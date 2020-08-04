Insurify’s Most Educated Cities Award 2020

InsightsdelimiterMost Educated Cities Award 2020

Insurify’s team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. Through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Published August 4, 2020

Reading time: 3 minutes

Smart is the new cool! The Most Educated Cities Award recognizes communities across the United States that have proven their dedication to quality education.

2020 has certainly been a critical year in the realm of education. As schools and universities across the country shut down in-person classes per pandemic lockdown orders, students far and wide have had to grapple with a new way of learning. As the Zoom call became the new classroom, America has been forced to reckon with redefining the traditional educational experience. Despite the challenges of this colossal societal shift, students across the country have remained resilient — their commitment to education is inspiring in its demonstration of grit and tenacity.

The education landscape in America is at a pivotal point. To investigate education attainment trends across the United States, the data science team at Insurify was interested in locating the cities with the highest level of educational attainment in every state. The results demonstrate that educational success does not appear uniform in communities across the nation. Well-educated individuals are concentrated in cities large and small. While some cities maintained their place as one of the Most Educated Cities from last year’s calculations, many new communities rose to the occasion to earn the title.

Selection Process for Insurify’s 2020 Most Educated Cities Awards

The research team at Insurify, a home insurance comparison platform, examined statistics from its database of over 2.5 million car insurance applications to find the most educated cities. To apply for quotes, interested customers input personal and vehicle information, including their city of residence and highest level of education. Using a proprietary scoring algorithm, analysts calculated an education score for each customer based on educational history and achievement. For high school students, the probability of advancing to college based on current grade point average (GPA) was also factored into the calculation.

The resulting data set was then divided by city, and the average education score for each city was collected. The cities with the highest education score in each state were then selected.

Most Educated Cities in the US

Where do college grads live? These are the top cities in each state with the greatest share of residents who have attained the higher levels of education.

Winners of Insurify’s 2020 Most Educated Cities Awards

Alabama – Auburn

Alaska – Anchorage

Arizona – Scottsdale

Arkansas – Bentonville

California – Cupertino

Colorado – Boulder

Connecticut – Middletown

Delaware – Newark

Florida – North Miami Beach

Georgia – Alpharetta

Hawaii – Honolulu

Idaho – Rexburg

Illinois – Des Plaines

Indiana – Fishers

Iowa – West Des Moines

Kansas – Manhattan

Kentucky – Lexington

Louisiana – New Orleans

Maine – Portland

Maryland – Rockville

Massachusetts – Cambridge

Michigan – Ann Arbor

Minnesota – Rochester

Mississippi – Hattiesburg

Missouri – Ballwin

Montana – Missoula

Nebraska – Lincoln

Nevada – Reno

New Hampshire – Nashua

New Jersey – Jersey City

New Mexico – Santa Fe

New York – New York City

North Carolina – Chapel Hill

North Dakota – Fargo

Ohio – Dublin

Oklahoma – Edmond

Oregon – Corvallis

Pennsylvania – Pittsburgh

Rhode Island – Cranston

South Carolina – Hilton Head Island

South Dakota – Rapid City

Tennessee – Franklin

Texas – Coppell

Utah – Lehi

Virginia – Arlington

Washington – Redmond

West Virginia – Morgantown

Wisconsin – Madison

Wyoming – Cheyenne

Data Attribution

The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!

If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com

