Florida Car Insurance Laws (2025)

As a driver living in Florida, it’s important to understand and adhere to the Sunshine State’s insurance laws. You want to avoid legal penalties and protect yourself financially.
Florida has a no-fault car insurance system, which requires drivers to maintain certain coverage that not every state requires. But Florida also doesn’t require certain liability protection that most states do. And it’s possible to self-insure if you meet certain financial criteria.
Here’s what you need to know about car insurance and Florida law.
As a no-fault state, Florida requires all drivers to file a claim with their own insurer for their injuries after a car accident, regardless of who’s at fault.
Property damage liability can cover the cost of repairs to the other driver’s motor vehicle if you cause an accident. PIP coverage in Florida pays for 80% of all necessary and reasonable medical bills, up to a maximum of $10,000.[1]
It’s important to note that Florida doesn’t require bodily injury liability insurance. Many other states with at-fault laws require this coverage, which makes medical payments for injured parties when you cause a car accident.
Additionally, Florida allows its residents to opt out of insurance coverage and self-insure instead, as long as they can prove financial responsibility. To qualify for a self-insurance certificate, you must provide notarized proof that your net worth is at least $40,000.
Self-insuring can be a risky — and expensive — gamble. If you choose to self-insure in Florida, you’ll be financially responsible for $10,000 of bodily injury per person, per crash, $10,000 for property damage to others, and $10,000 in personal injury protection.[2]
Are Florida’s minimum insurance requirements enough coverage?
For PIP coverage, Florida only offers one option: the legally mandated $10,000. For property damage liability insurance, however, insurance professionals generally recommend buying more than Florida’s $10,000 minimum requirement. Additional coverage may be especially important if you don’t have a high net worth. It may also be a good idea to consider these additional coverages:
Bodily injury liability coverage
This liability insurance provides coverage if you cause a car accident and the personal injuries sustained by people in the other vehicle exceed their PIP coverage.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
This add-on can cover your injuries and damages if an uninsured motorist, or one who doesn’t have sufficient coverage, causes an accident. Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage may pay bills resulting from bodily injury, damage to your motor vehicle, and other property damage.
Collision coverage
If you’re responsible for an accident, this coverage pays for damage to your motor vehicle resulting from a collision with another vehicle or object. Note that if you took out a loan to buy your car, your lender may require collision coverage.
Comprehensive coverage
This coverage pays for damage to your vehicle resulting from non-collision events, such as theft, vandalism, fire, flood, falling trees, and more. As with collision coverage, your auto lender may require you to buy comprehensive insurance.
Penalties for driving without insurance in Florida
If you don’t meet the state’s vehicle coverage requirements and don’t have a valid self-insurance certificate, Florida may suspend your driver’s license and registration.[3]
As an uninsured motorist, you’ll be fully financially responsible for any damages you cause, as well as injuries over $10,000. Plus, you won’t have coverage for your injuries. Additionally, you may be subject to a reinstatement fee based on the number of suspensions you’ve had:
First offense: $150
Second offense: $250
Third offense: $500
Florida is a ‘diminished value’ state: What to know
When you get in a car accident, the market value of your vehicle usually drops, even if you get it repaired. The difference between the pre- and post-accident values is called the diminished value.
In most states, your car insurance policy covers diminished value if the other driver is at fault, but not necessarily if you are.[4] In Florida, however, your diminished value may be covered even if you’re at fault in an accident.
Here are some steps you can take to file a claim for diminished value:
Review your policy. Check for specifics about what’s covered under your collision coverage.
Document the original value. Using websites like Kelley Blue Book or J.D. Power, you can get an estimated value by providing details about your vehicle.
Obtain an appraisal. After the vehicle is repaired, hire an appraiser to get the current value of the vehicle.
Gather documentation. Put together your repair records, including itemized invoices, part descriptions, and other important details.
Contact your insurer. Once you have all the information you need, you can file a claim with your insurer.
Florida insurance laws FAQs
If you’re a Florida resident or thinking about relocating to the Sunshine State, here are answers to some common questions about Florida laws surrounding car insurance.
Is Florida a no-fault state?
Yes. Florida is one of 12 no-fault states requiring drivers involved in accidents to file bodily injury claims with their own insurers, regardless of who’s at fault.
How long can you go without car insurance in Florida?
As long as your motor vehicle is registered, you can’t go a single day without the legally required minimum coverage. When registering a new vehicle, your policy’s effective date must be on or before the registration date.
What’s the penalty for no insurance in Florida?
If you’re caught without the minimum coverage requirements, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles may suspend your driver’s license and registration. You may need to pay a fee ranging from $150 to $500 to reinstate your registration. And if you’re an uninsured motorist, you’ll be fully financially responsible for any damages you cause.
Can you self-insure a car in Florida?
Yes. It’s possible to self-insure your vehicle if you can provide evidence of a net worth of $40,000 or more. But self-insurance is a big financial risk. If you cause an accident that results in injuries, property damage, or both, you’ll be fully responsible for the costs — both those of the injured parties and your own.
How much does car insurance in Florida cost?
The average cost of car insurance in Florida is $237 per month for full coverage and $153 for minimum coverage, according to Insurify data. But you may pay more or less for coverage depending on factors like your age, gender, driving history, vehicle’s make and model, and where you live in the state.
