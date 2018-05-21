Most Patriotic Cities Awards (2018)

Click here to see the winners of the Most Patriotic Cities Awards for 2021.

Military service is an American tradition: Since the founding of the Continental Army in 1775, patriotic Americans have been serving the country in uniform, both in peacetime and at war.

This tradition of service comes at a high cost, however—more than one million Americans have died during wartime since the country’s founding.

Recent data puts the size of the U.S. Military, including active and reserve forces, at just over 2 million personnel, a number that represents a smaller slice of the American population than at any other time in recent history. As the size of our military is decreasing, so too is the count of living veterans. As of 2017 only 558,000 of the 16 million Americans who served in World War 2 were still alive.

As a result of the end of the draft in 1973, Americans with personal or family ties to the military have become more unevenly distributed across the nation. Some towns and cities have enduring military traditions, while others are home to relatively few current or former service members.

To recognize those who have served our country, the data scientists at Insurify, a car insurance comparison website, set out to identify the most patriotic communities in each state. According to our data, these communities are home to the highest percentage of individuals who are currently serving in the military or identify themselves as veterans. Some may not surprise you—towns located outside of military bases naturally have a higher representation of current and former service members—while others represent pockets of patriotism that may be overlooked. However, all deserve to be saluted for their contributions to the national defense.

Selection Process for Insurify’s 2018 Most Patriotic Cities Award

To determine the most patriotic community in each state, Insurify analyzed over nine hundred thousand completed auto insurance applications that indicated whether any individual named on the policy was a current or former service member. A filter was then applied to isolate communities with over 150 driver applicants. The resulting data set was analyzed to determine the percentage of local residents who identify as current military or veteran, and then the top-ranking city in each state was identified. In the eyes of the Insurify team, it is these communities that deserve to be recognized as the most patriotic cities in America.

Winners of Insurify’s 2018 Most Patriotic Cities Award

Alabama: Phenix City

Arkansas: Van Buren

Arizona: Prescott

California: Twentynine Palms

Colorado: Fountain

Connecticut: Stamford

Delaware: Dover

Florida: Inverness

Georgia: Hinesville

Iowa: Des Moines

Idaho: Twin Falls

Illinois: Belleville

Indiana: Anderson

Kansas: Topeka

Kentucky: Radcliff

Louisiana: Lake Charles

Massachusetts: Springfield

Maryland: Upper Marlboro

Michigan: Muskegon

Minnesota: Duluth

Missouri: Saint Charles

Mississippi: Biloxi

Montana: Helena

North Carolina: Jacksonville

North Dakota: Fargo

Nebraska: Bellevue

New Hampshire: Nashua

New Jersey: Toms River

New Mexico: Clovis

Nevada: Pahrump

New York: Rochester

Ohio: Dayton

Oklahoma: Lawton

Oregon: Grants Pass

Pennsylvania: Erie

Rhode Island: Pawtucket

South Carolina: Beaufort

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Tennessee: Clarksville

Texas: Killeen

Utah: Ogden

Virginia: Norfolk

Washington: Bremerton

Wisconsin: Kenosha

West Virginia: Wheeling

Wyoming: Cheyenne

