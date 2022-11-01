Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Cypress, TX, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Cypress is $304 per month or $3,648 annually.
Car insurance in Cypress is $34 less than the average cost of insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Cypress on average is Progressive.
Car Insurance in Cypress, TX
It’s an exciting time to be in the Houston area, but it’s not as cheap as it used to be. So getting your auto insurance premiums as low as possible is a top priority for many Cypress drivers—especially in such a car-dependent city. Here’s our guide to the insurance companies in Cypress with the best premiums and how to find yourself a cheap auto insurance policy.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Cypress, TX
What is the cheapest car insurance in Cypress?
Progressive is the cheapest car insurance provider on average in Cypress, with rates starting at $156 per month. It’s still important to compare car insurance quotes, as everyone’s situation is unique.
First things first: what are the average rates that insurance companies are offering in Cypress? Here’s your definitive look, right from Insurify’s database. Progressive has the lowest auto insurance quotes on average, but the company that’s right for you could be anywhere in this table, so make sure you take the time to compare rates.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$156
|Travelers
|$217
|State Auto
|$255
|Nationwide
|$295
|Liberty Mutual
|$308
|Clearcover
|$170
|Kemper Preferred
|$176
|Apparent
|$183
|Elephant
|$195
|Safeco
|$213
|Foremost
|$222
|SafeAuto
|$231
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$255
|Mercury
|$255
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$269
|Kemper
|$283
|Texas Ranger
|$300
|GAINSCO
|$303
|Bristol West
|$309
|Dairyland
|$316
|Kemper Specialty
|$318
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$320
|Jupiter
|$338
|Infinity
|$389
|Aggressive
|$398
|Quantum
|$401
|Acuity
|$401
|Freedom National
|$402
|Aspen
|$406
|Alinsco
|$408
|The General
|$416
|Pronto
|$439
|Hallmark
|$490
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Cypress Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Cypress insurance isn’t priced the same for every driver. If you have blemishes on your driving record, it can cause auto insurance companies to quote you higher rates[2]. You’ll see in this table that speeding tickets and prior accidents can add a lot to your auto insurance premiums. If you want cheap insurance rates, maintaining a clean driving record will go a long way.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$287
|Speeding Ticket
|$385
|At-Fault Accident
|$419
|DUI
|$571
Cypress Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Another aspect of your driver profile that insurance companies take into account is your credit score. This table clearly shows that drivers with the best credit get the best rates on average. A good credit score will be a huge help in finding affordable car insurance, while a poor credit score can make it a little more challenging[3].
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$245
|Good
|$289
|Average
|$318
|Poor
|$493
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Cypress
In a city where you probably drive every day, having a robust auto insurance policy is critical for peace of mind and a sense of security. But it’s not enough to find the right coverage if you can’t afford it. Comparing as many car insurance quotes until you find your best price is a critical step in anyone’s quest for cheap car insurance.
Insurify makes it easy to find the best rates in your area by sourcing car insurance quotes from a number of insurance companies all at once to save you time and paperwork. You might discover a discount you would never have known about. Another step drivers should consider is bundling their car insurance with renters insurance or homeowners insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
Cypress car insurance gets cheaper the longer you’re willing to spend looking around. With so many insurance companies out there, the way to know that you’re getting the best deal possible is by comparing quotes from as many providers as you can. Give yourself your best shot at cheap rates by putting in the work and comparing quotes.
On average, Cypress auto insurance costs $304 per month. That’s about average for the Houston area and more expensive than the state of Texas as a whole. Insurance coverage is priced individually based on your driving record, credit score, and the value of your car, along with the coverage options you select and other factors.
The best way to hurt your car insurance rates is to have a prior at-fault accident on your driving record. That, along with a speeding ticket, will dramatically increase the cost of your liability insurance because drivers who get into one accident are more likely to do so again than drivers with clean records.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
