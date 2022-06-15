4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Texas has more miles of public roads than any other state - and it’s not even close. As a result, Texas car insurance is a massive market, with dozens of companies competing to offer the best premiums in the Lone Star State. Companies like GEICO, Allstate, and State Farm have a commanding presence - but it’s not always the big names that have the best policies.
Altogether, Texans hold over 25 million auto insurance policies. There’s no way to be sure you’re getting cheap car insurance without at least a handful of car insurance quotes from a few insurers. But where does one even begin?
Quick Facts
Insurify’s best-rated insurance provider in Texas is Clearcover.
Clearcover is the cheapest insurer on average in Texas, with average rates of $150 per month.
The best-rated car insurance provider might not be the best for every unique driver profile, so it’s important for drivers to compare quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Best Car Insurance Companies 2022
With an in-house ranking system, we’ve helped you separate the biggest insurance companies - State Farm, GEICO, Liberty Mutual, and Allstate - from the best.
|Rank
|Company Name
|Average Cost Per Month in Texas
|Insurify Composite ScoreThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|Clearcover
|$150
|97
|2
|Nationwide
|$215
|89
|3
|Safeco
|$166
|86
|4
|Liberty Mutual
|$265
|82
|5
|Travelers
|$176
|80
|6
|State Auto
|$184
|76
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You
What is the best car insurance company in Texas?
In Texas, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, Travelers, and Clearcover all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Every Texas driver is different. The city you drive in, your driving record and credit score, the deductible you choose, and the amount of liability insurance you buy are all critical factors that determine your auto insurance rates. Depending on what you’re looking for, there’s usually a company that offers policies and discounts that cater to you better than the rest.
Read on to get a sense of the best car insurance companies writing policies in Texas. Whether you want minimum coverage or full coverage, you’re a young driver, or you have a speeding ticket or DUI, there are insurance providers out there to meet your needs.
Clearcover
Clearcover doesn’t have famous taglines like GEICO and State Farm, a jingle like Liberty Mutual, or Allstate’s star-powered advertising. But its reduced marketing budget, it claims, helps offer cheap car insurance in eight states - including Texas - and its premiums are impressive.
Even if you have a car accident or speeding ticket in your driving history, Clearcover offers cheap car insurance coverage. Young drivers in particular have access to impressively low premiums. But take note: Clearcover’s customer reviews are less than stellar, so if you’re uncomfortable with bad service, be wary.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Anti-theft
Good driver
Military
Poor credit or a speeding ticket won’t hurt so much with Clearcover, which offers Texas drivers some of the best rates across the board.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$229
|Drivers Over 60
|$116
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$148
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$190
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$149
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$152
Nationwide
Nationwide is a big, broad insurance company. So if you’re in a family with multiple cars and a home, you can put your auto and homeowners insurance policies under a big tent and take advantage of bundling discounts. That could help offset the high average rates teen drivers pay for Nationwide car insurance.
The company is relatively forgiving of accidents, and you won’t get dinged too hard for having a low credit score, but overall, average rates are on the higher side. Still, an easy-to-use mobile app, financial reliability, and strong customer service make Nationwide a premier choice for all Texas drivers.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Multi-policy
Family
Multi-vehicle
Young drivers and those with a car accident in their driving history pay the steepest penalty with Nationwide, but everyone pays average rates that are higher than usual.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$332
|Drivers Over 60
|$175
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$209
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$294
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$287
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$231
Safeco
A low-cost, well-regarded insurance company, Safeco is a perfect option if you have a clean driving record and good credit - but if you just got your driver’s license or have a history that could be considered high-risk, you’ll find more forgiving rates elsewhere.
Safeco provides a variety of insurance discounts and gives lower rates for more infrequent drivers. So if you’re looking for a policy that offers minimum coverage and you don’t drive too much, you could find a great premium.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Good credit
Multi-vehicle
Low mileage
While the youngest policyholders pay the highest prices by far, Safeco policyholders with clean driving records and good credit get the lowest rates.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$327
|Drivers Over 60
|$115
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$156
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$211
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$233
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$169
Liberty Mutual
It’s not the cheapest car insurance - but Liberty Mutual’s mobile app could win you over, and its broad range of insurance options make for discount opportunities if you own property, a boat, or a business.
When it comes time to make a claim, Liberty Mutual’s customer service record is solid. You can count on Liberty Mutual for a beefy insurance policy with comprehensive coverage and other add-ons to provide you maximum security. But those looking for minimum coverage might find a better price elsewhere.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Good student
Drive tracking
Advance purchase
Young drivers stand to pay the most at Liberty Mutual, and all their premiums are above average.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$445
|Drivers Over 60
|$159
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$256
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$313
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$314
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$274
Travelers
Always sporting some of the lowest premiums in the industry, Travelers has attractive car insurance rates to offer - but it’s also a prime example that price isn’t everything.
If you have a clean driving record and don’t consider yourself high-risk, you’re a great candidate for Travelers insurance. Older drivers can get great rates, too. But keep in mind you may experience frustrations with customer service and a poorly rated mobile app.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Safe driver
Good payer
Continuous coverage
Teen drivers and young drivers can get affordable coverage from Travelers, along with just about everyone else.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$231
|Drivers Over 60
|$146
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$169
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$208
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$235
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$188
State Auto
Texas drivers can find customizable coverage options and low-ish premiums with State Auto. It offers a solid bundling discount, and there are lots of savings to be had with a drive-tracking app. The company’s customer service track record, however, leaves a bit to be desired.
Top discounts that the company offers include:
Good driver
Multi-policy
Early quote
As you can see, State Auto has decent rates across the board.
|Driver Category
|Average Monthly Cost
|Drivers Under 25
|$290
|Drivers Over 60
|$142
|Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations)
|$184
|Drivers With a Prior Accident
|$204
|Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket
|$217
|Drivers With Average Credit
|$196
Average Monthly Cost of Car Insurance in Texas
No surprise here: the Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth metro areas are the most expensive places to maintain auto insurance in Texas. Smaller towns like Paris, Denison, Belton - even Waco - are far cheaper. Austin and El Paso are the most affordable of the larger cities. Find your area on the map below to see what your location means for your premiums.
|City
|Average Monthly Cost
|Austin
|$238
|Belton
|$182
|Dallas
|$270
|Denison
|$174
|El Paso
|$231
|Houston
|$306
|Paris
|$194
|San Antonio
|$237
How to Determine the Best Car Insurance Company for Yourself
Even if you’ve met the state minimum insurance requirements on your auto policy, you’d be wise to find car insurance that gives you more generous coverage limits and includes additional insurance like personal injury protection, collision coverage, and other options beyond the minimum liability to keep you more protected on the road.
If that sounds expensive, remember that full coverage doesn’t have to break the bank. And you can afford a great Texas auto insurance policy even if you don’t have a clean driving record or good credit. The key is to find the car insurance companies that provide the best discounts for your driving history, credit score, age, and location.
Frequently Asked Questions
With an ICS score of 97, Clearcover provides the most reliable and affordable Texas car insurance. The premiums are low, the company demonstrates adequate financial strength, and it’s offering good policies to Texas drivers.
Clearcover’s super low average rate of $150 per month makes it the cheapest auto insurance Texans can buy. It’s the best way to pay the lowest auto insurance premium you can on a full-coverage policy.
Minimum coverage for Texas car insurance includes $30,000 in bodily injury liability per person ($60,000 per accident) and $25,000 of property damage liability. The state recommends you buy more liability coverage than the state minimum. Underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage is not required, but it’s on every auto insurance policy unless you opt out in writing.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.