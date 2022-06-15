Top Car Insurance Companies: Find the Right One for You

What is the best car insurance company in Texas? In Texas, Nationwide, Safeco, Liberty Mutual, Travelers, and Clearcover all reliably pay claims, have high customer ratings, and offer good rates to drivers. Keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Every Texas driver is different. The city you drive in, your driving record and credit score, the deductible you choose, and the amount of liability insurance you buy are all critical factors that determine your auto insurance rates. Depending on what you’re looking for, there’s usually a company that offers policies and discounts that cater to you better than the rest.

Read on to get a sense of the best car insurance companies writing policies in Texas. Whether you want minimum coverage or full coverage, you’re a young driver, or you have a speeding ticket or DUI, there are insurance providers out there to meet your needs.

1 Clearcover Average Monthly Cost: $150 Insurify Composite Score: 97

Clearcover doesn’t have famous taglines like GEICO and State Farm, a jingle like Liberty Mutual, or Allstate’s star-powered advertising. But its reduced marketing budget, it claims, helps offer cheap car insurance in eight states - including Texas - and its premiums are impressive.

Even if you have a car accident or speeding ticket in your driving history, Clearcover offers cheap car insurance coverage. Young drivers in particular have access to impressively low premiums. But take note: Clearcover’s customer reviews are less than stellar, so if you’re uncomfortable with bad service, be wary.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Anti-theft

Good driver

Military

Poor credit or a speeding ticket won’t hurt so much with Clearcover, which offers Texas drivers some of the best rates across the board.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $229 Drivers Over 60 $116 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $148 Drivers With a Prior Accident $190 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $149 Drivers With Average Credit $152

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

2 Nationwide Average Monthly Cost: $215 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Nationwide is a big, broad insurance company. So if you’re in a family with multiple cars and a home, you can put your auto and homeowners insurance policies under a big tent and take advantage of bundling discounts. That could help offset the high average rates teen drivers pay for Nationwide car insurance.

The company is relatively forgiving of accidents, and you won’t get dinged too hard for having a low credit score, but overall, average rates are on the higher side. Still, an easy-to-use mobile app, financial reliability, and strong customer service make Nationwide a premier choice for all Texas drivers.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Multi-policy

Family

Multi-vehicle

Young drivers and those with a car accident in their driving history pay the steepest penalty with Nationwide, but everyone pays average rates that are higher than usual.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $332 Drivers Over 60 $175 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $209 Drivers With a Prior Accident $294 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $287 Drivers With Average Credit $231

3 Safeco Average Monthly Cost: $166 Insurify Composite Score: 86

A low-cost, well-regarded insurance company, Safeco is a perfect option if you have a clean driving record and good credit - but if you just got your driver’s license or have a history that could be considered high-risk, you’ll find more forgiving rates elsewhere.

Safeco provides a variety of insurance discounts and gives lower rates for more infrequent drivers. So if you’re looking for a policy that offers minimum coverage and you don’t drive too much, you could find a great premium.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Good credit

Multi-vehicle

Low mileage

While the youngest policyholders pay the highest prices by far, Safeco policyholders with clean driving records and good credit get the lowest rates.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $327 Drivers Over 60 $115 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $156 Drivers With a Prior Accident $211 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $233 Drivers With Average Credit $169

4 Liberty Mutual Average Monthly Cost: $265 Insurify Composite Score: 82

It’s not the cheapest car insurance - but Liberty Mutual’s mobile app could win you over, and its broad range of insurance options make for discount opportunities if you own property, a boat, or a business.

When it comes time to make a claim, Liberty Mutual’s customer service record is solid. You can count on Liberty Mutual for a beefy insurance policy with comprehensive coverage and other add-ons to provide you maximum security. But those looking for minimum coverage might find a better price elsewhere.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Good student

Drive tracking

Advance purchase

Young drivers stand to pay the most at Liberty Mutual, and all their premiums are above average.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $445 Drivers Over 60 $159 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $256 Drivers With a Prior Accident $313 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $314 Drivers With Average Credit $274

5 Travelers Average Monthly Cost: $176 Insurify Composite Score: 80

Always sporting some of the lowest premiums in the industry, Travelers has attractive car insurance rates to offer - but it’s also a prime example that price isn’t everything.

If you have a clean driving record and don’t consider yourself high-risk, you’re a great candidate for Travelers insurance. Older drivers can get great rates, too. But keep in mind you may experience frustrations with customer service and a poorly rated mobile app.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Safe driver

Good payer

Continuous coverage

Teen drivers and young drivers can get affordable coverage from Travelers, along with just about everyone else.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $231 Drivers Over 60 $146 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $169 Drivers With a Prior Accident $208 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $235 Drivers With Average Credit $188

6 State Auto Average Monthly Cost: $184 Insurify Composite Score: 76

Texas drivers can find customizable coverage options and low-ish premiums with State Auto. It offers a solid bundling discount, and there are lots of savings to be had with a drive-tracking app. The company’s customer service track record, however, leaves a bit to be desired.

Top discounts that the company offers include:

Good driver

Multi-policy

Early quote

As you can see, State Auto has decent rates across the board.

Driver Category Average Monthly Cost Drivers Under 25 $290 Drivers Over 60 $142 Safe Drivers (No Prior Violations) $184 Drivers With a Prior Accident $204 Drivers With a Prior Speeding Ticket $217 Drivers With Average Credit $196

