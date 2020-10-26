Insurify’s 2020 Top STEM Cities Awards

This award recognizes the top communities in the United States demonstrating exceptional dedication to STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math.

This spring, the pandemic brought the importance of innovation in STEM to the forefront of the national conversation. From social distancing and safe reopening measures to personal protective equipment (PPE) and mathematical models projecting case counts over time, it’s clear that developments in science, technology, engineering, and math are foundational to public health and safety.

In fact, the United States has come a long way with respect to progress in STEM. Research at private companies, government institutions, and universities has continued to shape and improve our lives, from breakthroughs in medicine or cybersecurity to an ever-growing wealth of accessible information on the internet. There’s no doubt that STEM plays an integral role in our lives. STEM has shifted priorities in education as well, and there is an ever-increasing emphasis on the importance of an education in science and math. In colleges across the country, more and more students are gravitating towards degrees in STEM-related fields such as medicine, computer science, and engineering.

To recognize the communities across our country who demonstrate exceptional dedication to science, technology, engineering, and math, the data scientists at Insurify identified the top city in each state for STEM, based on the criteria outlined below.