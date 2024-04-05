Farm Bureau Auto Insurance: User Reviews and Quotes (2024)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company offers car insurance in eight states, but you can find Farm Bureau-branded coverage in other states through local Farm Bureau affiliates.[1] To buy a policy from a Farm Bureau company, you’ll have to purchase a membership with the parent company, Farm Bureau Financial Services.
Membership gives you access to an array of financial services as well as discounts on local products and services. And Farm Bureau has a reputation for excellent customer service. But you may decide Farm Bureau’s car insurance rates aren’t low enough to justify an annual membership fee.
Farm Bureau’s average quotes aren’t much lower than national averages, according to Insurify data. On average, Farm Bureau customers pay $93 per month for liability-only coverage and $191 monthly for full coverage. National averages are $105 and $214, respectively.
Farm Bureau has an AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent), meaning the company is well-positioned to pay claims.
Among regional insurers that it competes with, Farm Bureau’s rates trend toward more expensive, Insurify data shows.
Farm Bureau and several of its affiliates have a much lower-than-average number of customer complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners’ Consumer Complaint Index.
How Farm Bureau compares to other insurance companies
Compared to other car insurance companies, Farm Bureau has slightly more expensive premiums. But Farm Bureau’s healthy selection of discounts could help you get a more affordable premium. Additionally, Farm Bureau has fewer optional coverages than many other car insurance companies, so it may not be the best option if you want to customize your policy with add-ons.
In terms of financial stability, Farm Bureau has great ratings. Its A (Excellent) rating from AM Best indicates that Farm Bureau has an excellent ability to meet policyholder obligations and pay claims.
Factor
How Farm Bureau Compares
Rates
More expensive than some competitors
Discounts
Similar discounts to competitors
Availability
Less than competitors
Financial strength
Better than competitors
Our editorial team spent 350 hours developing the Insurify Quality (IQ) Score and scoring insurance companies. The IQ Score objectively analyzes and calculates a score for insurers using more than 15 crucial criteria. Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings.
We rate each company on a 1 to 5 scale based on five categories: financial ratings, customer satisfaction, affordability, customer support and transparency, and availability. We update ratings once a year or as more recent information becomes available.
Third-party financial ratings: We use data from AM Best, S&P, Moody’s, and more to compare insurance companies’ credit and ability to pay out future claims.
Customer satisfaction: To calculate this score, Insurify analyzed more than 28,000 customer reviews across 155 car insurance companies. We also considered third-party ratings from J.D. Power, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), and Trustpilot.
Affordability: Our data scientists analyzed more than 90 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partners across the United States, as well as available discounts, to calculate an affordability score.
Customer support and transparency: This measures coverage options, ease of claims filing, and the insurer’s transparency surrounding discounts, coverages, and claims process.
Availability and reach: Insurify identified the number of states in which insurers offer coverage and company size by market share to score availability and reach.
How Farm Bureau rates compare to competitors
Farm Bureau’s rates tend toward more expensive. A significant number of its competitors have lower rates, while only a handful are more expensive. The following graph illustrates how Farm Bureau’s full-coverage rates compare to some competitors.
Full-Coverage Rates by Insurance Company
Average cost of Farm Bureau auto insurance
Multiple factors affect car insurance rates, so the average Farm Bureau quote you receive could differ significantly from another driver’s quote. But generally, Farm Bureau’s rates are on the high side for most drivers.
The following table shows Farm Bureau’s average monthly liability-only rates for different driver profiles compared to the national average.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Farm Bureau car insurance cost by state
Location is an important car insurance rating factor because it relates to risk factors like traffic congestion, accident frequency, weather-related risks, and vandalism and vehicle theft rates. The table below shows the average monthly liability-only cost of Farm Bureau car insurance — in the states where it’s available — compared to the state’s average cost.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Farm Bureau car insurance discounts
Discounts can help reduce the cost of a car insurance policy. Here are the car insurance discounts that Farm Bureau offers, but keep in mind that the discounts available through local Farm Bureau offices and partner companies might be different.[2]
Bundling
Farm Bureau calls its bundling program Farm Bureaus Member’s Choice, and it gives you a discount for buying both your auto and home policies from the insurer.
Good student
High school or college students must maintain a B average or higher to qualify.
Safe driving
Driveology is a usage-based discount that uses a telematics device to monitor your safe driving habits. Farm Bureau says safe drivers could save as much as 50%.
Safe Young Driver
Drivers younger than 25 who complete the insurer’s Young Driver Safety program can be eligible for this discount.
Claim free
Having few or no claims could qualify you for this discount, but eligibility differs by state, so check with your local agent to see if you qualify.
Low mileage
Drive 7,500 miles or fewer annually, and you may qualify for this discount
Multi-car
Farm Bureau Members Choice policyholders can qualify for this discount when they insure more than one car in the same household.
Loyalty
Members Choice policyholders can receive a loyalty credit for continuing to renew their Farm Bureau policies.
Pay in full
Paying your premium in full at the beginning of your policy term can earn you this discount.
How customers feel about Farm Bureau
Farm Bureau had two recorded auto customer complaints in the NAIC’s Consumer Complaint Index in 2023. That’s a very low number of complaints, putting the insurer well below the expected number of complaints for a company of its size.
But the company only has three reviews — all negative — with the Better Business Bureau and multiple complaints about its auto insurance products.
Farm Bureau ratings
Third-party ratings can help you understand an insurer’s financial strength and customer service. Farm Bureau Property and Casualty Insurance and its affiliates have great ratings overall.
In the table below, you can see how the company ranks for financial stability, customer satisfaction, and customer complaints.
Rating
Score
What This Means
AM Best
A
Excellent ability to meet financial obligations and pay car insurance claims
J.D. Power
Varies by affiliate
Farm Bureau Tennessee affiliate ranks No. 1 in the Southeast
NAIC Complaint Index
.59
Fewer customer complaints than expected for its size
But Farm Bureau doesn’t offer as many optional coverages as some competitors. For example, you can’t get gap insurance or rideshare coverage through Farm Bureau Property & Casualty.
The insurer offers the following optional coverages:
Replacement cost coverage: If you total your car in a covered incident, replacement cost coverage will compensate you for the cost of a new car of a similar make and model. This policy is available on vehicles up to five model years old, depending on the state.
24/7 roadside assistance: Roadside assistance covers the cost of some basic roadside services. You can request emergency roadside assistance for things like flat-tire changes, fuel delivery, battery replacements, and towing up to a certain distance.[3]
Other options for Farm Bureau customers
In addition to car insurance, Farm Bureau also offers the following insurance products:
Life insurance: This type of insurance provides financial support for your loved ones if you pass away.
Home insurance: Homeowners insurance protects the physical structure of your home and personal items if a covered peril damages or destroys them. This policy also covers personal liability, medical payments, and loss of use.
Farm and ranch insurance: Farm and ranch insurance provides tailored coverage for farmers and ranchers, such as farm vehicle insurance, livestock insurance, farm liability insurance, and equine insurance.
Health insurance: Health insurance helps you pay for medical expenses.
Business insurance: Business insurance is a category of insurance policies that provide financial protection for businesses, such as workers compensation and commercial property insurance.
Farm Bureau insurance FAQs
Farm Bureau can be an excellent insurance company for some drivers and their families, but it’s not the best option for everyone. If you’re deciding whether Farm Bureau Insurance is the right company for your needs, you can review the following questions and answers for more information.
Is Farm Bureau legitimate?
Yes. Farm Bureau is a legitimate insurance company with a good reputation. It was established in 1939 to provide liability insurance to farmers.
Today, Farm Bureau has 1,900 employees and 4,000 field associates across its local offices.
What is the average cost of Farm Bureau car insurance?
The average cost of Farm Bureau car insurance is $191 per month for full coverage and $93 per month for minimum coverage. Farm Bureau’s rates aren’t the most expensive, but they’re also higher than the rates of a number of its competitors.
Is Farm Bureau good at paying claims?
Farm Bureau Property & Casualty doesn’t have many customer reviews, and none at all on Trustpilot, so it’s difficult to predict what your claims experience might be with the insurer. But AM Best gives Farm Bureau an A (Excellent) rating for financial stability, which indicates the insurer has the ability to meet its obligations to policyholders, including paying claims.
Does Farm Bureau offer any car insurance discounts?
Yes. Farm Bureau offers a big selection of car insurance discounts, including for claims-free drivers, good students, loyal customers, policy bundling, paying in full, and others. Farm Bureau also has a telematics-based safe driver rewards program, Driveology, that can help you save money for driving safely.
How do I cancel my Farm Bureau insurance policy?
To cancel Farm Bureau car insurance, you’ll need to contact an agent by phone or email from the affiliate that you purchased the policy from. If you cancel your policy in the middle of the policy period, you might be eligible for a discount on unused premiums.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com.