Insurify’s 2020 Safest Cities Awards

This award goes to the safest city in each state, one whose drivers demonstrate exceptional dedication to their own safety and to the safety of others around them.

The average American drives over 13,000 miles each year, according to the Federal Highway Administration. And this year, despite the pandemic reducing rates of driving in many states this spring, rates of driving this summer have returned to pre-pandemic levels. 13,000 miles per year is a lot of road to cover, and millions of drivers each year find themselves involved in an accident.

Many accidents result from unlawful or risky behavior on the part of one or more of the drivers involved, and 6.7 million traffic accidents occur every year, according to the Insurance Information Institute. Yet, traffic fatalities per miles traveled in the United States have been trending downwards over the last decade. This hopeful statistic is the result of efforts by communities and drivers alike to promote safe behavior on the roads, through driving education and traffic safety initiatives adopted by jurisdictions across the country. Not only does safe driving affect an entire community, but it’s also the product of a community effort.

To recognize the upstanding drivers and their communities that are dedicated to road safety, the data scientists at Insurify , a car insurance quotes comparison website, referred to their database. They identified the city in each state that is home to the highest proportion of safe drivers, those without a moving violation on their record, as Insurify’s 2020 Safest Cities in America.