Most Educated Cities Awards (2018)

It’s no secret that education opens up doors to countless economic and social opportunities. And in an increasingly information-heavy age, local economies stand to benefit from the positive impact of an educated workforce.

The U.S. Census Bureau recently reported that for the first time in history, over one-third of American adults now have at least a Bachelor’s degree and high school completion rates are at an all-time peak. The advantages of education are well documented: studies have shown that high educational attainment correlates with higher rates of employment and earning potential. As a result, our most educated communities have an increasing capacity to become strong economic forces within the country.

Given the importance of educational achievement in the United States, the data scientists at Insurify, an online auto insurance comparison platform, set out to identify the most educated communities in each state. According to our data, these 50 communities — some established economic and cultural centers; some smaller, family-oriented towns — graduate at the top of their class.

Selection Process for Insurify’s 2018 Most Educated Cities Award

To determine the most educated community in each U.S. state, Insurify analyzed over 1.4 million completed auto insurance applications in which individuals were asked about their city of residence and highest level of education. Using a proprietary scoring algorithm, our analysts calculated a score for each applicant based on educational achievement, and, for current high school students, likelihood of advancement to college based on reported GPA. The resulting data set was analyzed to determine the average scores for each city across all age ranges, and a composite score was created for each city. Top scoring cities were then selected for all U.S. states.

Congratulations to the following communities, whose residents have demonstrated a commitment to education — and whose hard work has placed their communities on this list!

Winners of Insurify’s 2018 Most Educated Cities Award

Alabama: Auburn

Alaska: Anchorage

Arizona: Tempe

Arkansas: Fayetteville

California: La Jolla

Colorado: Boulder

Connecticut: West Hartford

Delaware: Newark

Florida: Marco Island

Georgia: Alpharetta

Hawaii: Honolulu

Idaho: Rexburg

Illinois: Buffalo Grove

Indiana: Fishers

Iowa: Ames

Kansas: Lawrence

Kentucky: Fort Thomas

Louisiana: Mandeville

Maine: Portland

Maryland: Bethesda

Massachusetts: Cambridge

Michigan: East Lansing

Minnesota: Eden Prairie

Mississippi: Clinton

Missouri: Chesterfield

Montana: Bozeman

Nebraska: Lincoln

Nevada: Reno

New Hampshire: Nashua

New Jersey: Princeton

New Mexico: Las Cruces

New York: New York

North Carolina: Carrboro

North Dakota: Fargo

Ohio: Dublin

Oklahoma: Edmond

Oregon: Corvallis

Pennsylvania: State College

Rhode Island: Providence

South Carolina: Clemson

South Dakota: Sioux Falls

Tennessee: Brentwood

Texas: College Station

Utah: Park City

Vermont: Burlington

Virginia: McLean

Washington: Sammamish

West Virginia: Morgantown

Wisconsin: Madison

Wyoming: Laramie