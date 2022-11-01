4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Cypress, TX, for 2022

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterCypress
Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterCypress

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Danny Smith
Edited by
Danny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.

Updated November 1, 2022

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Cypress is $304 per month or $3,648 annually.

  • Car insurance in Cypress is $34 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.

  • The cheapest car insurance provider in Cypress on average is Progressive.

Car Insurance in Cypress, TX

It’s an exciting time to be in the Houston area, but it’s not as cheap as it used to be. So getting your auto insurance premiums as low as possible is a top priority for many Cypress drivers—especially in such a car-dependent city. Here’s our guide to the insurance companies in Cypress with the best premiums and how to find yourself a cheap auto insurance policy.

Quotes by Top Companies

Progressive
$156
Travelers
$217
State Auto
$255
Nationwide
$295
Liberty Mutual
$308

See More:

Cheap Car Insurance Texas

Compare Car Insurance

Cheapest Car Insurance in Cypress, TX

What is the cheapest car insurance in Cypress?

Progressive is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Cypress, with rates starting at $156 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.

First things first: what are the average rates that insurance companies are offering in Cypress? Here’s your definitive look, right from Insurify’s database. Progressive has the lowest auto insurance quotes on average, but the company that’s right for you could be anywhere in this table, so make sure you take the time to compare rates.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$156
Travelers$217
State Auto$255
Nationwide$295
Liberty Mutual$308
Clearcover$170
Kemper Preferred$176
Apparent$183
Elephant$195
Safeco$213
Foremost$222
SafeAuto$231
Midvale Home & Auto$255
Mercury$255
AssuranceAmerica Economy$269
Kemper$283
Texas Ranger$300
GAINSCO$303
Bristol West$309
Dairyland$316
Kemper Specialty$318
Commonwealth Casualty$320
Jupiter$338
Infinity$389
Aggressive$398
Quantum$401
Acuity$401
Freedom National$402
Aspen$406
Alinsco$408
The General$416
Pronto$439
Hallmark$490
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:

  • $30,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $60,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Cypress Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Cypress insurance isn’t priced the same for every driver. If you have blemishes on your driving record, it can cause auto insurance companies to quote you higher rates[2]. You’ll see in this table that speeding tickets and prior accidents can add a lot to your auto insurance premiums. If you want cheap insurance rates, maintaining a clean driving record will go a long way.

Driver HistoryAverage Monthly Cost
Clean Record$287
Speeding Ticket$385
At-Fault Accident$419
DUI$571
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More:

High-Risk Car Insurance Texas

DUI Car Insurance Texas

Cypress Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Another aspect of your driver profile that insurance companies take into account is your credit score. This table clearly shows that drivers with the best credit get the best rates on average. A good credit score will be a huge help in finding affordable car insurance, while a poor credit score can make it a little more challenging[3].

Credit TierAverage Monthly Cost
Excellent$245
Good$289
Average$318
Poor$493
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Cypress

In a city where you probably drive every day, having a robust auto insurance policy is critical for peace of mind and a sense of security. But it’s not enough to find the right coverage if you can’t afford it. Comparing as many car insurance quotes until you find your best price is a critical step in anyone’s quest for cheap car insurance.

Insurify makes it easy to find the best rates in your area by sourcing car insurance quotes from a number of insurance companies all at once to save you time and paperwork. You might discover a discount you would never have known about. Another step drivers should consider is bundling their car insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Cypress car insurance gets cheaper the longer you’re willing to spend looking around. With so many insurance companies out there, the way to know that you’re getting the best deal possible is by comparing quotes from as many providers as you can. Give yourself your best shot at cheap rates by putting in the work and comparing quotes.

  • On average, Cypress auto insurance costs $304 per month. That’s about average for the Houston area and more expensive than the state of Texas as a whole. Insurance coverage is priced individually based on your driving record, credit score, and the value of your car, along with the coverage options you select and other factors.

  • The best way to hurt your car insurance rates is to have a prior at-fault accident on your driving record. That, along with a speeding ticket, will dramatically increase the cost of your liability insurance because drivers who get into one accident are more likely to do so again than drivers with clean records.

Insurify Insights

How Cypress Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Cypress, Texas below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Cypress drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

toyota

Toyota Camry

Most Popular Car in Cypress

#245

City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas

#179

City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas

#289

City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas

#273

City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Cypress drivers rank 68 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #68
    • Percent of drivers in Cypress with an accident: 9.7%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Cypress drivers rank 289 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #289
    • Percent of drivers in Cypress with a DUI: 0.4%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, Cypress drivers rank 153 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.

    • Rank within state: #153
    • Percent of drivers in Cypress with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, Cypress drivers rank 172 in rude driving infractions.

    • Rank within state: #172
    • Percent of drivers in Cypress with a reckless driving violation: 0.9%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, Cypress drivers rank 245 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.

    • Rank within state: #245
    • Percent of drivers in Cypress with a speeding ticket: 6.8%

  • Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Cypress drivers rank 164 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #164
    • Percent of drivers in Cypress with clean record: 80.8%

  • As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Cypress drivers rank 73 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.

    • Rank within state: #73
    • Percent of drivers in Cypress with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.14%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in Texas

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Texas Department of Insurance . "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 21, 2022
  2. Texas Department of Insurance . "Automobile insurance guide." Accessed July 21, 2022
  3. Texas Department of Insurance . "How your credit score can affect your insurance rates." Accessed July 21, 2022
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Danny Smith
Edited by
Danny Smith
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Danny Smith
Insurance Writer
Danny is an insurance writer at Insurify. Specializing in auto insurance, he works to help drivers navigate the complicated world of insurance to find the best possible policy. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. You can connect with Danny on LinkedIn.
Car InsurancedelimiterTexasdelimiterCypress