per month, which is 18 percent more than the national average. But it’s possible to get Texas car insurance for less than that if you know where to look. With Insurify , you can compare customized quotes and find the cheapest coverage for you.

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Mckinney is $264 per month, or $3168 annually.

  • Car insurance in Mckinney is $49 more than the average cost of car insurance in Texas.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Mckinney on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.

Quotes by Top Companies

Clearcover
$153
Progressive
$172
Elephant
$180
Apparent
$187
Travelers
$189

See More:

Cheapest Car Insurance in Mckinney, TX

Some car insurance companies will be able to offer you cheaper auto insurance coverage than others, because every insurance provider weighs factors such as your age and your driving record differently. While the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest rates in McKinney, you should also get a free quote from Insurify to estimate your individual rate.

Insurance Provider in MckinneyQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Clearcover$153 /mo
Progressive$172 /mo
Elephant$180 /mo
Apparent$187 /mo
Travelers$189 /mo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Best Car Insurance in Mckinney, TX

While finding affordable car insurance is important, the insurance provider with the cheapest premium and the highest deductible might not always be the best option. We analyzed factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score and rank car insurance providers.

Best CompaniesScoreQuotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Clearcover97$153 /mo
Nationwide89$247 /mo
Safeco86$214 /mo
Liberty Mutual82$305 /mo
Travelers80$189 /mo

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Average Car Insurance Cost

Texas Cities
Houston$222/mo
San Antonio$225/mo
Dallas$258/mo
Austin$203/mo
Mckinney$207/mo
Texas$223/mo
Austin
$203
Mckinney
$207
Houston
$222
Average for TX
$223
San Antonio
$225
Dallas
$258

Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Mckinney Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

One of the most important factors in determining the premium for your auto insurance policy is age. That’s because young drivers are less experienced and more likely to get into a car accident. You can expect the following average rates for each age group in Texas.

Driver's AgeAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Teens$465
20-25$284
25-30$284
30s$198
40s$176
50s$155
60s$154
70s$173
80+$188

Mckinney Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving record is something that car insurance companies pay close attention to when they are determining your rate. McKinney motorists with clean driving records can expect the cheapest car insurance rates, while those with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs in their driving histories can expect higher average monthly costs.

Driving HistoryAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Clean Record$247
Speeding Ticket$321
At-Fault Accident$315
DUI$489

See More:

Mckinney Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Your credit score is an important factor in calculating your auto insurance rates. That’s because research shows that people with low scores account for a higher percentage of paid claims. If you have good credit, you’ll pay less for car insurance than someone with poor credit. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance in McKinney based on your credit score:

Credit TierAvg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
Excellent$255
Good$272
Average$317
Bad$394

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Texas

McKinney DMV Information

Although there is no Department of Motorvehicles office in McKinneyTexas, the Collin County Tax Office offers vehicle registration services for McKinney residents. If you’re looking to acquire or renew a driver’s license or ID card, the Texas Department of Public Safety in McKinney is where you’ll want to go.

Public Transportation in McKinney

The city of McKinney offers a subsidized Taxi program for residents who are 65 and older or in need of transportation due to a disability. Uber and Lyft also operate in the city as options for residents who don’t want to drive their own car.

However, most McKinney residents drive to get around the city or to nearby destinations like Dallas and Fort Worth. And for those who do drive, a good auto insurance policy is required to stay safe and legal on the road.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in McKinney

The easiest way to find the best and cheapest auto insurance coverage in McKinney, Texas is to shop around and compare quotes with Insurify. We make it easy: you’ll enter your information just once, and our AI technology will work to find you the best quotes. The best part? It’s completely free to use and takes just a few minutes.

Whether you’re looking for minimum liability coverage or a full-coverage policy with roadside assistance, Insurify will find you the best rates. We’ll show you quotes from the insurance giants like State Farm and USAA as well as quotes from local agencies, so you can have peace of mind knowing that you found the best possible coverage at the cheapest price.

For more detailed Texas city level guides, check out these below.

FAQs - Mckinney, TX Car Insurance

  • Comparing quotes from different car insurance companies is the best way to find an affordable car insurance policy. Use Insurify to instantly get access to 10+ personalized free auto insurance quotes. To lower your car insurance costs, you can also bundle your auto insurance policy with another policy, such as your home insurance or renters insurance.

  • The average cost of insurance in McKinney is $269 per month, but rates depend on various factors, such as your age, your driving history, and your credit score. Your rate will probably be different than any other driver in McKinney, so it’s always important to shop around and compare car insurance quotes from different providers to find your personal best rate.

  • If you’re a young driver with little experience on the road, have a history of at-fault accidents, have a DUI on your record, or have a poor credit score, you can expect higher car insurance rates in McKinney. However, you can always find cheaper rates by comparing quotes with Insurify .

Insurify Insights

How Mckinney Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Mckinney, Texas below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Mckinney drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Accord

Most Popular Car in Mckinney

#107

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas

#70

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas

#154

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas

#261

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Mckinney drivers rank 71 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #71
    • Percent of drivers in Mckinney with an accident: 9.5%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Mckinney drivers rank 154 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #154
    • Percent of drivers in Mckinney with a DUI: 1.1%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, Mckinney drivers rank 140 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #140
    • Percent of drivers in Mckinney with a reckless driving offense: 1%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, Mckinney drivers rank 163 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #163
    • Percent of drivers in Mckinney with a reckless driving violation: 1%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, Mckinney drivers rank 107 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #107
    • Percent of drivers in Mckinney with a speeding ticket: 8.6%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Mckinney drivers rank 283 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #283
    • Percent of drivers in Mckinney with clean record: 77.7%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Mckinney drivers rank 61 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #61
    • Percent of drivers in Mckinney with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.22%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Texas

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Olivia Oksenhorn
Written by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Amber Benka
Reviewed by
Amber Benka

Licensed Insurance Agent

Icon of a woman
Reviewed by
Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterMckinney