Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Mckinney, TX
Getting a new car is incredibly exciting, but do you have insurance? Average car insurance premiums in Texas cost drivers $270 per month, which is 18 percent more than the national average. But it’s possible to get Texas car insurance for less than that if you know where to look. With Insurify , you can compare customized quotes and find the cheapest coverage for you.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Mckinney is $264 per month, or $3168 annually.
Car insurance in Mckinney is $49 more than the average cost of car insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Mckinney on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Mckinney, TX
Some car insurance companies will be able to offer you cheaper auto insurance coverage than others, because every insurance provider weighs factors such as your age and your driving record differently. While the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest rates in McKinney, you should also get a free quote from Insurify to estimate your individual rate.
|Insurance Provider in Mckinney
|Insurance Provider in Mckinney
|Clearcover
|$153 /mo
|Progressive
|$172 /mo
|Elephant
|$180 /mo
|Apparent
|$187 /mo
|Travelers
|$189 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Mckinney, TX
While finding affordable car insurance is important, the insurance provider with the cheapest premium and the highest deductible might not always be the best option. We analyzed factors that reflect quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company to calculate its Insurify Composite Score and rank car insurance providers.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Clearcover
|97
|$153 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$247 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$214 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$305 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$189 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Texas Cities
|Houston
|$222/mo
|San Antonio
|$225/mo
|Dallas
|$258/mo
|Austin
|$203/mo
|Mckinney
|$207/mo
|Texas
|$223/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Mckinney Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
One of the most important factors in determining the premium for your auto insurance policy is age. That’s because young drivers are less experienced and more likely to get into a car accident. You can expect the following average rates for each age group in Texas.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$465
|20-25
|$284
|25-30
|$284
|30s
|$198
|40s
|$176
|50s
|$155
|60s
|$154
|70s
|$173
|80+
|$188
Mckinney Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving record is something that car insurance companies pay close attention to when they are determining your rate. McKinney motorists with clean driving records can expect the cheapest car insurance rates, while those with speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and DUIs in their driving histories can expect higher average monthly costs.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Clean Record
|$247
|Speeding Ticket
|$321
|At-Fault Accident
|$315
|DUI
|$489
Mckinney Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Your credit score is an important factor in calculating your auto insurance rates. That’s because research shows that people with low scores account for a higher percentage of paid claims. If you have good credit, you’ll pay less for car insurance than someone with poor credit. Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance in McKinney based on your credit score:
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$255
|Good
|$272
|Average
|$317
|Bad
|$394
McKinney DMV Information
Although there is no Department of Motorvehicles office in McKinneyTexas, the Collin County Tax Office offers vehicle registration services for McKinney residents. If you’re looking to acquire or renew a driver’s license or ID card, the Texas Department of Public Safety in McKinney is where you’ll want to go.
Public Transportation in McKinney
The city of McKinney offers a subsidized Taxi program for residents who are 65 and older or in need of transportation due to a disability. Uber and Lyft also operate in the city as options for residents who don’t want to drive their own car.
However, most McKinney residents drive to get around the city or to nearby destinations like Dallas and Fort Worth. And for those who do drive, a good auto insurance policy is required to stay safe and legal on the road.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in McKinney
The easiest way to find the best and cheapest auto insurance coverage in McKinney, Texas is to shop around and compare quotes with Insurify. We make it easy: you’ll enter your information just once, and our AI technology will work to find you the best quotes. The best part? It’s completely free to use and takes just a few minutes.
Whether you’re looking for minimum liability coverage or a full-coverage policy with roadside assistance, Insurify will find you the best rates. We’ll show you quotes from the insurance giants like State Farm and USAA as well as quotes from local agencies, so you can have peace of mind knowing that you found the best possible coverage at the cheapest price.
FAQs - Mckinney, TX Car Insurance
Comparing quotes from different car insurance companies is the best way to find an affordable car insurance policy. Use Insurify to instantly get access to 10+ personalized free auto insurance quotes. To lower your car insurance costs, you can also bundle your auto insurance policy with another policy, such as your home insurance or renters insurance.
The average cost of insurance in McKinney is $269 per month, but rates depend on various factors, such as your age, your driving history, and your credit score. Your rate will probably be different than any other driver in McKinney, so it’s always important to shop around and compare car insurance quotes from different providers to find your personal best rate.
If you’re a young driver with little experience on the road, have a history of at-fault accidents, have a DUI on your record, or have a poor credit score, you can expect higher car insurance rates in McKinney. However, you can always find cheaper rates by comparing quotes with Insurify .
Insurify Insights
How Mckinney Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Mckinney, Texas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Mckinney drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Mckinney
#107
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas
#70
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas
#154
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas
#261
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Mckinney drivers rank 71 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #71
- Percent of drivers in Mckinney with an accident: 9.5%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Mckinney drivers rank 154 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #154
- Percent of drivers in Mckinney with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, Mckinney drivers rank 140 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #140
- Percent of drivers in Mckinney with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, Mckinney drivers rank 163 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #163
- Percent of drivers in Mckinney with a reckless driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, Mckinney drivers rank 107 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #107
- Percent of drivers in Mckinney with a speeding ticket: 8.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Mckinney drivers rank 283 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #283
- Percent of drivers in Mckinney with clean record: 77.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Mckinney drivers rank 61 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #61
- Percent of drivers in Mckinney with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.22%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Texas Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022