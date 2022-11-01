Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Mansfield, TX, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Mansfield is $261 per month or $3,132 annually.
Car insurance in Mansfield is $9 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.
On average, the cheapest car insurance provider in Mansfield is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Mansfield, TX
On average, a car insurance policy in Mansfield costs $9 less per month than the Texas monthly average of $270. Although shopping for insurance can be stressful, there are a lot of affordable options in Mansfield. Remember to always compare car insurance quotes and keep in mind that you may pay a different rate based on your driving profile.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Mansfield, TX
What is the cheapest car insurance in Mansfield?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Mansfield, with rates starting at $150 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
The average insurance quote in Mansfield is $261 per month. However, prospective customers seeking a real bargain will find the cheapest quote from Progressive, at $150 per month. The most expensive quote in Mansfield comes from an insurance agency called Hallmark at $416 monthly.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$150
|Travelers
|$213
|Dairyland
|$228
|Bristol West
|$228
|State Auto
|$252
|Nationwide
|$279
|Liberty Mutual
|$279
|Mile Auto
|$159
|Apparent
|$160
|Elephant
|$171
|Clearcover
|$172
|Acuity
|$187
|SafeAuto
|$193
|Kemper Preferred
|$215
|Direct Auto
|$215
|Mercury
|$225
|Safeco
|$228
|Aggressive
|$236
|AssuranceAmerica
|$251
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$257
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$257
|Kemper
|$262
|Foremost
|$263
|GAINSCO
|$265
|Kemper Specialty
|$278
|Alinsco
|$289
|Infinity
|$294
|Texas Ranger
|$310
|The General
|$334
|Aspen
|$338
|Quantum
|$345
|Pronto
|$348
|Jupiter
|$355
|Freedom National
|$355
|Stillwater
|$401
|Hallmark
|$416
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Mansfield Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Among other reasons, higher insurance rates act as a deterrent for bad driving behavior. The more accidents or dings on your driving record, the more you will have to pay[2]. For example, Mansfield drivers with a clean record pay a monthly average of $233, while drivers with a DUI pay an extra $231 per month for the same coverage.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$233
|Speeding Ticket
|$312
|At-Fault Accident
|$340
|DUI
|$464
Mansfield Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit score is another deciding factor for auto insurance coverage[3]. In Mansfield, drivers with poor credit can pay $205 more per month than those with excellent credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$203
|Good
|$239
|Average
|$263
|Poor
|$408
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Mansfield
Those looking to get the cheapest car insurance will have to consider factors like credit score, driving history, and coverage amounts. It’s always important to get quotes from multiple car insurance companies when looking for new or upgraded insurance as well. Drivers can also save by bundling auto insurance with renters insurance, home insurance, or life insurance.
Progressive will usually be the best quote for any driver in Mansfield, but other companies like Mile Auto and Apparent are also excellent options for customers who want to keep budget in mind. New drivers should always keep safety in mind when driving as well. Don’t know where you fall on the spectrum? Find great rates and competitive coverage all on Insurify.
Frequently Asked Questions
It’s always a good idea to get multiple quotes from providers, no matter where you live so that you can compare options. That said, our data shows that Progressive offers the cheapest insurance in Mansfield overall. To find the best plan for each individual, we recommend comparing auto insurance quotes on Insurify to help every driver confidently decide.
Auto insurance quotes in Mansfield range between $150 and $416, depending on the provider, but the average quote will be $261 per month. Other things, like the age of the driver, vehicle type, and driving records will alter those quotes, however, so it’s important to compare to find the most economical choice.
Besides factors like age and gender, there are a few other things that could drive up auto insurance rates for drivers in Mansfield. Remember to take driving history and credit score into account when calculating cost. Drivers with poor credit scores or an at-fault accident on their records almost always pay more than drivers with good credit and clean driving records.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
