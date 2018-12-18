Insurify’s Season of Giving Awards (2018)

Click here to see the Most Caring Cities Award for 2020.

This time of year is rife with cheer for most of us.

But the joy that this time of year can bring—no matter what or how you celebrate—is often due to the tireless work of those in the community who don’t always have the luxury of time off.

Whether they’re responding to emergencies, taking care of those in need, or staying “on call” throughout their own festivities, these are the unsung heroes of the holiday season: the pillars of American communities across the nation who embody the spirit of giving all throughout the year. And we don’t mean giving presents you can easily wrap.

This year, Insurify thought to acknowledge the communities across the country that do a lot of that heavy lifting. In the spirit of charity, service, and gratitude, we present this year’s winners of the Most Caring Cities honor from our Season of Giving Awards!

Selection Process for Insurify’s Most Caring Cities Awards

To determine the most caring community in each U.S. state, the data scientists at Insurify, an auto insurance comparison website, analyzed over 1.5 million completed auto insurance applications in which individuals were asked about their city of residence and occupation. Using this information, the data team was able to calculate the percentage of residents in each community with the following occupations:

Caregivers

Counselors

Firefighters

Hospice volunteers

Nurse practitioners

Paramedics

Physicians/medical doctors

Teachers

Therapists

Social workers

The cities with the highest overall proportion of all of these people were then selected for all U.S. states where enough data was available.

This holiday season and new year, let’s celebrate the hard work of these communities–some major metro areas, some smaller enclaves–and those who make this time of year a true season of giving. Congratulations to all of the winners!

Winners of Insurify’s Most Caring Cities Awards

Alabama: Dothan

Arizona: Goodyear

Arkansas: Pine Bluff

California: Pasadena

Colorado: Grand Junction

Connecticut: Waterbury

Delaware: Wilmington

Florida: Gainesville

Georgia: Waycross

Idaho: Idaho Falls

Illinois: Rockford

Indiana: Fort Wayne

Iowa: Des Moines

Kansas: Kansas City

Kentucky: Somerset

Louisiana: Shreveport

Maryland: Dundalk

Michigan: Detroit

Minnesota: St. Paul

Mississippi: Brandon

Missouri: St. Joseph

Montana: Great Falls

Nebraska: Lincoln

Nevada: Sparks

New Hampshire: Manchester

New Jersey: East Orange

New Mexico: Las Cruces

New York: Rochester

North Carolina: Greensboro

Ohio: Cleveland

Oklahoma: Edmond

Oregon: Salem

Pennsylvania: Pittsburgh

Rhode Island: Pawtucket

South Carolina: Kingstree

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Tennessee: Nashville

Texas: Sugar Land

Utah: St. George

Virginia: Portsmouth

Washington: Spokane

West Virginia: Huntington

Wisconsin: Milwaukee

Wyoming: Cheyenne