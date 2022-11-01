4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Humble, TX, for 2022

Danny Smith
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.
John Leach
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone. He has a linguistics degree from UC Santa Barbara.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Humble is $314 per month or $3,768 annually.

  • Car insurance in Humble is $34 more than the average cost of insurance in Texas.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Humble on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Humble, TX

The average cost of Texas car insurance is $270. With an average cost of car insurance of $314, Humble, TX, is one of the various cities with a higher average insurance cost than the rest of the state. This makes it important for drivers to compare car insurance quotes to ensure that they are getting the best rate possible.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$171
Travelers
$222
State Auto
$257
Bristol West
$279
Nationwide
$302

Cheap Car Insurance Texas

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Humble, TX

What is the cheapest car insurance in Humble?

Progressive is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Humble, with rates starting at $171 per month. It’s still useful to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.

Different insurance companies in Humble offer auto insurance at different rates. Below are some of the notable insurance companies in Humble, TX, and the premiums they require for their coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$171
Travelers$222
State Auto$257
Bristol West$279
Nationwide$302
Dairyland$308
Liberty Mutual$325
Clearcover$171
Apparent$177
Elephant$191
Safeco$216
Kemper Preferred$224
SafeAuto$234
Kemper$249
AssuranceAmerica$249
Mercury$253
Kemper Specialty$267
Midvale Home & Auto$272
Texas Ranger$298
GAINSCO$318
Commonwealth Casualty$323
Jupiter$339
Freedom National$344
Infinity$364
Alinsco$374
Pronto$385
Aggressive$386
Aspen$415
The General$429
Quantum$454
Hallmark$538
Stillwater$717
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Humble Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Before setting the premiums for a given driver, insurance companies in Humble, TX, consider your driving record[2]. As shown below, motorists with a clean record usually have lower auto insurance rates than drivers with numerous traffic violations.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$290
Speeding Ticket$387
At-Fault Accident$423
DUI$577
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

High-Risk Car Insurance Texas

DUI Car Insurance Texas

Humble Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

A driver’s credit score is one of the things Humble insurance companies check before settling on a premium[3]. Motorists with good credit scores usually receive lower car insurance quotes than motorists with poor credit scores.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$237
Good$280
Average$308
Poor$477
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Humble

Getting cheap auto insurance in Humble doesn’t have to be complicated. If you’re searching for an affordable auto insurance policy, make sure to identify insurance companies and coverage options in your area and compare them. Insurify makes this process easy by providing free quotes to help identify the insurance provider with the best car insurance coverage for you.

Drivers can also save money on monthly premiums by bundling their car insurance with home insurance, life insurance, and renters insurance. There are also many other discounts available at most car insurance companies that you may qualify for.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • To find cheap car insurance in Humble, Texas, make sure to compare quotes. With Insurify, you’ll be able to pinpoint insurance companies with the cheapest coverage plans. It allows visitors to compare the auto insurance rates offered by different Humble car insurance companies.

  • The average cost of car insurance in Humble is $314 per month, which is $34 more expensive than the general average cost of car insurance in the state. Progressive, Clearcover, and Apparent are some insurance companies with lower monthly insurance rates than Humble’s average cost of car insurance.

  • Poor driving records and poor credit scores drive up car insurance rates in Humble, TX. Traffic violations such as at-fault accidents, driving while intoxicated, speeding tickets, and failures to stop also drive up car insurance rates.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed June 14, 2022
  2. Texas Department of Insurance. "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed June 14, 2022
  3. Texas Department of Insurance. "How your credit score can affect your insurance rates." Accessed June 14, 2022
