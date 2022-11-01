Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Humble, TX, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Humble is $314 per month or $3,768 annually.
Car insurance in Humble is $34 more than the average cost of insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Humble on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Humble, TX
The average cost of Texas car insurance is $270. With an average cost of car insurance of $314, Humble, TX, is one of the various cities with a higher average insurance cost than the rest of the state. This makes it important for drivers to compare car insurance quotes to ensure that they are getting the best rate possible.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Humble, TX
What is the cheapest car insurance in Humble?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance option on average in Humble, with rates starting at $171 per month. It’s still useful to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Different insurance companies in Humble offer auto insurance at different rates. Below are some of the notable insurance companies in Humble, TX, and the premiums they require for their coverage.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$171
|Travelers
|$222
|State Auto
|$257
|Bristol West
|$279
|Nationwide
|$302
|Dairyland
|$308
|Liberty Mutual
|$325
|Clearcover
|$171
|Apparent
|$177
|Elephant
|$191
|Safeco
|$216
|Kemper Preferred
|$224
|SafeAuto
|$234
|Kemper
|$249
|AssuranceAmerica
|$249
|Mercury
|$253
|Kemper Specialty
|$267
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$272
|Texas Ranger
|$298
|GAINSCO
|$318
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$323
|Jupiter
|$339
|Freedom National
|$344
|Infinity
|$364
|Alinsco
|$374
|Pronto
|$385
|Aggressive
|$386
|Aspen
|$415
|The General
|$429
|Quantum
|$454
|Hallmark
|$538
|Stillwater
|$717
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Humble Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Before setting the premiums for a given driver, insurance companies in Humble, TX, consider your driving record[2]. As shown below, motorists with a clean record usually have lower auto insurance rates than drivers with numerous traffic violations.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$290
|Speeding Ticket
|$387
|At-Fault Accident
|$423
|DUI
|$577
Humble Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
A driver’s credit score is one of the things Humble insurance companies check before settling on a premium[3]. Motorists with good credit scores usually receive lower car insurance quotes than motorists with poor credit scores.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$237
|Good
|$280
|Average
|$308
|Poor
|$477
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Humble
Getting cheap auto insurance in Humble doesn’t have to be complicated. If you’re searching for an affordable auto insurance policy, make sure to identify insurance companies and coverage options in your area and compare them. Insurify makes this process easy by providing free quotes to help identify the insurance provider with the best car insurance coverage for you.
Drivers can also save money on monthly premiums by bundling their car insurance with home insurance, life insurance, and renters insurance. There are also many other discounts available at most car insurance companies that you may qualify for.
Frequently Asked Questions
To find cheap car insurance in Humble, Texas, make sure to compare quotes. With Insurify, you’ll be able to pinpoint insurance companies with the cheapest coverage plans. It allows visitors to compare the auto insurance rates offered by different Humble car insurance companies.
The average cost of car insurance in Humble is $314 per month, which is $34 more expensive than the general average cost of car insurance in the state. Progressive, Clearcover, and Apparent are some insurance companies with lower monthly insurance rates than Humble’s average cost of car insurance.
Poor driving records and poor credit scores drive up car insurance rates in Humble, TX. Traffic violations such as at-fault accidents, driving while intoxicated, speeding tickets, and failures to stop also drive up car insurance rates.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
