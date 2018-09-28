Most Educated Cities Awards (2018)
Published September 28, 2018
Reading time: 2 minutes
It’s no secret that education opens up doors to countless economic and social opportunities. And in an increasingly information-heavy age, local economies stand to benefit from the positive impact of an educated workforce.
The U.S. Census Bureau recently reported that for the first time in history, over one-third of American adults now have at least a Bachelor’s degree and high school completion rates are at an all-time peak. The advantages of education are well documented: studies have shown that high educational attainment correlates with higher rates of employment and earning potential. As a result, our most educated communities have an increasing capacity to become strong economic forces within the country.
Given the importance of educational achievement in the United States, the data scientists at Insurify, an online auto insurance comparison platform, set out to identify the most educated communities in each state. According to our data, these 50 communities — some established economic and cultural centers; some smaller, family-oriented towns — graduate at the top of their class.
Selection Process for Insurify’s 2018 Most Educated Cities Award
To determine the most educated community in each U.S. state, Insurify analyzed over 1.4 million completed auto insurance applications in which individuals were asked about their city of residence and highest level of education. Using a proprietary scoring algorithm, our analysts calculated a score for each applicant based on educational achievement, and, for current high school students, likelihood of advancement to college based on reported GPA. The resulting data set was analyzed to determine the average scores for each city across all age ranges, and a composite score was created for each city. Top scoring cities were then selected for all U.S. states.
Congratulations to the following communities, whose residents have demonstrated a commitment to education — and whose hard work has placed their communities on this list!
Winners of Insurify’s 2018 Most Educated Cities Award
Alabama: Auburn
Alaska: Anchorage
Arizona: Tempe
Arkansas: Fayetteville
California: La Jolla
Colorado: Boulder
Connecticut: West Hartford
Delaware: Newark
Florida: Marco Island
Georgia: Alpharetta
Hawaii: Honolulu
Idaho: Rexburg
Illinois: Buffalo Grove
Indiana: Fishers
Iowa: Ames
Kansas: Lawrence
Kentucky: Fort Thomas
Louisiana: Mandeville
Maine: Portland
Maryland: Bethesda
Massachusetts: Cambridge
Michigan: East Lansing
Minnesota: Eden Prairie
Mississippi: Clinton
Missouri: Chesterfield
Montana: Bozeman
Nebraska: Lincoln
Nevada: Reno
New Hampshire: Nashua
New Jersey: Princeton
New Mexico: Las Cruces
New York: New York
North Carolina: Carrboro
North Dakota: Fargo
Ohio: Dublin
Oklahoma: Edmond
Oregon: Corvallis
Pennsylvania: State College
Rhode Island: Providence
South Carolina: Clemson
South Dakota: Sioux Falls
Tennessee: Brentwood
Texas: College Station
Utah: Park City
Vermont: Burlington
Virginia: McLean
Washington: Sammamish
West Virginia: Morgantown
Wisconsin: Madison
Wyoming: Laramie
The information, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are free to use, we just ask that you attribute any full or partial use to Insurify with a link to this page. Thank you!