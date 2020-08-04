Insurify’s Most Educated Cities Award 2020

Smart is the new cool! The Most Educated Cities Award recognizes communities across the United States that have proven their dedication to quality education.

2020 has certainly been a critical year in the realm of education. As schools and universities across the country shut down in-person classes per pandemic lockdown orders, students far and wide have had to grapple with a new way of learning. As the Zoom call became the new classroom, America has been forced to reckon with redefining the traditional educational experience. Despite the challenges of this colossal societal shift, students across the country have remained resilient — their commitment to education is inspiring in its demonstration of grit and tenacity.

The education landscape in America is at a pivotal point. To investigate education attainment trends across the United States, the data science team at Insurify was interested in locating the cities with the highest level of educational attainment in every state. The results demonstrate that educational success does not appear uniform in communities across the nation. Well-educated individuals are concentrated in cities large and small. While some cities maintained their place as one of the Most Educated Cities from last year’s calculations, many new communities rose to the occasion to earn the title.