4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Mansfield, TX, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterMansfield
Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterMansfield

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Jamie Vassar
Written by
Jamie Vassar
Icon of a woman
Written by
Jamie Vassar
Insurance Writer
Jamie Vassar is a personal finance writer currently based out of the Midwest. After years in the customer service and support world, she now hopes to use her degree from the University of Nebraska, Omaha, to better help readers understand their insurance policies and matters of personal finance. Connect with Jamie on LinkedIn.
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Mansfield is $261 per month or $3,132 annually.

  • Car insurance in Mansfield is $9 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.

  • On average, the cheapest car insurance provider in Mansfield is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Mansfield, TX

On average, a car insurance policy in Mansfield costs $9 less per month than the Texas monthly average of $270. Although shopping for insurance can be stressful, there are a lot of affordable options in Mansfield. Remember to always compare car insurance quotes and keep in mind that you may pay a different rate based on your driving profile.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$150
Travelers
$213
Dairyland
$228
Bristol West
$228
State Auto
$252

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance Texas

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Mansfield, TX

What is the cheapest car insurance in Mansfield?

Progressive is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Mansfield, with rates starting at $150 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

The average insurance quote in Mansfield is $261 per month. However, prospective customers seeking a real bargain will find the cheapest quote from Progressive, at $150 per month. The most expensive quote in Mansfield comes from an insurance agency called Hallmark at $416 monthly.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$150
Travelers$213
Dairyland$228
Bristol West$228
State Auto$252
Nationwide$279
Liberty Mutual$279
Mile Auto$159
Apparent$160
Elephant$171
Clearcover$172
Acuity$187
SafeAuto$193
Kemper Preferred$215
Direct Auto$215
Mercury$225
Safeco$228
Aggressive$236
AssuranceAmerica$251
Midvale Home & Auto$257
Commonwealth Casualty$257
Kemper$262
Foremost$263
GAINSCO$265
Kemper Specialty$278
Alinsco$289
Infinity$294
Texas Ranger$310
The General$334
Aspen$338
Quantum$345
Pronto$348
Jupiter$355
Freedom National$355
Stillwater$401
Hallmark$416
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Mansfield Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Among other reasons, higher insurance rates act as a deterrent for bad driving behavior. The more accidents or dings on your driving record, the more you will have to pay[2]. For example, Mansfield drivers with a clean record pay a monthly average of $233, while drivers with a DUI pay an extra $231 per month for the same coverage.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$233
Speeding Ticket$312
At-Fault Accident$340
DUI$464
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Texas

DUI Car Insurance Texas

Mansfield Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Credit score is another deciding factor for auto insurance coverage[3]. In Mansfield, drivers with poor credit can pay $205 more per month than those with excellent credit.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$203
Good$239
Average$263
Poor$408
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Mansfield

Those looking to get the cheapest car insurance will have to consider factors like credit score, driving history, and coverage amounts. It’s always important to get quotes from multiple car insurance companies when looking for new or upgraded insurance as well. Drivers can also save by bundling auto insurance with renters insurance, home insurance, or life insurance.

Progressive will usually be the best quote for any driver in Mansfield, but other companies like Mile Auto and Apparent are also excellent options for customers who want to keep budget in mind. New drivers should always keep safety in mind when driving as well. Don’t know where you fall on the spectrum? Find great rates and competitive coverage all on Insurify.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • It’s always a good idea to get multiple quotes from providers, no matter where you live so that you can compare options. That said, our data shows that Progressive offers the cheapest insurance in Mansfield overall. To find the best plan for each individual, we recommend comparing auto insurance quotes on Insurify to help every driver confidently decide.

  • Auto insurance quotes in Mansfield range between $150 and $416, depending on the provider, but the average quote will be $261 per month. Other things, like the age of the driver, vehicle type, and driving records will alter those quotes, however, so it’s important to compare to find the most economical choice.

  • Besides factors like age and gender, there are a few other things that could drive up auto insurance rates for drivers in Mansfield. Remember to take driving history and credit score into account when calculating cost. Drivers with poor credit scores or an at-fault accident on their records almost always pay more than drivers with good credit and clean driving records.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Texas

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed June 9, 2022
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed June 9, 2022
  3. Texas Department of Insurance. "How your credit score can affect your insurance rates." Accessed June 9, 2022
Jamie Vassar
Written by
Jamie Vassar
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Jamie Vassar is a personal finance writer currently based out of the Midwest. After years in the customer service and support world, she now hopes to use her degree from the University of Nebraska, Omaha, to better help readers understand their insurance policies and matters of personal finance. Connect with Jamie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Olivia Oksenhorn
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Olivia Oksenhorn
Insurance Writer
Olivia Oksenhorn is an insurance writer at Insurify. With a special focus in auto insurance and personal finance, Olivia works to help policyholders make informed decisions about their insurance. She received a bachelor's degree from the University of Colorado. Before starting at Insurify, she worked as a writer and in newsrooms and nonprofits across Colorado, including Aspen Public Radio and the Aspen Sojourner. You can connect with Olivia on LinkedIn.
Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterMansfield