Insurify’s 2020 Top STEM Cities Awards
Published October 26, 2020
Reading time: 3 minutes
Published October 26, 2020
Reading time: 3 minutes
This award recognizes the top communities in the United States demonstrating exceptional dedication to STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.
This spring, the pandemic brought the importance of innovation in STEM to the forefront of the national conversation. From social distancing and safe reopening measures to personal protective equipment (PPE) and mathematical models projecting case counts over time, it’s clear that developments in science, technology, engineering, and math are foundational to public health and safety.
In fact, the United States has come a long way with respect to progress in STEM. Research at private companies, government institutions, and universities has continued to shape and improve our lives, from breakthroughs in medicine or cybersecurity to an ever-growing wealth of accessible information on the internet. There’s no doubt that STEM plays an integral role in our lives. STEM has shifted priorities in education as well, and there is an ever-increasing emphasis on the importance of an education in science and math. In colleges across the country, more and more students are gravitating towards degrees in STEM-related fields such as medicine, computer science, and engineering.
To recognize the communities across our country who demonstrate exceptional dedication to science, technology, engineering, and math, the data scientists at Insurify identified the top city in each state for STEM, based on the criteria outlined below.
The data science team at Insurify, a website to compare homeowners insurance, analyzed both proprietary and publicly-accessible data to determine the top STEM city in each state. Referring to their database of 2 million insurance applications, Insurify’s data scientists identified cities with the highest proportion of residents in STEM-based careers. Then, they compiled data from Niche on the colleges and graduate schools with the best programs in STEM, as well as the best cities for women in tech according to SmartAsset.
From this data, Insurify’s data scientists calculated a composite score for each city. The city with the highest score in each state was selected.
These are the best cities in each state to find STEM jobs in 2021, due to their share of residents in STEM careers, college and graduate school STEM programs, and 'Best Cities for Women in STEM' rating from SmartAsset.
Alabama: Tuscaloosa
Arkansas: Little Rock
Arizona: Tempe
California: Long Beach
Colorado: Golden
Connecticut: New London
Delaware: Newark
Florida: Gainesville
Georgia: Athens
Hawaii: Honolulu
Iowa: Iowa City
Idaho: Boise
Illinois: Champaign
Indiana: Indianapolis
Kansas: Lawrence
Kentucky: Murray
Louisiana: Baton Rouge
Massachusetts: Framingham
Maryland: College Park
Maine: Bangor
Michigan: Kalamazoo
Minnesota: Saint Cloud
Missouri: Columbia
Mississippi: Hattiesburg
Montana: Butte
North Carolina: Durham
North Dakota: Grand Forks
Nebraska: Kearney
New Hampshire: Manchester
New Jersey: Piscataway
New Mexico: Albuquerque
Nevada: Reno
New York: Albany
Ohio: Dayton
Oklahoma: Stillwater
Oregon: Newberg
Pennsylvania: Easton
Rhode Island: Pawtucket
South Carolina: Columbia
South Dakota: Rapid City
Tennessee: Knoxville
Texas: Waco
Utah: Provo
Virginia: Charlottesville
Washington: Bothell
Wisconsin: La Crosse
West Virginia: Huntington
Wyoming: Laramie
If you’re looking for the cheapest homeowners insurance in Texas, look no further: Insurify provides homeowners with a quick and hassle-free way to compare home insurance quotes.
The best homeowners insurance Arizona is only a few clicks away with Insurify.
Our insurance experts weigh in on the best homeowners insurance in California. Chances are that you’re overpaying for your coverage.
We’ve got North Carolina homeowners covered. Insurify’s insurance experts lay out excactly how to find the best homeowners insurance in NC for every budget.
From coverage options to quotes, we explain everything you need to know about securing an affordable insurance policy for your home. Here’s how to find the cheapest homeowners insurance NY.
Georgia homeowners, look no further. Learn how to find the best homeowners insurance in GA in a few simple steps.
Living in the Keystone State? Here’s the low-down on finding cheap homeowners insurance PA.
Whether you’re a longtime local or a wintertime snowbird, it’s important to find the right home insurance policy for your budget. Learn how to find cheap Florida home insurance from Insurify’s experts.
The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!
If you have questions or comments about this article, please contact insights@insurify.com.