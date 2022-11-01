Diminished Value Claims Explained (2022)

Types of Diminished Value Claims

The three major types of diminished value claims are as follows:

Immediate Diminished Value

Immediate diminished value refers to the difference in resale value immediately after your vehicle is involved in an accident and before it’s repaired. Since there’s a good chance your car insurance company will cover most of the repairs right after the accident, immediate diminished value claims are rare.

Inherent Diminished Value

An inherent diminished value claim is the most common and the most frequently approved diminished value claim. It occurs when a car loses value because of its damage history, which anyone can find on its CARFAX vehicle history report. In an inherent diminished value claim, the car insurance company assumes that the repairs used top-quality parts. It states that even if the vehicle is “as good as new” after repairs, potential buyers won’t value it as much.

Repair-Related Diminished Value

A repair-related diminished value claim applies if your car repair shop uses poor-quality parts after an accident, such as a paint color that doesn’t match your car exactly or aftermarket parts instead of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts. In this case, the vehicle can’t be restored to its original condition and therefore warrants a repair-related diminished value claim.

