Florida Car Insurance Laws (2025)

Auto insurance requirements in Florida

In Florida, drivers must maintain the following minimum insurance coverages:

Property damage liability: $10,000

Personal injury protection (PIP): $10,000

As a no-fault state, Florida requires all drivers to file a claim with their own insurer for their injuries after a car accident, regardless of who’s at fault.

Property damage liability can cover the cost of repairs to the other driver’s motor vehicle if you cause an accident. PIP coverage in Florida pays for 80% of all necessary and reasonable medical bills, up to a maximum of $10,000.[1]

It’s important to note that Florida doesn’t require bodily injury liability insurance. Many other states with at-fault laws require this coverage, which makes medical payments for injured parties when you cause a car accident.

Additionally, Florida allows its residents to opt out of insurance coverage and self-insure instead, as long as they can prove financial responsibility. To qualify for a self-insurance certificate, you must provide notarized proof that your net worth is at least $40,000.

Important Information Self-insuring can be a risky — and expensive — gamble. If you choose to self-insure in Florida, you’ll be financially responsible for $10,000 of bodily injury per person, per crash, $10,000 for property damage to others, and $10,000 in personal injury protection.[2]

Are Florida’s minimum insurance requirements enough coverage?

For PIP coverage, Florida only offers one option: the legally mandated $10,000. For property damage liability insurance, however, insurance professionals generally recommend buying more than Florida’s $10,000 minimum requirement. Additional coverage may be especially important if you don’t have a high net worth. It may also be a good idea to consider these additional coverages: